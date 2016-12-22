TMT case needs a court master
The Thirty Meter Telescope proceedings are rapidly headed in a downward spiral, but there is an opportunity to correct this situation.
In May 2016, the Legislature approved a new law, House Bill 1581, that authorizes a court to appoint a master when it remands a case to an agency for the purpose of conducting a contested case hearing. A master usually is an attorney or a retired judge who serves as an arm of the judge. The master is tasked with overseeing complex or time-consuming matters, settling conflicting legal and evidentiary issues, and ensuring the judge’s instructions or orders are met.
The Legislature approved HB 1581 because it believes that our courts have a responsibility to ensure disputes directed to contested case hearings are decided on the merits in a timely manner. Without supervision, contested case hearing decisions undoubtedly will be challenged and re-challenged particularly on procedural grounds. This will lead to situations where cases languish for years without resolution and without ever reaching the merits.
The TMT case is one example. After the Hawaii Supreme Court ordered that a new hearing be conducted because of a procedural violation, it appears that proper procedure or the lack thereof might again dictate its outcome.
The new contested case hearing currently consists of 24 parties, four sets of attorneys, 93 witnesses and more than 500 exhibits. The proceedings already have been subjected to approximately seven appeals, seven motions to disqualify the hearings officer, attorney general, attorneys and other parties, and 21 motions to continue or modify the hearing schedule. Also, only one party has presented its case since the hearing began in October; 23 have yet to complete their presentations.
The master would not take the place of the current hearings officer. Instead, the two will work in tandem to resolve legal questions and ensure procedures are fair and provide all parties with an ample opportunity to present their cases. This will provide certainty for the parties and the judge. The parties will know the ground rules and the judge can be assured that decisions made by the master and hearings officer are impartial and well-reasoned.
Once the administrative hearing is completed, the parties still will have a legal right to appeal the final decision to the Hawaii Supreme Court. The involvement of a master will ensure appeals focus on substantive issues and not procedural defects. One can question whether justice is really being served when cases are handled like pingpong balls and are remanded over and over again on allegations of procedural errors.
Reasonable people will agree to disagree on whether TMT is appropriate for Hawaii. But the ultimate decision on whether TMT should be approved or not must be made on the merits and within a reasonable period of time. The Hawaii Supreme Court can help meet this objective through the immediate appointment of a master to oversee this case.
Rep. Scott K. Saiki is majority leader of the state House of Representatives.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.