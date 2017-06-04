Your Views for June 4
It’s only Puna!
Congratulations to Councilwoman Jennifer Ruggles for pointing out the discrimination of the Puna District to the other members of the County Council.
While most of the council took the attitude many previous council members have had — “So what? It’s only Puna!” — those of us who live and do business in Kalapana would like to point out how just one of many small instances of discrimination affects not just those who live and work here, but visitors and their view of our island, all because of the lack of two porta-potties.
Kalapana, at the end of the road, is usually visited by at least a hundred visitors daily who come to see and walk over the previous flow that wiped out Kaimu, to see a new “black sand” beach forming and shop at the store for food and drinks. They visit Uncle Robert’s, meet Hawaiians and hear their history.
They get directions to the current flow or talk to tour guides about taking them on historical tours. They visit with residents and hear how the previously covered area is being resettled. They shop with arts and craft vendors parked on the side of the road and at the new glass and pottery art shop that recently opened.
Imagine their shock, after all of that, when we have to tell them, “We’re sorry! There are no public bathroom facilities available for your use. We are, though, trying to work with the county to get this remedied. In the meantime, here are directions to the service provided by the county 4 or 5 miles from here.”
What we don’t say is that two porta-potties were previously supplied by the county for the tourists’ convenience but were removed shortly after the last election. We also don’t say that several discussions with the Department of Parks and Recreation and the mayor’s office regarding this issue have been met with the explanation by Parks and Rec that the rent paid for the porta-potties was “too expensive to be handled in our budget” and a very emphatic “and we have no intention of replacing them either, especially as the county already supplies one a little over 4 miles away from there.”
All this given with a, “Don’t bother to call again” tone of voice.
Would this happen in some other Big Island district?
Having lived on this island for more than 20 years, I have never seen another high-volume tourist area where the sanitary needs are so neglected. In the meantime, even though the businesses and residents will continue trying to solve the problem, tourists from all over the world, many of whom only have time to see this one small section of our island, are leaving with a very strange impression of the whole island.
But, after all, “it’s only Puna.”
Denyse Lynn Temple
Pahoa
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.