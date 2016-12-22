Circus comedy coming to UH-Hilo
Virtuoso clown Jamie Adkins will bring his one-man circus comedy “Circus Incognitus” with a show at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the University of Hawaii at Hilo Performing Arts Center.
In “Circus Incognitus,” Adkins wanders on stage to perform, but struggles to build the scene around him using everyday objects. Things go awry with his props proving to be most unhelpful: his ladder disintegrates under his foot, he wrangles an animated chair, tussles with a pesky hat, negotiates a precarious slack wire and juggles almost everything
Theatergoers even get involved in the endeavor by tossing lemons for him to catch on a fork, held between his teeth.
“This is a fun family show and a great way to start the new year,” said PAC manager Lee Dombroski.
Tickets are reserved seating and priced at $20 general, $15 discount and $10 UH Hilo/Hawaii CC students (with a valid student ID) and children ages 16 and younger pre-sale, or $25, $20 and $15 at the door.
Tickets are available by calling the UH-Hilo box office at 932-7490 or ordering online at artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu.
