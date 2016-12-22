Alzheimer’s Association hosting events in Kona
The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting four informational events Jan. 6-7 at the Regency at Hualalai, 75-181 Hualalai Road, in Kailua-Kona.
At 6 p.m. Jan. 6, program specialist Chris Ridley will present “What Is Dementia?” This seminar will include the latest information about the warning signs of dementia. Additional information about dementia, its stages, symptoms and treatments will be provided.
At 9 a.m. Jan. 7, Ridley will present “Legal Affairs and Dementia.” This presentation will discuss dementia and potential legal needs, legal capacity, advance health care directives, financial planning and organizing legal financial affairs.
The presentation will be followed by the screening of the film “Memories of Tomorrow” at 11 a.m. The 2007 movie stars Ken Watanabe who delivers an outstanding performance about a man’s experience during the early onset of Alzheimer’s disease. A discussion will follow the film.
At 1 p.m., Ridley will present “Communication and Behaviors in Dementia,” which includes information about why behaviors occur and possible interventions.
All events are free but will have limited seating. Those interested in attending should call Ridley at 443-7360.
