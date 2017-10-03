Your Views for October 3

Protect forests

I was so pleased to read the excellent letter on Sunday: “Speak for the trees” (Tribune-Herald, Your Views).

The author noted a clear-cut lot in Volcano. I live in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, and I also have been dismayed at totally clear-cut lots in our subdivision, most likely recently sold to newcomers to our area.

I am delighted for people to move to Pahoa, and to our island, but we here need to put in place proper methods and information to preserve our fine forests, which give us so much of our rich and wonderful life here.

Just as one example: All of us in Leilani Estates are on catchment water. The ultimate flow of rain here depends upon the richness and health of our forest.

Let us take responsibility for our wonderful lifestyle. If gone, no amount of money could repurchase it for us.

Andrea Rosanoff

Pahoa

Fight invasives

As a student of Hawaii Community College and someone who was born and raised in Hawaii, I am concerned about the growth of invasive species around the Big Island and how the invasive species are hurting our native plants and animals.

The control and management regarding invasive species is not being taken seriously. As a result, these invasive species are taking over native species and even killing them off. Some invasive species carry new diseases that can harm other native plants or animals. Invasive predators also can reduce the population of native species. We know insects, such as the termite or the little fire ant, can spread through the forest and eat off of the wood and damage the plant.

Native plants such as koa and ohia are being damaged by invasive species such as these insects. This is a big problem on our island and for our future.

There is a simple solution that can lead to action.

Citizens need to pull out weeds that overtake native plants or hide the sun from their growth. That way, native plants can grow nutritiously. Invasive animals such as the mongoose can be hunted down or exterminated so the mongoose can stop diminishing the population of ground-nesting native birds.

We can all contribute by doing a little here and there and not depend on or expect the Department of Land and Natural Resources or the Sierra Club to have sole responsibility for this issue.

I urge the community to help out with this situation. I have done weeding and removed invasive species whenever and wherever I can. It is a lot of work, but it will make a better place for our native plants and animals.

If people come together and help out in the community about an issue or problem, the issue or problem is more likely to be solved. Not one person or agency can do it alone. We can still make a difference with saving our native plants and animals. We need people to remove weeds and invasive species from their property and public areas.

Let’s care for our native plants and animals. Aren’t our native species important to the environment?

Joshaviah H. Johnston

Holualoa