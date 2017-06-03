Community Calendar for June 3

Arts & Exhibits

TODAY, June 3

HAWAII PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION: “ISOLATION”

Where: East Hawaii Cultural Center, 141 Kalakaua St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. today (opening reception)

Details: This rich and varied exhibition explores different notions of isolation from the perspectives of 26 contemporary photographers. Opening begins with a talk by this year’s juror, renowned photographer and celebrated educator Linda Connor, and will continue downstairs with award presentations and viewing of the exhibition. Free to the public. Exhibit on display from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through July 1.

Contact: Andrzej Kramarz, 747-9510, Akramarz@ehcc.org

COMING

WATERCOLORS BY VINCENT CALLAGHER

Where: Pahoa Village Museum, 15-2931 Pahoa Village Road

When: 5 p.m. June 10

Details: Wildlife and plein air artist Callagher visited the Big Island more than 20 years ago and fell in love with the beautiful landscapes, plants and animals. He is taking his skills and applying his unique use of watercolors and pen and ink to this tropical paradise. Callagher’s art will be displayed at the museum June 10 through July 7. Meet Callagher at the artist’s reception at 5 p.m. June 10.

Contact: Vincent Callagher, 557-1270, vince.callagher@gmail.com

“ARTISTS WITHOUT BORDERS, A TRADIGITAL EXHIBIT”

Where: Wailoa Center, 200 Piopio St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. July 7 (opening reception)

Details: An exhibit of Big Island artists who blend traditional and digital methods and materials in the creation of their artwork. Exhibit runs 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 27.

Contact: David Hubbard, 238-2028, happykolohe@yahoo.com

Classes

TODAY, June 3

DSLR FIELD COURSE — HILO TOWN

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Computer Lab, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 8 a.m. today

Details: Cost is $85. Explore with your DSLR camera through this hands-on workshop and visit different locations in Hilo such as Lili‘uokalani Gardens, Wailoa State Park, Hilo downtown, Rainbow Falls and so much more. Learn practical photography skills using the manual settings on your camera to optimize real world situations in real time. Required: Basic camera skills, DSLR camera and hiking clothes.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

REIKI WORKSHOP

Where: Halai Healing Place, 75-5737 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona

When: 8 a.m. today and Sunday

Details: Learn an ancient healing art passed down through the sacred tradition of the Usui Method of Natural Healing to heal yourself and others. No experience necessary. Level I certification. Pre-registration required. Cost is $350 plus tax. Limited space.

Contact: LaRen, 987-6010, LaRen@HalaiHealingPlace.com

ARISE HILO 2017 WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

Where: Nani Mau Gardens

When: 9 a.m. today with 8 a.m. brunch breakfast

Details: Join a team of life-changing speakers and leap into your destiny, for hidden inside of you is a bold trailblazer who thinks outside the box. $49 for today’s session and breakfast. Today’s events at Nani Mau Gardens. To register for day events, visit www.ariseconferences.com/arisehilo2017. Call or email for additional information.

Contact: Mary Hudson, 915-522-8395, arise777@me.com

HAWAIIAN TRADITIONAL LA‘AU LAPA‘AU WORKSHOP

Where: Na‘alehu Community Center

When: 10 a.m. today

Details: Free workshop presented by Po‘okela Ikaika Dombrigues, who will demonstrate ho‘oponopono, la‘au lapa‘au, lomilomi haha and la‘au kahea. Light refreshments provided. Bring your own lunch.

Contact: Sweetie, 969-9220, sweetie@hmono.org

YOGA WITH RONDA SMITH

Where: Mele Kalama, 15-1825 Third Ave., Hawaiian Paradise Park

When: 10 a.m. Saturdays

Details: This is a slow-flow class that guides students into safe poses as they create their individualized practices. Cost is $5 per class. Call or text for more information and directions.

Contact: Kristina Izutsu, 936-9482, kristinapualii@gmail.com

MINDFULNESS BASED STRESS REDUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. today and June 17 and July 1 and 15

Details: Cost is $150. Retreat Day is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 15. MBSR teaches simple yet powerful practices of body scan, meditation and gentle mindful yoga to help you to discover a deeper sense of wellness, balance, self-reliance and freedom. Daily home practice assignments will be given. Required: “A Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction” workbook. Recommended: Bring yoga mat and light blanket.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ECSTATIC DANCE WITH JO CARON

Where: Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 2 p.m. today

Details: Discover a dynamic way to work out and meditate all in the same breath. This is a wonderful tool to expand our world, our hearts, our consciousness and our love for all living beings. Cost is $15 or $20 at the door.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

SUNDAY, June 4

SUNDAY CLAY — HIGH FIRE! POTTERY CLASSES

Where: Volcano Art Center, Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 11:30 a.m. or 2:45 p.m. Sundays

Details: Eight-week workshop. Cost for either session is $185; $166 for VAC members plus a $13 materials fee for 6 pounds of clay, including glazes and firing. Additional clay will be available for purchase. Get an introduction to working with and firing midrange stoneware. Eight registration slots open to “wheel throwers”; two additional places open to “hand builders.” Beginners as well as continuing students welcome. Call or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org to register.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

PASTOR AND GUEST SPEAKER LEE GRADY

Where: Central Christian Church, 109 Haili St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday

Details: Grady, of LaGrange, Ga., is an author, award-winning journalist and ordained minister. For 18 years he worked for Charisma magazine, one of America’s most widely distributed evangelical Christian publications, and he served as editor for 11 of those years. He is the author of six books, and has taken his message to 30 countries.

Contact: Sharon Shambaugh, 935-8025, ccchilo@hawaii.rr.com

MONDAY, June 5

ZUMBA GOLD WITH TONING

Where: YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 6:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Details: Low-impact workout, suitable for all levels. Get fit, get toned, get inspired.

Contact: Harriet Rocha, 959-6405, har_c1@yahoo.com

RECREATIONAL PADDLING: INTRODUCTION TO STEERING

Where: Hilo Bayfront

When: 7 a.m. Mondays, June 5-July 24

Details: Cost is $185. Course designed as an introduction to canoe steering. Gain an enhanced understanding of canoe paddling techniques which are essential to one’s knowledge when commanding a crew. Not recommended for those who have serious lower back or shoulder injuries or those who cannot sit for long periods. Required: Students must have taken at least one paddling course with CCECS in the past year or be an active member of the UH Canoe Club, unless otherwise specified by the instructor. Recommended: Comfortable, water-appropriate clothing and footwear (water shoes), sunscreen, hat, sunglasses, towel and water to drink.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

SELF-DEFENSE FITNESS CLASS

Where: Kohala Village Hub, 55-514 Hawi Road, Hawi

When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Details: Geared toward street-oriented self-defense and rooted in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Students will learn stance, footwork, striking techniques, defense and much more. For class schedule, visit www.kohalavillagehub.com.

Contact: Kohala Village Hub, 889-0404, info@kohalavillagehub.com

MAC BASICS FOR SENIORS 50+

Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, Portable Building 7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday

Details: Review such basic operations as turning it on, putting it to sleep, reading and writing to a CD/DVD and creating/saving/copying a file. Make sure your software is up to date. Bring Apple ID and password. Cost is $60 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

ZUMBA GOLD CHAIR

Where: YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Details: Seated Zumba workout. Strengthen your core, increase your range of motion and stamina with this low-impact fitness class that offers the same benefits of Zumba Gold. All welcome.

Contact: Harriet Rocha, 640-3876, har_c1@yahoo.com

FAMILY YOGA

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 3 p.m. Mondays

Details: Keiki are free; adults $5. This all-levels free-flow class includes postures for the whole family, including age- and intensity level-appropriate variations to accommodate all of the students in the class, all while maintaining a playful sense of fun. Come as you are — crying babies, wild toddlers and ornery teenagers welcome.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

IPHONE-PART 1

Where: UH-Hilo, LIB 359, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Details: Cost is $75. Class starts with the essential basics you need to know to make your iPhone experience much less frustrating and more enjoyable. Required: Basic iPhone knowledge and an iPhone 4s or higher with a charger and cable.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

MICROSOFT OFFICE ESSENTIALS COMPUTER TRAINING CERTIFICATE PROGRAM

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105 (PC Lab), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Details: Cost is $275. Professional development program designed for working professionals seeking to improve their Microsoft Office skills. Students will receive hands-on training in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Publisher. Includes textbook. Required: Basic computer knowledge and a 4GB or larger USB drive.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

TRADITIONAL WADO KARATE TRAINING

Where: Sangha Hall, 424 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Details: Beginners class, 5-6 p.m.; advanced class, 6-7 p.m. Visitors welcome to observe and participate.

Contact: Craig, 987-1465

JAPANESE TAIKO DRUMMING

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Mondays, June 5-Aug. 7

Details: Cost is $85. Learn about the art and spirit of taiko drumming from one of Hilo’s best, Chad Nakagawa, current leader of Taishoji Taiko. Be prepared for improving your fitness and coordination while learning about the culture, protocols, rhythm and technique. Two compositions will be taught in this session. Ages 9 and older. No experience necessary. Required materials are provided.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

THE MINDFUL EATING LAB

Where: UH-Hilo, K112, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Mondays, June 5-26

Details: Cost is $50. Designed to teach people how to create a personal diet that is enjoyable and healthy. Participants will learn the health benefits of slowing down the eating process, using physiological cues such as hunger and fullness to guide how much one consumes and how to get greater enjoyment from the foods they eat. Emphasis placed on improving the quality of one’s eating plan, incorporating personal eating preferences, culture, health and religious factors.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

AERIAL ARTS CLASSES

Where: Pacific Gymnastics, 215B Railroad Ave., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Mondays

Details: Learn silks, lyra (aerial hoop), hammock and straps. Class size limited; pre-registration required. Cost is $15 per class; monthly passes available. All levels welcome.

Contact: Bella O’Toole, 938-8002, mirabiliaaerialco@gmail.com

AIKIDO FOR ADULTS AND TEENS

Where: Resolution Gym, 29 Shipman St., No. 203, Hilo

When: 6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday; 9 a.m. Wednesdays; 4:45 p.m. Sundays

Details: Beginners learn aikido for health and fitness. Stretch, strengthen and learn self-defense skills in a friendly atmosphere. Cost is $60 per month for individuals; $90 for families; $45 for college students per month.

Contact: Barbara Klein, 935-2454, AikidoOfHilo@gmail.com

FUNDAMENTAL DANCE TECHNIQUES

Where: Aloha Wellness Center, 239 Haili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Mondays through June 19

Details: Learn skills applicable to partnered social dancing: matching your partner, interpreting the music and adding your own creative styling. Dancers of all levels and backgrounds welcome. Cost is $35 for six weeks, $10 drop-in; discounts for multiple classes. Get your six-week session for only $20 if you bring a student who is new to the Hilo Hep Cats. No partner necessary.

Contact: Andrea Gill, 959-8216, hilohepcats@gmail.com

BEGINNING LINDY HOP SWING DANCE

Where: Aloha Wellness Center, 239 Haili St., Hilo

When: 8 p.m. Mondays through June 19

Details: Learn the iconic swingout and other eight-count moves that define the dance. Beginners welcome. If you already know a swing dance style, this class will add to your repertoire. Cost is $35 for six weeks, $10 drop-in; discounts for multiple classes. Get your six-week session for only $20 if you bring a student who is new to the Hilo Hep Cats. No partner necessary.

Contact: Andrea Gill, 959-8216, hilohepcats@gmail.com

TUESDAY, June 6

RECREATIONAL PADDLING

Where: Hilo Bayfront

When: 7 a.m. beginning Tuesday

Details: Section 1 runs Tuesdays through Aug. 8, section 2 runs Wednesdays through Aug. 2, section 3 runs Thursdays through Aug. 3. Cost is $120. Students will receive a basic orientation to proper paddling form and technique, complete safety assessments, learn the importance of teamwork and build strength, stamina and rhythm. Proper care and handling of paddles and canoes also are integral parts of this class. All levels welcome. Required equipment provided. Recommended: Comfortable, water-appropriate clothing and footwear (water shoes), sunscreen, hat, sunglasses, towel and water to drink.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

DANCE IMAGINED SERIES WITH KAREN MASAKI

Where: Volcano Art Center, Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday

Details: This five-session series will explore basic dance technique combined with the pure exhilaration of movement. Class is appropriate for all who love to move. No dance experience necessary and the technique portion will be a basic introduction. Cost for a single class is $20 or $15 for VAC members or $60 for the entire series.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

PHOTOGRAPHY 101+ BEYOND INTRODUCTION

Where: Downtown Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, June 6-July 4; 10 a.m. Saturdays, June 3-July 15; 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 6-20

Details: Hands-on class for children and adults 12 and older. You will need a camera — any camera will work. Learn the basics in how a camera works and how to make it work for you, the “rules of photography” and how to break them, light in photography and more. Cost for any session is $150. Call or email for more information.

Contact: Claudia Hagan, 430-0021, photo@claudiahagan.com

BASICS OF KOREAN LANGUAGE

Where: UH-Hilo, College Hall 6, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 6-29

Details: Cost is $80. Covers the basics of Korean language with a mix of formal and fun learning techniques. Music, TV shows and other pop culture will be incorporated to make learning relevant.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

AIKIDO FOR GRADES 3-6

Where: Aikido of Hilo, 29 Shipman St., No. 203, Hilo

When: 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays

Details: Kids learn stretching, strengthening, self-discipline and cooperation as well as protective skills in a positive setting. Monthly rate $60 for individuals; $45 for college students; $90 for families.

Contact: Barbara Klein, 935-2454, AikidoOfHilo@gmail.com

CREATING A SERIES

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 331, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 6-29

Details: Cost is $100. Gain the skills to write your own TV series or web series. Learn how to develop a bible (reference book), discuss different strategies for casting, budgets, studio vs. location productions and so much more.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

THERAPEUTIC YOGA

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays through June 13

Details: Involves gentle, intelligent sequencing of movements to help your body find its most comfortable natural state. Good for all levels of participants, but will involve work on the floor. Wear comfortable clothing that allows for a full range of movement and bring a yoga mat and water.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ZUMBA FITNESS

Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Free class. Feel stronger, younger and healthier. Safe, easy-to-follow cardio dancing to Latin-inspired and contemporary hits.

Contact: Dee Torres, 938-9101, dtorres@hawaiiantel.net

HULA CLASS ON THE PORCH

Where: Shipman House Bed & Breakfast, 131 Kaiulani St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Taught by kumu Maile Yamanaka. For beginners and intermediates. A good-fun class for visitors and kamaaina. For adults; on donation basis. Call to confirm.

Contact: Barbara, 934-8002, bighouse@bigisland.com

WEDNESDAY, June 7

BUSINESS SOLUTIONS WORKSHOP

Where: Shipman Gym, 16-525 Old Volcano Road, Keaau

When: 8 a.m. Wednesday

Details: Free. Learn about money-saving tips for your small business through energy efficiency and conservation and also discuss disaster preparedness. Register by June 5 at www.hisbdc.org. Limited space.

Contact: Lydia Santiago, 933-0776, lydia.santiago@hisbdc.org

BEGINNERS BOXING FOR KIDS

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 3 p.m. Wednesdays through July 12

Details: Cost is $60. Students will be introduced to the basics of boxing. Class will include learning about safety, hand-wrapping, proper stance, foot movement, basic punches and blocking and counter-punching. Designed to improve balance and coordination and teaches a blend of offensive and defensive skills used in the art of self defense. Children ages 8-12.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

UNLOCKING THE STORIES IN YOUR LIFE

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 331, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Wednesdays through July 5

Details: Cost is $75. Unique approach to developing a better understanding of your life’s journey. Learn to apply the fundamentals of storytelling to important events in your life and gain a new perspective. Looking at the challenging or important moments of your past or present can help you see your role in life in a new way, allowing you to resolve issues, see new solutions and create closure. Required: Bring a notebook and pen.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

KOBUKAN KENDO CLUB

Where: Waiakea Recreation Center, 1634 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. Saturdays

Details: Learn this ancient traditional martial art of Japan and modern-day sport, founded on virtues of samurai training. Cost is $10 per month.

Contact: kobukan.kendo@gmail.com

BON DANCE PRACTICE

Where: Puna Hongwanji Mission, 16-492 Old Volcano Road, Keaau

When: 7 p.m. every Wednesday in June

Details: Bring a towel (tenugui), fan (uchiwa) and bachi (sticks). Free and open to the public.

Contact: Puna Hongwanji Mission, 966-9981, punahongwanji@hawaiiantel.net

THURSDAY, June 8

PERMACULTURE SERIES

Where: Hawaiian Sanctuary, 13-3194 Pahoa Kalapana Road, Pahoa

When: 9 a.m. Thursdays

Details: Grow your own food gardens. Lecture with Q&A and field work. Come dressed and ready with sun hat, notebook, water bottle and closed-toe shoes. Cost is $15; for $5 more, join the farm-to-table vegetarian lunch. Register at http://hawaiiansanctuary.com.

Contact: Michele David, 800-309-8010, grow@hawaiiansanctuary.com

POTTERY CLASSES

Where: Kilauea Studios, Kurtistown

When: 10 a.m. Thursdays

Details: Pottery classes available for all skill levels. Wheel, hand-building, high-fire gas kilns. Lots of fun, spacious studio and beautiful setting.

Contact: Jamie Stokes, 799-9657, kilaueastudios@gmail.com

SPRING SENIOR LECTURE SERIES

Where: Institute for Astronomy, 640 N. Aohoku Place, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Thursday

Details: Features lectures on a wide variety of topics and field trips to local places of interest. Series is 10 weeks; cost for entire series is $10. This week, David Benitez, an ecologist with Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, will talk about rapid ohia death and how it is affecting Hawaii Island. The final speaker for the spring session on June 8 will be JoAnn Aguirre, a tea connoisseur with 20 years of experience working and traveling around the world. Fall session begins in early October.

Contact: Carol Lafond, 339-7270, lafond1584@gmail.com

HAWAIIAN LANGUAGE STUDY GROUP

Where: North Kohala Public Library, 54-3645 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau

When: 3:30 p.m. Thursdays

Details: All ages and skill levels invited to join the study group. This is a group of motivated learners who support each other in increasing their Hawaiian language skills. Newcomers welcome.

Contact: Janet Lam, 889-6655, janet.lam@librarieshawaii.org

HOME SECURITY SOLUTIONS

Where: Hawaii Community College, 1175 Manono St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Thursday and June 15

Details: Learn how to protect your home with simple solutions and how protecting your home doesn’t require expensive video and surveillance products. Call or visit ocethawcc.org to register.

Contact: Rick Cowan, 934-2700, rcowan3@hawaii.edu

AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE LEVEL 1B

Where: UH-Hilo, Wentworth 9, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays, June 8-Aug. 10

Details: Cost is $150. For anyone with some experience with American Sign Language. Initial review of the basics to assess the overall class level. Participants will focus on advancing expressive and receptive conversational skills. Open to ages 15 and older. Required: “Signing Naturally” student workbook with DVD, Level 1, Units 1-6.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

THURSDAY EVENING POTTERY DROP-IN

Where: Volcano Art Center, Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 6 p.m. Thursdays

Details: This drop-in style class will allow island residents and visitors the opportunity to try their hand at creating with clay on the potter’s wheel, without having to commit to an eight- or 10-week series. Emphasis will be placed on getting a feel for working on the potter’s wheel and experiencing the thrill of hand-forming a pot in motion. Students with all levels of clay experience welcome. Cost is $35 or $30 for VAC members.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

DANCE FOR EVERYONE: POPPING 101

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 3

Details: Learn about the history and origins of popping and how it evolved. Class will cover popping basics, including tutting, botting, ticking, strobing, dime stopping, isolation’s and more. You’ll learn how to move intricately with music in ways you might not have ventured before.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

FRIDAY, June 9

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS

Where: UH-Hilo Campus, UCB 118, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Fridays, June 9-30

Details: Cost is $50. See movies from a new perspective, giving you a deeper appreciation and understanding of what it takes to make a great (or not-so-great ) film. Participants will be asked to view films on their own prior to class, with various aspects of the films to be discussed during the classes while watching key scenes. View “Pulp Fiction” prior to first class.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

HIP-HOP KIDS

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4

Details: Cost is $65. Class includes breakdance, tutting, popping and locking, hip-hop choreography, freestyle and more. Students will be encouraged to explore movement, embracing their own style, ideas and interests so they can experience dancing in a way that is truly their own. Children ages 7-12. No dance experience required.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

WEST AFRICAN DANCE

Where: YWCA, 145 Ululani St., Hilo

When: 6:45 p.m. Fridays

Details: Have fun and sweat while learning West African dance. Taught by Michal Anna Carrillo of Lavaroots Dance Company in Hawi. All levels and drop-ins welcome. Live drumming. Cost is $15.

Contact: Michal Anna Carrillo, 987-4243, lavaroots@gmail.com

DANCE FOR EVERYONE: HIP-HOP BASICS

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4

Details: Cost is $85. Learn the basics of hip-hop and explore a variety of styles including contemporary, ballet, popping, jazz and more. Each class will include a warmup and conditioning exercises, moving across the floor and learning choreographed movement. Mixed-level class; open to those with no dance experience.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

COMING

INTRODUCTORY HALAI ENERGY HEALING WORKSHOP

Where: Halai Healing Place, 75-5737 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona

When: 8 a.m. June 10-11

Details: Discover ancient mysteries of the human aura and learn about the chakra system. Explore the body’s energy field to balance mind, body and spirit for yourself and others. Everyone welcome. No experience necessary. Cost is $295. Pre-registration required. Limited space available.

Contact: LaRen, 987-6010, LaRen@HalaiHealingPlace.com

EXPLORING KOREAN COOKING: KIMCHI DISHES

Where: TBD

When: 9 a.m. June 10-11

Details: Cost is $95. Participants will learn to prepare a variety of dishes based on kimchi and be introduced to new types of traditional Korean kimchi. This folk cooking class will include preparing a main entree and multiple homestyle side dishes that will combine for a flavorful and traditional Korean meal.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

YOGA BEGINNER SERIES

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. June 10

Details: Learn foundational yoga poses, proper alignment, how to breathe and basic philosophy. This is a great way to learn the basics of yoga in an intimate and noncompetitive environment.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

RELEASING PAIN YOGA SERIES

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 1:30 p.m. Sundays from June 11-July 9

Details: Cost is $60 for series or $15 for drop-ins. Explore techniques to foster greater breath and body awareness, build self-efficacy in regard to alleviating and managing pain and gentle yoga postures to increase comfortable range of movement. You will leave class feeling more at ease and in control of the quality of your life.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

PICKED VEGGIES HANDS-ON WORKSHOP, FERMENTATION SERIES

Where: Sweet Cane Cafe, 48 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 2 p.m. June 11

Details: Pickling is one form of traditional fermentation. These fermented foods are a living source of probiotic nutrition. All supplies and organic ingredients are provided. No cooking skills necessary, just an interest in good food. Bring home your own finished product. Visit HeartBeetFoods.com for more info. Must RSVP, $35 fee paid at class.

Contact: Jasmine Silverstein, 443-1863, jasmine@heartbeetfoods.com

INTRODUCTION TO ITALIC CALLIGRAPHY

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 331, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. June 12-15

Details: Cost is $75. Students will practice pen skills and techniques and learn how to hand-letter the italic letterforms. Required: Lettering markers and ruled paper. Call for details.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

INTRODUCTION TO CASUAL PORTRAITURE

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125 (Mac Lab), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4 p.m. June 12-15

Details: Cost is $85. Learn and practice techniques in photographing people outdoors with minimal equipment. Develop skills with camera lenses, available lighting and human subjects. Required: Ability to operate computer, DSLR camera, tripod and flash drive.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ADOBE PHOTOSHOP ELEMENTS PART 1

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Computer Lab, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. June 12-15

Details: Cost is $75. Designed for new users and will cover a wide range of topics including photo album organization, exposure, cropping, white balance, removing imperfections and correction techniques. Participants will also create print-ready photo albums to showcase their work. Required: Basic computer skills and a 4GB or larger USB drive.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

IPHONE-PART 2

Where: UH-Hilo, LIB 359, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. June 12, 14 and 16

Details: Cost is $75. Learn how to use popular applications such as Skyp, Messenger, Facetime, Find my Phone, Calendar, Safari, iTunes and the App Store. Required: Basic iPhone knowledge and an iPhone 4s or higher with a charger and cable.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

MICROSOFT OFFICE INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER TRAINING CERTIFICATE PROGRAM

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105 (PC Lab), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. June 12-16

Details: Cost is $275. Learn how to use more advanced workflows, tools and techniques in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel. Learn advance formatting, forms, PDF creation, formulas, creation of templates, linking web pages, using objects and much more. Designed for individuals with a basic understanding of Microsoft Office. Required: Basic computer knowledge and basic Microsoft Office experience and a 4GB or larger USB drive.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

REIKI LEVEL II CERTIFICATION WORKSHOP

Where: Halai Healing Place, 75-5737 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona

When: 8 a.m. June 13-14

Details: Learn the esoteric symbols of reiki, enabling you to give distance reiki treatments and address mental conditions to positively affect and balance one’s overall well-being. Pre-requisite required: Certification in reiki level I for a minimum of six months. Cost is $350. Pre-registration required. Limited space available.

Contact: LaRen, 987-6010, LaRen@HalaiHealingPlace.com

WRITER’S GUILD: A FREE GROUP TO SUPPORT WRITERS

Where: Thelma Parker Public Library, 67-1209 Mamalahoa Highway, Waimea

When: 10 a.m. beginning June 14

Details: This nonprofit group supporting writers on the Big Island will meet weekly through June and July. Drop in with your ideas or pieces on which you are currently working. Group topics vary according to pieces being discussed.

Contact: Susan Collins, 887-6076, susan.collins@librarieshawaii.org

NEW FARMER EXPO

Where: Gates Performing Arts Center, Hawaii Preparatory Academy, 65-1692 Kohala Mountain Road, Waimea

When: 8:30 a.m. June 17

Details: Participants will get an understanding of the challenges and opportunities associated with operating a successful farming enterprise on Hawaii Island. Morning sessions offer panel discussions, Q&A with experienced farmers and brief talks by island organizations about land acquisition, financing, training programs, crop choice, production methods, business planning, risk management, value-added products, branding and marketing. Afternoon sessions include films, information booths, one-on-one sessions and workshops. Open to the public. Admission is $25 and includes access to all events, a light breakfast, coffee service and lunch. For more information or to register, visit farmerexpo.eventbrite.com or call the Kohala Center at 887-6411.

Contact: Amanda Driewer, 210-315-7414, adriewer@agrilogic.com

HAWAIIAN TRADITIONAL LA‘AU LAPA‘AU WORKSHOP

Where: Keaau Community Center, 16-192 Pili Mua St., Keaau

When: 9 a.m. June 17

Details: Free Hawaiian traditional health workshop presented by Po‘okela Ikaika Dombrigues, who will demonstrate ho‘oponopono, la‘au lapa‘au, la‘au kahea and lomilomi ha ha. Light refreshments provided. Bring your own lunch.

Contact: Sweetie, 969-9220, sweetie@hmono.org

ZENTANGLE INSPIRED ART: LAVA LANDSCAPES

Where: Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus

When: 10 a.m. June 17

Details: Through the use of repetitive patterns and simple shapes, the class will use the Zentangle method to create stylized depictions of lava flows and eruptive events of our ‘aina. Guided by certified Zentangle teacher Dina Wood Kageler, the group will further enhance their work with water brush pens for shading and color. Cost is $35 or $30 VAC members plus a $10 supply fee. To register, call 967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

ADOBE PHOTOSHOP ELEMENTS PART 2

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Computer Lab, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. June 19-22

Details: Cost is $75. Learn how to harness the power of Photoshop Elements by focusing on useful tools and applications including content aware (i.e. erasing people), masking (i.e. cutting and pasting people into different places), combining multiple pictures for the perfect group shots and liquefying images (i.e. slimming down people in photos). Required: Basic computer skills, basic Photoshop Elements experience and a 4GB or larger USB drive.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

WINDOWS 10-DEMYSTIFIED

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Computer Lab, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. beginning June 19

Details: Section 1 runs June 19, 21 and 23; section 2 runs July 31 and Aug. 2 and 4. Cost is $70. Learn everything Windows 10 has to offer for everyday use. Learn how get the most out of new features, how to personalize your Windows experience, work and play across all your devices and get more done faster with new productivity capabilities. Required: Ability to operate a computer, basic Microsoft Office experience and a 4GB or larger USB drive.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

THERAPEUTIC YOGA

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays, June 21-Aug. 16

Details: Cost is $75. Therapeutic yoga involves gentle, intelligent sequencing of movements to help your body find its most comfortable natural state. Required: Yoga mat and water. Recommended: Wear comfortable clothing that allows for a full range of movement.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

MERGING NEUROSCIENCE AND ANCIENT TRIBAL WISDOM: THE ALCHEMY OF REACHING HIGHER LIFE GOALS

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 1:30 p.m. June 22

Details: This program is for seekers on their highest path. Join us for the special visit of national speaker and author Nancy Rosenfeld Daly and navigate an ancient sand drawing, stepping beyond barriers of the mind to allow fulfillment of “someday” dreams. By the program’s end, you’ll receive a copy of the wisdom map, identify where you are on the path and illuminate new insights for steps to the vision of where you want to be. Cost is $25 in advance, online or at Yoga Centered; $30 at the door. Bring pen, notepad and your open heart and mind for what can be.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

SLACK KEY STYLE FOR BARITONE UKULELE

Where: Heritage Christian Fellowship, 165 E. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. beginning June 22

Details: Dave Heaukulani begins a new session. Past bari uke students welcome. Learning “Maori Brown Eyes” in DGBD tuning to start this session. If unfamiliar with this genre, purchase “Ukulele Slack Key: Hawaiian Slack Key Styling” from Amazon. Meets every other Thursday. Free.

Contact: David Heaukulani, 494-8400, daveheaukulani@yahoo.com

NATURAL HAZARD PREPAREDNESS WORKSHOP

Where: E.B. de Silva Elementary School cafeteria, 278 Ainako Ave., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. June 23

Details: Free. Learn how to prepare your family and home for the hurricane season. Emergency supplies, evacuation planning, insurance and home retrofits will be discussed. Light refreshments; RSVP requested.

Contact: Rep. Mark M. Nakashima or Lori Hasegawa, 586-6680 or 974-4000, ext. 6-6680, repnakashima@capitol.hawaii.gov

REIKI CERTIFICATION

Where: Halai Healing Place

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 24-25

Details: Two-day class. Learn an ancient healing art passed down through the sacred tradition of the Usui Method of Natural Healing to heal yourself and others. No experience necessary. Level I certification. Preregistration required. Cost is $350 plus tax. Limited space available.

Contact: LaRen, 987-6010, LaRen@HalaiHealingPlace.com

INTRODUCTION TO SEED SAVING FOR THE HOME GARDENER

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Meeting Room, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. June 24

Details: Cost is $45. Home gardeners will receive the knowledge and skills to save and store high-quality, locally adapted seeds to use in their own garden or share in their community. Materials will be provided, however students are encouraged to bring any seeds they want to share in a seed exchange at the end of the class, as well as an airtight container (quart size Tupperware or mason jar) to use in creating a seed bank.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

NATURAL HAZARD PREPAREDNESS WORKSHOP

Where: Honokaa Intermediate and High School Cafeteria

When: 9 a.m. June 24

Details: Free. Learn how to prepare your family and home for the hurricane season. Emergency supplies, evacuation planning, insurance and home retrofits will be discussed. Light refreshments; RSVP requested.

Contact: Rep. Mark M. Nakashima or Lori Hasegawa, 586-6680 or 974-4000, ext. 6-6680, repnakashima@capitol.hawaii.gov

INSPIRED FIGURE DRAWING WORKSHOP

Where: Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 10 a.m. June 24

Details: Learn the tricks that can pull you out of any drawing funk. A variety of drawing techniques will be covered, and learn how different music influences your drawings and how stance and movement also can play a role. Cost is $65 or $60 for VAC members plus a $10 model fee. Students are asked to bring a pen, notebook, drawing materials such as charcoal, pencil and erasers and a large pad of paper at least 11-by-14 inches. To register, call or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

YOGA NIDRA

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 5:45 p.m. June 24

Details: Last Saturday of every month. Cost is $20. Yoga Nidra, as a science, has been extensively studied and successfully used to help people overcome addiction, create physical relaxation, reduce stress and increase the body’s capacity to heal.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, brooke@yogacentered.com

YOGURT AND DAIRY KEFIR CLASS

Where: Sweet Cane Cafe, 48 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 2 p.m. June 25

Details: Learn how to make your own live-cultured yogurt & dairy kefir. These fermented foods are a living source of probiotic nutrition. All supplies provided. No cooking skills necessary, just an interest in good food. Each student will receive a culture starter to make these products at home. Visit HeartBeetFoods.com for more info. Must RSVP, $35 paid at class.

Contact: Jasmine Silverstein, 443-1863, jasmine@heartbeetfoods.com

BEGINNING JAPANESE LANGUAGE FOR CHILDREN

Where: UH-Hilo, College Hall 6, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, June 26-July 26

Details: Cost is $100. Students will learn basic Japanese language skills. Basic conversation practice is included, as well as reading and writing. Children ages 12 and older. Adults welcome, too. Required: Book, “Genki 1: An integrated Course in Elementary Japanese, 2nd Edition.”

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

QUICKBOOKS ONLINE PART 1

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105 (PC Lab), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. June 26-30

Details: Cost is $190. Learn the basics of accounting and how QuickBooks Online is a great accounting tool for small businesses. Tuition includes textbook. Required: Ability to operate a computer is required.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

JAPANESE READING AND WRITING: ADVANCED

Where: UH-Hilo, College Hall 6, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Mondays, June 26-Aug. 14

Details: Cost is $110. Focuses on Japanese reading, writing and speech. Students will be challenged to expand their practical knowledge of the origin and history of Japanese vocabulary and Kanji.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

JAPANESE CONVERSATION, BEGINNERS LEVEL 2

Where: UH-Hilo, K106, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays, June 27-Aug. 15

Details: Cost is $80. Focuses on practical Japanese language skills and important cultural issues for effective communication. Reading and writing also covered. Homework is assigned during each class to maximize learning and progress. Prerequisite: Students must be familiar with hiragana and a few basic greetings. Required textbook: “Nakama 1a” or “Nakama 1, 2nd edition.”

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

JAPANESE CONVERSATION, BEGINNERS LEVEL 3

Where: UH-Hilo, College Hall 6, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28-Aug. 16

Details: Cost is $100 for new students, $90 for continuing students. For students who know Hiragana, Katakana and beginner’s level conversation including introductions and explaining simple daily activities. Focus on increasing vocabulary, understanding sentence structure and advancing conversation skills. Students also will learn basic Kanji. Required textbook: “Nakama 1b” or “Nakama 1, 2nd edition.” New students will be provided with an additional textbook, “Kokugo 1.”

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

VEGAN SEED CHEESE AND POI-MAKING CLASS

Where: Sweet Cane Cafe, 48 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 2 p.m. July 2

Details: Learn how to make your own vegan seed cheeses and fresh poi. These fermented foods are a living source of probiotic nutrition. All supplies provided. No cooking skills necessary, just an interest in good food. Each student will receive a culture starter to make the products at home. Visit HeartBeetFoods.com for more info. Must RSVP. Fee of $35 paid at class.

Contact: Jasmine Silverstein, 443-1863, jasmine@heartbeetfoods.com

QUICKBOOKS ONLINE PART 2

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105 (PC Lab), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. July 3-7 (no class July 4)

Details: Cost is $190. Course covers more basic accounting practices and operations. Master the regular cycle of QuickBooks from entering transactions, memorizing and creating rules, reconciling bank statements and producing reports. Tuition includes textbook. Required: Ability to operate a computer is required.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BON DANCE PRACTICE

Where: Hilo Meishoin Mission, 97 Olona St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. July 3 and 5

Details: Bring a towel (tenugui) and fan (uchiwa). Free and open to the public.

Contact: Hilo Meishoin Mission Office, 935-6996, tsukikageodorikai@gmail.com

EXPLORING RUSSIAN CULTURE

Where: UH-Hilo, Edith Kanaka‘ole Hall 112 (K112), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, July 5-26

Details: Cost is $45. Get an overview of Russian culture from a native of Russia. History, politics, food, drinks, literature, ballet, family traditions and superstitions.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

CREATING A SERIES: SITCOM 101

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 331, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays, July 6-Aug. 10

Details: Cost is $75. Bring your own unique skills and talents to contribute in creating an episode for the sitcom series that will be created as a group in the class.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

WRITING FROM THE HEART

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 104, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays, July 6-20

Details: Cost is $55. Course explores the kind of writing that changes people, oneself included. Includes short writing exercises and tips and tricks, including creating a safe space for writing, overcoming barriers to writing, taking chances with emotion and humor, techniques to inspire and persuade. Required: Bring a notebook and pen.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

THE SCIENCE OF AGING

Where: UH-Hilo, K112, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Fridays, July 7-28

Details: Cost is $45. A look at the biology behind the process of aging. Topics covered include how the systems in the body change with age, life expectancies throughout the world, complications because of disease and progress in research regarding aging. There will also be some discussion regarding various “anti-aging” approaches.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

EXPLORING KOREAN COOKING: SUMMER FOODS

Where: TBD

When: 9 a.m. July 8-9

Details: Cost is $95. Learn to prepare a traditional Korean summer meal in this hands-on folk cooking class. Dishes will vary based on seasonal availability of ingredients at local markets.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING FOR THE PC PART 1

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Computer Lab, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. July 10, 12, 14 and 17

Details: Cost is $75. For new users. Class targets all the basic essentials one needs to navigate and use features on a PC computer. Required: Ability to operate computer.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

QUICKBOOKS ONLINE PART 3

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105 (PC Lab), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. July 10-14

Details: Cost is $190. Learn how to set up QuickBooks account, clean up a QuickBooks account, close the year-end books, troubleshoot QuickBooks issues, make journal entries, customize financial reports and much more. Tuition includes textbook. Required: Ability to operate a computer is required.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

GUITAR FUNDAMENTALS LEVEL 1

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 331, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, July 10-28

Details: Cost is $80. Suitable for absolute beginners. Learn the parts of the instrument, holding techniques, each string and how they work individually, as well as with one another.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

UNDERSTANDING OBESITY

Where: UH-Hilo, K112, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Mondays, July 10-31

Details: Cost is $45. Break down the complex science behind obesity and understand the physiology, causes, consequences and current treatments available. Participants will gain a better understanding of obesity and the many factors that relate to it, including hormones, body types, diabetes, genetics and more.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

PRACTICAL STEPS TO A BETTER LIFE

Where: UH-Hilo, K112, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, July 11-Aug. 1

Details: Cost is $65. Start making changes in your life to better manage stress, improve your self-esteem and create balance and equanimity. Plan and implement changes in your lifestyle by learning about health and well-being, examining current life practices, working on creating balance of physical, mental/emotional/spiritual and social well-being and creating and moving toward personal goals.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

INTRODUCTION TO CREATIVE NONFICTION

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB104, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. July 11 and 18

Details: Students will try several different techniques and styles in order to find the best way to tell their stories, to make them personal and to make them memorable. Required: Bring a notebook and pen.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

CONVERSATIONAL FRENCH

Where: UH-Hilo, Wentworth 14, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, July 19-Aug. 16

Details: Cost is $90. Participants will be introduced to the language through observation and actual practice. Learn how the French communicate and then replicate it through the use of proper words and grammar.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING FOR THE PC PART 2

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Computer Lab, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. July 19, 21, 24 and 26

Details: Cost is $75. This second section goes further and focuses on more specific features on your PC computer such as malware, protecting data, using Windows applications and customizing computer. Required: Ability to operate computer.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

EXPLORING KOREAN CULTURE: PLANNING YOUR TRIP TO KOREA

Where: UH-Hilo, College Hall 6, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 20-Aug. 3

Details: Cost is $55. Exploring one province at a time, students will be guided through researching a range of possible activities and sites that might not be on the typical traveler’s “to do” list.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ADVANCED MICROSOFT EXCEL — BEYOND THE BASICS

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB105 (PC Lab), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. July 24, 26 and 28

Details: Cost is $85. Take your basic understanding of Excel and explore further into the functionality and advanced features of the software. Required: Ability to operate computer and basic Microsoft Excel experience.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

YOGA BEGINNER SERIES

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Aug. 10

Details: Learn foundational yoga poses, proper alignment, how to breathe and basic philosophy. This is a great way to learn the basics of yoga in an intimate and noncompetitive environment.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

Clubs

SUNDAY, June 4

HILO BRIDGE CLUB

Where: Eagles Club, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau

When: 12:30 p.m. Sundays; 11 a.m. Wednesdays

Details: Looking for social bridge players to join us in duplicate bridge. Cost is $5.

Contact: Harry, 965-1391, gailbuck@yahoo.com

TUESDAY, June 6

HILO SUNRISE CHAPTER — BNI NETWORKING MEETING

Where: Hilo Woman’s Club, 7 Lele St., Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Tuesdays

Details: For local business professionals who value word-of-mouth marketing and are seeking to network, refer business to each other and build a better business community.

Contact: Sharla Sare, 430-1787

THURSDAY, June 8

WEEKLY BNI MEETING

Where: Wainaku Executive Center, 26-238 Hawaii Belt Road, Hilo

When: 10:15 a.m. Thursdays

Details: BNI was founded in 1985 by Dr. Ivan Misner “for the primary purpose of building powerful referral networks.” If you want to grow your business by giving and getting referrals, you’re encouraged to call and/or attend.

Contact: Kelly Higaki, 935-5575, royd@savio.com

HAWAII PHOTO SHOOTERS

Where: Komohana Agriculture Research & Extension Center, 875 Komohana St., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Details: Mary Bowman-DeMent, Jeff Ikeda and Susan Miyasaka will talk about travel photography in Japan. Free and open to public.

Contact: Susan Miyasaka, 969-8258, sc_miyasaka@yahoo.com

FRIDAY, June 9

MOUNTAIN VIEW SENIOR GAMES

Where: Mountain View Senior Center, 18-1345A New Volcano Road, Mountain View

When: 10 a.m. Fridays

Details: Mountain View seniors meet to get acquainted and play bingo, mahjong, Shanghai rummy, Sequence and other card and board games. Bring a can of food for prizes. Area residents 55 and older invited.

Contact: June Van Pelt, 967-7417, junvp@juno.com

COMING

KOREA VETS MONTHLY MEETING

Where: Okutsu Veterans Home, 1180 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. June 12

Details: Committee, disability and agenda reviews, and KWV Memorial status.

Contact: Bob Karp, 981-2126, karpr001@hawaii.rr.com

Health

MONDAY, June 5

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12-STEP MEETINGS

Where: Serenity House, 15-2579 Pahoa-Keaau Road, Pahoa

When: Noon on Mondays

Details: If willpower is not working, turn to Overeaters Anonymous. This is not a diet or calories club. No dues or fees. Newcomers are welcome.

Contact: 345-2753, viviansuet@hotmail.com

ZUMBA WITH JOYI

Where: Hui Malama Ola Na ‘Oiwi, Hilo Office, 1438 Kilauea Ave.

When: 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Details: Classes are free. Register today.

Contact: Kalani Lawson, 969-9220, kalani@hmono.org

TUESDAY, June 6

BASIC STRETCH AND STRENGTHENING EXERCISE CLASS

Where: Hui Malama Ola Na ‘Oiwi, Hilo Office, 1438 Kilauea Ave.

When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

Details: Basic stretches and muscular endurance exercises that will help improve your flexibility and strength. Designed for all ages; geared toward those needing to maintain or increase mobility, and those wanting a gentle stretch. Free.

Contact: Kalani Lawson, 969-9220, kalani@hmono.org

EVENING TESTING FOR HIV AND HEPATITIS C

Where: Hawaii Island HIV/AIDS Foundation, 16-204 Melekahiwa Place, Suite 1, Keaau

When: 4 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Free testing, with only a finger prick of blood and 20 minutes of your time. Both of these diseases can be in your body without symptoms for years. Private and confidential tests, and help for you if you have a preliminary positive as a result.

Contact: Normand Dufresne, 982-8800, normand@hihaf.org

THERAPEUTIC BASIC FLOW (YOGA) CLASSES

Where: Hui Malama Ola Na ‘Oiwi, Hilo Office, 1438 Kilauea Ave.

When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

Details: Classes are free. Register today.

Contact: Kalani Lawson, 969-9220, kalani@hmono.org

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12-STEP MEETINGS

Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.

Contact: OA contact, 345-2753

WEDNESDAY, June 7

PARKINSON’S EXERCISE GROUP

Where: YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14 and 21

Details: Great fun and excellent health benefits from exercise. Stand or sit in your chair. Caregivers can attend at no charge.

Contact: Fran Calvert, 982-7511, fcalvert@hawaiiantel.net

THURSDAY, June 8

SUNRISE YOGA

Where: No Place Like Om Yoga Studio, 65-1237 Kawaihae Road, Waimea

When: 6:15 a.m. Thursdays

Details: A gentle flow class for any level student. Every Thursday.

Contact: No Place Like Om, 640-7204, info@omhawaii.com

“US TOO” PROSTATE SUPPORT GROUP, EAST HAWAII CHAPTER

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: Noon on Thursday

Details: Group provides information and support to anyone and their significant other concerned about prostate cancer before and after being diagnosed. Anyone diagnosed with prostate cancer is encouraged to attend before deciding upon which treatment option to select.

Contact: Al Manliguis or Wilbert Lau; 935-2723 or 989-8509, respectively; golfersrus2@cs.com

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12-STEP MEETINGS

Where: Puna Congregational Church, 16-647 Old Volcano Road, Room 6, Keaau

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays

Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.

Contact: OA contact, 345-2753

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS

Where: Center for Spiritual Living, Hawaiian Paradise Park

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays

Details: A new group for people who have a desire to stop gambling. Every Thursday.

Contact: Lucinda, 509-930-6329, 1lukiluci@gmail.com

FRIDAY, June 9

SQUARE DANCING FOR HEALTH AND FITNESS

Where: Clem Akina Park, 159 Wainaku St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Details: Meet new people for fun, fellowship and friendship put to music. Led by Bill Yoeman, ACA certified square dance caller and instructor.

Contact: Bill Yoeman, 968-6091

COMING

FREE COMMUNITY PRESENTATION ON HEALTH CHOICES

Where: 1011 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. June 15

Details: Kupu Care, a community-based palliative care program offered exclusively in East Hawaii by Hospice of Hilo, presents “I Don’t Want to be a Burden to My Loved Ones.” Learn practical concepts of adapting and understanding what it could look like to live with a chronic or serious illness. Free.

Contact: Lani Weigert, 934-2913, laniw@kupucare.org

2ND ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA

Where: Mo‘oheau Park bandstand, Hilo

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 25

Details: Everyone in the community is invited to celebrate the International Day of Yoga with free yoga classes, keiki instruction, prize giveaways and vendors. Wheelchair accessible. No experience needed.

Contact: Shannon Matson, 937-3037, hotyogahilo@gmail.com

Just for Keiki

TODAY, June 3

SUPER ENRICHMENT SATURDAY

Where: Richardson Ocean Park, 2349 Kalanianaole Ave., Hilo

When: 8:30 a.m. today

Details: Free. Na Pua No‘eau and Ka Pa‘alana will partner to present “Ocean — Kai.” Keiki ages birth through 8 years old and their parents are invited to register. Hands-on, fun and exciting activities relating to the ocean, our keiki and ohana that attend. Pre-registration required. Wear clothing that can get wet and tabis if desired. Snack and water provided.

Contact: Loke Evans-Bautista, 934-8711, cevans-bautista@pidfoundation.org

SATURDAY KEIKI SHOW: “MOLECULARIUM”

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. today

Details: ‘Imiloa’s newest keiki show, “Molecularium,” is a science lesson, thrill-ride and magical musical adventure in a world of atoms and molecules. Playing at 10 a.m. every Saturday in June.

Contact: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY

Where: Thelma Parker Public Library, 67-1209 Mamalahoa Highway, Waimea

When: Noon today

Details: Obstacles, games, prizes, sign up for summer reading and more. Fun for all ages.

Contact: Susan Collins, 887-6067, susan.collins@librarieshawaii.org

MONDAY, June 5

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

Where: Haili Church, 211 Haili St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Details: Free. Children ages 3 through ninth grade invited to attend. Call for more details.

Contact: Lyndell Lindsey, 935-4847, office@hailichurch.org

SUMMER READING ACTIVITIES

Where: North Kohala Public Library, 54-3645 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau

When: 6 p.m. beginning Monday

Details: Program runs for six weeks, ending July 14. Visit www.librarieshawaii.org or visit the library to sign up. Once you’re signed up, don’t forget to pick up your mystery sign-up prize this week. This year’s theme is “Build a Better World” and the library will offer a variety of programs for all ages. For more information and a complete program schedule, call Leilani Silver at the library.

Contact: North Kohala Public Library, 889-6655

TUESDAY, June 6

MAGIC CAMP VI

Where: Palace Theater, 38 Haili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday-Friday

Details: Popular, engaging and educational for ages 6 and older. Conducted by international award winners and longtime instructors Bruce and Jennifer Meyers. Children will learn to make things appear, switch places, levitate and vanish. Cost is $70 per child and includes all magic tricks, props and learning materials. Register by calling 982-9294. For more information, visit brucemeyers.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Palace Theater’s air conditioning project.

Contact: Bruce Meyers, 982-9294, info@brucemeyers.com

SUMMER DANCE CLASSES

Where: Island Dance Academy, 27 Haili St., Hilo

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; all day Saturdays

Details: Professional instruction in classical ballet, tap and jazz. Twenty different classes. Eight-week session can be customized to fit in with your vacation plans and is a great way to try something new.

Contact: Suen Hughes, 961-3622, islanddanceacademy@yahoo.com

MEET AND GREET WITH YORTOISE THE TORTOISE

Where: Thelma Parker Public Library, 67-1209 Mamalahoa Highway, Waimea

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Details: Meet a Sulcata tortoise. Learn about how long they live, what they eat and where they are originally.

Contact: Susan Collins, 887-6067, susan.collins@librarieshawaii.org

WEDNESDAY, June 7

ARTS AND CRAFTS FOR KIDS

Where: Ben Franklin, 333 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Details: For kids ages 5-12. During May, classes will be crafting: pinwheel gardens, May flower vases, mermaid lanterns and so much more. More classes on some Sundays and Fridays, so stop by for a calendar.

Contact: Desiree Butz, 769-7447, flyingdesires@hotmail.com

THURSDAY, June 8

KNITTING BASICS FOR KIDS

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Meeting Room, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Thursdays, June 8-July 27

Details: Cost is $75. Each student will complete two projects by the end of the session. Yarn will be provided for the first project, a light scarf. Students will need to purchase their own yarn for the second project, an open knit shawl. For ages 8 and older. Required: Circular (any length) or long (at least 12 inches and longer) knitting needles, size 13-18; two skeins of specialty yarn for second project (will be discussed in class).

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

PRESCHOOL STORY HOUR AND CRAFT

Where: Thelma Parker Public Library, 67-1209 Mamalahoa Highway, Waimea

When: 10 a.m. Thursday

Details: Join us for stories and fun. Great for children and their caregivers.

Contact: Susan Collins, 887-6067, susan.collins@librarieshawaii.org

STORY TIME WITH COMMUNITY HELPERS

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 10:30 a.m. Thursday

Details: Special Summer Reading Program event. Guest presenter will be from the Hawaii Fire Department. Join us for a story, fire safety information and other fire prevention related activities. All ages welcome. On June 29, Amanda Ishigo, Tutu and Me home visitor, will present and provide a free interactive workshop for caregivers.

Contact: Gretchen Andrews, 933-8890, gretchen.andrews@librarieshawaii.org

YOGA FOR KIDS

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays, June 8-July 27

Details: Cost is $75. Keiki will learn to move their bodies in new ways, gaining greater spatial awareness, balance, coordination and strength, all while having fun. For ages 5-10 years old. Required: Students must bring their own yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes that allows for free movement.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

COMING

AIKIDO SUMMER CAMP

Where: Aikido of Hilo, 29 Shipman St., No. 203, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, June 12-30

Details: For youth ages 7-12. Learn aikido, the Japanese martial art of peace and harmony. Improve fitness, focus and self-discipline in a positive atmosphere. Learn some basic Japanese language and Japanese cultural activities. Cost is $120.

Contact: Barbara Klein, 935-2454, AikidoofHilo@gmail.com

AIKIDO KIDS

Where: Aikido of Hilo, 29 Shipman St., No. 203, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursday, June 13-29

Details: For keiki ages 5-6. Introduction to aikido. Learn basic exercises and movement activities in a fun format. Cost is $90.

Contact: Barbara Klein, 935-2454, AikidoofHilo@gmail.com

SLOT CAR RACING WITH UNCLE MARTY

Where: Mountain View Public and School Library, 18-1235 Volcano Highway, Mountain View

When: 10 a.m. June 14 and July 12

Details: Back by popular demand, Uncle Marty will teach you how to drive a slot car around a real slot car track. Fun for children of all ages. Free and open to the public.

Contact: Carleen Corpuz, 968-2322, carleen.corpuz@librarieshawaii.org

ASTROBASH!

Where: Thelma Parker Public Library, 67-1209 Mamalahoa Highway, Waimea

When: 4:30 p.m. June 28

Details: Hands-on science experiments, talks with astronomers, a star observatory, face-painting, information from Big Island observatories, food and more. Fun for the whole family.

Contact: Susan Collins, 887-6076, susan.collins@librarieshawaii.org

SUMMER CAMP: TECHNOLOGIES OF TOMORROW

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaii, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 7:30 a.m. beginning July 10

Details: Join us for fun and education consisting of engaging activities about astronomy, natural environment, marine science, technology and aviation. Open to students who completed first-sixth grades. Cost is $225 for ‘Imiloa members, $250 for general public. To register, complete the camp registration form and return to ‘Imiloa’s front desk along with payment. ‘Imiloa is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Contact: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 932-8901, info@ImiloaHawaii.org

“STORIES FROM AROUND THE WORLD” WITH DAVE DEL ROCCO

Where: Mountain View Public and School Library, 18-1235 Volcano Highway, Mountain View

When: 10 a.m. June 28

Details: Storyteller Del Rocco will share folktales from around the globe. These tales, appropriate for all ages but especially for children 5-12, are mostly funny and explain how different cultures view aspects of their world. Free and open to the public.

Contact: Carleen Corpuz, 968-2322, carleen.corpuz@librarieshawaii.org

SUMMER CAMP: TECHNOLOGIES OF TOMORROW

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 10-14

Details: Join us for a fun and educational summer camp consisting of engaging activities about astronomy, natural environment, marine science, technology and aviation. Camp is open to students who have completed grades 1-6.

Contact: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

FREE SUPER ENRICHMENT SATURDAY

Where: Hawaii Community College, Na Pua No‘eau office

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 29

Details: Na Pua No‘eau and Ka Pa‘alana are partnering to bring the volcanoes alive. Keiki from birth through 8 years old and their parents are invited to register for the free event. Staff and community members will have hands-on, fun and exciting activities relating to volcanoes. Preregistration required by July 21. Snacks and water provided. Wear comfortable clothes.

Contact: Loke Evans-Bautista, 934-8711, cevans-bautista@pidfoundation.org

KEIKI SUMMER SCIENCE SERIES

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Meeting Room, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4

Details: Cost is $115. Keiki will explore, experiment and experience the natural environment in fun ways. Students will learn basic science concepts that will reinforce classroom learning and inspire them for the upcoming school year. For children ages 8-10 years old. Required materials: Reusable water bottle, hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, snack and clothes/shoes that can get a little dirty.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

Pau Hana

SUNDAY, June 4

VFW POST 3830 COMMUNITY BREAKFAST

Where: 15-775 Maluhia Road, Nanawale Estates, Pahoa

When: 9 a.m. Sunday

Details: Sausage links, scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuit and gravy, fruit cocktail, tea or coffee for a donation of $8 adults, $5 children 7-12 and free for ages 6 and younger. Breakfast served until 11 a.m. All welcome.

Contact: Freda Hart, 965-7032, VFWPost3830@outreach.com

FRIDAY, June 9

LED ZEPPELIN PLANETARIUM ROCK SHOW

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Friday and June 23

Details: From surrealistic environments to mood-provoking abstract art, this show puts a modern and nostalgic spin on one of the best bands ever played in planetarium shows. This show brings the music to life in a full-dome environment.

Contact: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

COMING

STARGAZING LIVE

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 7:30 p.m. June 30

Details: View star clusters, nebulae and galaxies live from the imaging telescopes at the Mauna Kea Visitor Center, all from the comfort of the ‘Imiloa planetarium. Join us on a journey to explore the stars and celestial objects from the 9,000-foot level in real time.

Contact: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

Outdoors

TODAY, June 3

PU‘U O LOKUANA

Where: Kahuku Unit, 70.5-mile marker, Highway 11, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9:30 a.m. today

Details: Take a short, 0.4-mile hike to the top of this grassy cinder cone. Learn about the formation and various uses of this hill through time and enjoy a breathtaking view of lower Ka‘u. Meet near the parking area with sturdy shoes, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

COMING

SUNNY DAY COMMUNITY SOLAR OVEN COOK-OFF AND POTLUCK

Where: Laulima Pahoa tent next to Pahoa Vitality Clinic, 15-2885 Pahoa Main St.

When: 9 a.m. June 10

Details: Laulima Pahoa will bring items to build a solar oven or two for Second Saturdays for folks who know how to solar cook and will come to show and tell. Those who are blessed with extra food can offer it for us to cook and share. Participants should show up at 9 a.m. to set up their table/ovens and can come and go throughout the day, with the final results available about 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Contact: Sara Steiner, 936-9546, LaulimaPahoa@gmail.com

BIRTH OF KAHUKU

Where: Kahuku Unit, 70.5-mile marker, Highway 11, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9:30 a.m. June 10

Details: Traverse the vast 1868 lava flow on an easy-to-moderate guided hike. See different volcano features and formations and identify many parts of the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa. Learn about the Hawaiian hot spot and the creation of Kahuku. Meet near the parking area with sturdy shoes, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

‘OHI‘A LEHUA

Where: Kahuku Unit, 70.5-mile marker, Highway 11, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9:30 a.m. June 11

Details: Learn about the vital role of ‘ohi‘a lehua in native Hawaiian forests, the many forms of the ‘ohi‘a lehua tree and rapid ohia death. Visitors will be able to identify the many differences of the most prominent native tree in Kahuku on this program, which is an easy 1-mile (or less) walk. Meet near the parking area with sturdy shoes and bring rain gear, sun protection, water and a snack.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

PEOPLE AND LAND OF KAHUKU

Where: Kahuku Unit, 70.5-mile marker, Highway 11, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9:30 a.m. June 18

Details: Loop through varied landscapes to explore the human history of Kahuku on this moderate, 2-mile walk. Emerging native forests, pastures, lava fields and other sites hold clues about the ways people lived and worked on the vast Kahuku lands for generations. Learn about the powerful natural forces at work here and how people adapted to, shaped and restored this land. Meet near the parking area with sturdy shoes, rain gear, water, sun protection and a snack.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

NATURE AND CULTURE: AN UNSEVERABLE RELATIONSHIP (HE PILINA WEHENA ‘OLE)

Where: Kahuku Unit, 70.5-mile marker, Highway 11, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9:30 a.m. June 24

Details: Take a moderate, 2-mile guided hike on Palm Trail to be inspired by a pace, where hulihia (catastrophic change) and kulia (restoration) can be observed as the land transitions from the 1868 lava flow and its pioneer plants to deeper soil with more diverse and older flora. Learn about native plants and their significance in Hawaiian culture. Meet near the parking area with sturdy shoes, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

PALM TRAIL

Where: Kahuku Unit, 70.5-mile marker, Highway 11, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9:30 a.m. June 25

Details: Traverse scenic pastures along an ancient cinder cone on a moderately difficult, 2.6-mile loop with some of the best panoramic views in Kahuku. Highlights include relics of the ranching era, sections of remnant native forests and amazing volcanic features from the 1868 eruptive fissures. Meet near the parking area with sturdy shoes, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

MARCH FOR JESUS CHRIST

Where: Mo‘oheau Park Bandstand, 329 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. July 29

Details: Praise and worship followed by a four-block sidewalk march in downtown Hilo. Groups will return to the park and finish the event with an additional praise and worship segment.

Contact: James G. Borden, 756-3890, jimborden123@yahoo.com

Performances

TODAY, June 3

THE JEFF GAETH QUARTET

Where: Lava Shack, 15-2929 Pahoa Village Road, Pahoa

When: 6 p.m. today

Details: Join us every first Saturday for live jazz with the Big Island’s leading jazz artists. No cover.

Contact: Jeff Gaeth, 965-6644, jeffgaeth@jeffgaeth.com

WAIMEA COMMUNITY CHORUS PRESENTS: “THE JOINT IS JUMPIN’”

Where: Kahilu Theatre, 67-1186 Lindsey Road, Waimea

When: 7 p.m. today, 3 p.m. Sunday

Details: WCC presents its 23rd annual Spring Choral Concert, “The Joint is Jumpin’.” Directed by Barbara Kopra, the chorus is a 60-voice ensemble celebrating songs of “The Great American Songbook, Chapter 2, the 1930’s.” More information available online and on Facebook.

Contact: Miguel Bray, 938-3062, hawaiimiguel@gmail.com

MONDAY, June 5

MONDAY NIGHT JAZZ JAM

Where: Kukuau Studio, 43 Kukuau St., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. Mondays

Details: An all-inclusive jam session with a rotating house band. Created to strengthen the Big Island jazz community through networking and jamming. Bring your favorite charts and the instrument of your choice or enjoy the vibrations of people improvising together in the jazz tradition. Free; all ages welcome.

Contact: Kukuau Studio, 464-3388, kukuaustudio@gmail.com

TUESDAY, June 6

HILO HULA TUESDAY AT THE BANDSTAND

Where: Mo‘oheau Park Bandstand, 329 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Tuesday

Details: Beautiful Hawaiian music and hula with Kiana Perreira-Keawekane. Free event for the whole family.

Contact: Dinnie Kysar, 896-7284, destinationhilo@gmail.com

DENNIS AND CHRISTY SOARES PERFORM

Where: Honi Wai Cafe, 17-937 Volcano Road, Mountain View

When: Noon on Tuesdays and Fridays

Details: Come for the beautiful entertainment and sample some of the best food in East Hawaii. Visit Honi Wai Cafe on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HoniWai/.

Contact: Dennis Soares, 345-1800, dennis_soares@hotmail.com

TRIBUTE TO DJANGO REINHART AND THE HOT CLUB OF KONA

Where: Gertrude’s Jazz Bar, 75-5699 Alii Drive, Kailua-Kona

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Details: Featuring Hal Glatzer, Greg Shirley on guitar, Jean Pierre Thoma on soprano sax and Brian McCree on bass. French and American music of the 1930s and ’40s will be swinging.

Contact: JP Thoma, 345-9532, JPThomaHI@gmail.com

FRIDAY, June 9

SONGWRITERS SHOWCASE

Where: Kukuau Studio, 43-D Kukuau St., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Details: Songwriters of the Big Island and beyond will showcase their original music in its most raw form, with only a microphone and their instrument. This intimate evening of music is a reoccurring event that happens every second Friday. Enjoy a different lineup every month. All ages, $5.

Contact: Bub Pratt, 464-3388, kukuaustudio@gmail.com

“THE TRUMP CARD”

Where: Aloha Theatre, 79-7384 Mamalahoa Highway, Kealakekua

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 10

Details: A satirical monologue and compelling think piece performed by John Sucke, written by Mike Daisey. Tickets $10 at the door or in advance at apachawaii.org.

Contact: Jackie or Laura, 937-3645, MatriarchyRising@gmail.com

COMING

JAZZ IN THE FOREST

Where: Volcano Art Center, Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 4:30 and 7 p.m. June 10

Details: Featuring The Jazztones with Jean Pierre Thoma on sax and flute, with special guest Bub Pratt on vocals, guitar and and his signature virtual trumpet, bassist Matt Spencer and drummer Steve Bader. Delicious food and drink available in the adjacent dining room and to take into in the concert hall. Dancing space is available for those who are so moved.

Contact: Jean Pierre Thoma, 967-8222, Info@VolcanoArtCenter.org

TWO MANY SOPRANOS CONCERT

Where: East Hawaii Cultural Center, 141 Kalakaua St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. June 10; 2:30 p.m. June 11

Details: Unique interpretations of classics and new favorites. Joining them are Douglas Wayman, Cathy Young and members of the Orchid Isle Orchestra. Admission is $15 general/$10 students and seniors. Tickets available at the door.

Contact: Amy Horst, 640-2898, amysoprano@gmail.com

SONG, DANCE AND COMMUNITY WITH LOVE ETERNAL

Where: Kukuau Studio, 43-D Kukuau St., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. June 16

Details: A night of song, dance and community with Love Eternal and friends. Drew Daniels will start the night off with his message, heartfelt vocals and songwriting, followed by an energetic, danceable set from Love Eternal, a collective of musicians dedicated to music as ministry and activism.

Contact: Bub Pratt, 464-3388, kukuaustudio@gmail.com

“FOR SUCH A TIME AS THIS”

Where: Kamehameha Schools, East Hawaii Lunalilo Center, 16-716 Volcano Road, Keaau

When: 7 p.m. June 16-17; 2 p.m. June 18

Details: Shalom Players presents this original musical that brings the Book of Esther to life with acting, singing and dancing accompanied by a live orchestra. Tickets are $15; available at Basically Books, Simply Said-The Wedding Store, Keaau Natural Foods and online at estherplay.brownpapertickets.com. Any remaining available tickets will be sold at the door.

Contact: Susie Chun, 640-0231, estherplay2017@gmail.com

DR. JEFF’S BLUES BUFFET

Where: Kukuau Studio, 43-D Kukuau St., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. June 17

Details: Featuring Dr. Jeff on guitars, Jim Marshall on keyboards, Larry Duoos on drums and John Hersey on bass. Local, organic buffet brought to you by chef Dan Foster. All ages, $20.

Contact: Bub Pratt, 464-3388, kukuaustudio@gmail.com

4TH FRIDAY POETRY SLAM

Where: Kukuau Studio, 43-D Kukuau St., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. June 23

Details: Kukuau Studio is hosting the Big Island’s only monthly Poetry Slam. Enjoy emotive readings of original works by a wide stylistic range of poets from around the world. Sign-ups through private messaging Kukuau Studio or the day of. Doors open at 6 p.m. Slam starts at 7 p.m. All ages welcome, $5. Some works might contain adult themes and language; those 17 and younger should be accompanied by a parent.

Contact: Bub Pratt, 464-3388, kukuaustudio@gmail.com

All Kine Stuffs

TODAY, June 3

SUMMER BAZAAR RUMMAGE SALE

Where: Honomu Hongwanji Mission temple ground, 28-1658 Government Main Road, Honomu

When: 7 a.m. today

Details: Furniture, tools, houseware, kitchenware, clothing, books, CDs, DVDs, linens, sushi, baked goods, Hamakua pickled mango, plants and more.

Contact: Robert Mento or Harold Uyeno, 964-5359, nishieast888@gmail.com

HILO HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENT

Where: Hilo Recycling and Transfer Station, 1471 Hoolaulima Road, Hilo

When: 7:30 a.m. today

Details: Free. For a list of acceptable and unacceptable materials, visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycle/household-hazardous-waste/. No business/farm waste accepted. No e-waste allowed.

Contact: Chris, 961-8554, recycle3@co.hawaii.hi.us

KEAAU MIDDLE SCHOOL PTSA SWAP MEET

Where: Keaau Middle School cafeteria, 16-565 Keaau Pahoa Road, Keaau

When: 8 a.m. today

Details: Monthly event set up by parents on the board of the PTSA. Features vendors selling various types of items such as clothing, children’s toys, new/used household items, crafts and independent distributor items (Avon, Do Terra, Lipsence, LulaRoe, etc) to snacks, baked goods and malasadas. Admission is free, with ample parking available. Vendor booth spaces always available for just $5.

Contact: Angela Costa, 339-4068, angelapcosta13@gmail.com

GARAGE SALE

Where: Kohala Jodo Mission, 54-541 Kapaau Road, Kapaau

When: 9 a.m. today, Sunday

Details: Clothes, many with original tags; ceramics; linens; shoes; handbags; picture frames; cookware; DVDs; books; small appliances; paintings; some collectibles. Cash and carry. Bring bag/box.

Contact: Joy Ohta, 310-347-5379, joyswellnessvision@gmail.com

FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 1:30 p.m. today

Details: Help celebrate National Reunification Month, a time to recognize the people and efforts that make it possible for families to stay together. There will be a movie, a brief presentation about foster care and light refreshments. Free family event.

Contact: Claire Seu, 933-8890, claire.seu@librarieshawaii.org

SUNDAY, June 4

FARMERS MARKET AT HAMAKUA HARVEST

Where: Intersection of Mamane Street and Highway 19, Honokaa

When: 9 a.m. Sundays

Details: Features local farmers, fresh produce, artisanal products and ono food. Weekly entertainment, workshops, informational booths and youth-focused activities. SNAP/EBT purchases welcomed.

Contact: Lori Beach, 896-2151, info@hamakuaharvest.org

FREE DOG TRAINING AND SOCIAL EVENT

Where: Lili‘uokalani Gardens, Banyan Drive, Hilo

When: 2 p.m. Sundays

Details: Come join the fun and share the love. Goals are problem solving via free training instruction and tools, and offering an advanced socialization experience. Bring a bowl for water.

Contact: Carl Oguss, 933-9763, easthawaiidogpsychologycenter@yahoo.com

MONDAY, June 5

BATTLE OF MIDWAY 75TH ANNIVERSARY REMEMBRANCE

Where: Mokupapapa Discovery Center, 76 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 7:30 a.m. Monday

Details: Live broadcast from Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge and Battle of Midway National Monument. Several speakers, movie “Midway: Edge of Tomorrow Film” (12 minutes) and take a virtual tour of Midway historic sites.

Contact: Clayton Watkins, 933-8184, clayton.watkins@noaa.com

ZEN BUDDHIST MEDITATION

Where: Taishoji Soto Mission, 275 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Mondays

Details: Join Taishoji members for zazen (sitting meditation) and kinhin (walking meditation). Access from Kilauea Avenue. Free.

Contact: The Rev. Shinsho Hata, 785-3072, shinsho.hata@gmail.com

TUESDAY, June 6

HAMAKUA SWCD BOARD MEETING NOTICE

Where: Teleconference: USDA-NRCS Hilo, 154 Waianuenue Ave., Room 302, or 67-1185 Mamalahoa Highway, Suite H148, Waimea

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Details: Public invited to attend Soil and Water Conservation District meeting.

Contact: Kanoe Malani, 933-8363, kanoe.malani@hi.nacdnet.net

WEDNESDAY, June 7

ADULT COLORING TIME

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday and June 28

Details: Supplies provided. Free. Contact the library 15 days in advance to request special accommodations or a sign language interpreter.

Contact: Gretchen Andrews, 933-8890, gretchen.andrews@librarieshawaii.org

THURSDAY, June 8

KA‘U SWCD MONTHLY MEETING

Where: Kaumahi, 96-3163 Pikake St., Suite 5, Pahala Shopping Center, and Hilo Federal Building, Room 302

When: 8:30 a.m. Thursday

Details: Public invited to attend Soil and Water Conservation District meeting.

Contact: Jennifer Lopez Reavis, 933-8350, jennifer.lopez@hi.nacdnet.net

FRIDAY, June 9

ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH — LEI MAKING WITH RANDY LEE

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Friday

Details: Lee uses a variety of natural materials to fashion gorgeous lei from the freshest fern, leaves and flowers he personally gathers from the rain forests of Panaewa. Enjoy the skill and wonderful stories this well-respected practitioner has to offer. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Jenette Goss, 967-8222, jenette@volcanoartcenter.org

HILO HIGH CLASS OF 1965 MINI REUNION

Where: University Heights Park, 350 Kalili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Details: Calling all “Hot Stuffs” — come and reconnect with classmates to talk story and catch up. We can also discuss our Las Vegas reunion in September. Things provided: rice, paper goods, coffee/tea. Bring a main dish, salad or pupu or dessert; BYOB.

Contact: Margaret Masaki, 959-5665, margewata47m@gmail.com

KDEN’S BIRTHDAY PARTY

Where: Amalfatano’s Restaurant, 400 Hualani St., Waiakea Villas, Hilo

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Details: Come celebrate Kilauea Drama and Entertainment Network’s 15th birthday with a sumptuous dinner and silent auction/raffle. Proceeds will help fund this summer’s musical, “Finian’s Rainbow.” Entertainment by Walter Greenwood. Auction/raffle items include a Body Glove cruise for two, handmade afghan, cymbidium orchid plants, catered dinner, artwork and more. Tickets are $45 for individuals or $80 for couples. Reservations highly recommended.

Contact: Suzi Bond, 982-7344, kden73@aol.com

COMING

KAILUA-KONA HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENT

Where: Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe) Recycling and Transfer Station, 74-625 Hale Makai Place, Kailua-Kona

When: 7:30 a.m. June 10

Details: Free. For a list of acceptable and unacceptable materials, visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycle/household-hazardous-waste/. No business/farm waste accepted. No e-waste allowed.

Contact: Chris, 961-8554, recycle3@co.hawaii.hi.us

CELEBRATION OF THE WORLD’S OCEANS

Where: Mokupapapa Discovery Center, 76 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 9:30 a.m. June 10

Details: Join us at the Discovery Center to celebrate the Malama Honua Voyage, Year of the Monk Seal and World Oceans Day. We’ll have lessons on the Hawaiian star compass, Hawaiian moon calendar activities, lei making, movies of the ocean, arts and crafts, and games. Activities until 3 p.m. A free and family-friendly event.

Contact: Kaliko High, 933-8195, pmnm.mokupapapa@gmail.com

OBON SERVICE AND DANCE

Where: Honomu Henjoji Mission (Odaishisan), 28-1668 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Honomu

When: 5 p.m. June 10

Details: Service followed by dance. Lots of delicious food and drinks available at the concession stand, including hot dogs, chili, saimin, shave ice, baked goods, bottled water, cold drinks, coffee and more.

Contact: Bishop Clark Watanabe, 963-6308; Charlyn Yamamoto, malie53@hawaii.rr.com

ALZHEIMER’S FUNDRAISER

Where: YMCA Hilo, 300 W Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. June 12

Details: Zumba fun for a great cause. All levels welcome. Chris Ridley with Life Care Center of Hilo will be present with information and education about Alzheimer’s disease. Lucky prize drawing also planned.

Contact: Harriet Rocha, 959-6405, har_c1@yahoo.com

BLUE ZONES PROJECT — PURPOSE WORKSHOP

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. June 13

Details: Discover your purpose and learn how you can live it each and every day. Free. Email to RSVP.

Contact: Jade Iokepa, jade.iokepa@healthways.com

BLUE ZONES PROJECT — KTA WAIKOLOA GROCERY TOUR

Where: KTA Waikoloa, 68-3890 Paniolo Ave., Waikoloa

When: 4 p.m. June 13

Details: Focuses on the importance of including more fruits and vegetables into our diets. Besides fresh produce, the tour also will point out frozen and canned options. Consumers will learn about navigating healthy choices throughout the store and how KTA is supporting and promoting the Blue Zones Project. Free. RSVP by emailing BlueZonesProjectNorthHawaii@healthways.com

Contact: Sue Dela Cruz, susan.delacruz@healthways.com

BLUE ZONES PROJECT — COOKING DEMONSTRATION

Where: Pahala Park and Community Center, 96-1149 Kamana St., Pahala

When: 9:30 a.m. June 14

Details: Learn how to prepare delicious plant-based recipes that are Blue Zones Project approved. Plus, enjoy free samples, meet people in your community and join a walking or potluck group to win awesome prizes. Free. RSVP by email.

Contact: Jade Iokepa, jade.iokepa@healthways.com

PUNA SWCD MONTHLY MEETING

Where: W.H. Shipman Office in Keaau

When: 9:30 a.m. June 14

Details: Public invited to attend Soil and Water Conservation District meeting.

Contact: Jennifer Lopez Reavis, 933-8350, jennifer.lopez@hi.nacdnet.net

80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE HONOKAA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Where: Honokaa Public Library, 45-3380 Mamane St., Building No. 3, Honokaa

When: 4 p.m. June 15

Details: An evening of library recollections and music by John Keawe. Refreshments will be provided. Program schedule is subject to change. Contact the library 15 days in advance to request a sign language interpreter or if special accommodations are needed.

Contact: Laura Eiford, 775-8881, honokaalibrary@gmail.com

MAUNAKEA SCHOLARS SHARE TELESCOPE OBSERVATION EXPERIENCE

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center Planetarium, 600 Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 7 p.m. June 15

Details: The evening presentation will include two Maunakea Scholars from Honokaa High School, Hokulani Sanchez and Keilani Steele. These accomplished students used their telescope time on the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope to observe dark nebulae and study the connection to star formations in our galaxy. CFHT Director Doug Simons and outreach manager Mary Beth Laychak will round out the presentation. Free and open to the public.

Contact: Office of Maunakea Management, 933-0734, omkm@hawaii.edu

WAIAKEA SWCD MONTHLY MEETING

Where: Hilo Federal Building, Conference Room 302

When: 9:30 a.m. June 16

Details: Public invited to attend Soil and Water Conservation District meeting.

Contact: Jennifer Lopez Reavis, 933-8350, jennifer.lopez@hi.nacdnet.net

ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH — HULA AND OLI WITH MOSES KAHO‘OKELE CRABBE

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. June 16 and 30

Details: Crabbe will share his extensive knowledge to teach the basics of hula, language and chant. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Jenette Goss, 967-8222, jenette@volcanoartcenter.org

MAUNAKEA SKIES TALK

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center

When: 7 p.m. June 16

Details: ‘Imiloa presents Dr. Michitoshi Yoshida, director of Subaru Telescope, in his talk titled “The Search for the Origin of Gold.”

Contact: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

FAMILY CAREGIVER RELAX DAY

Where: Hilo Adult Day Center, 34 Rainbow Drive, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. June 17

Details: Let us take care of you while you get to know people on the same caregiving path. Talk story, share experiences and solutions. Learn tools that might help with your family caregiving. This month’s program features healthy food tips, qigong with faith, massages and therapeutic touch. Registration $10, with scholarships available. Bring your loved one for free. RSVP.

Contact: Lizby, 961-3747, ext. 101, llogsdon@hawaiiislandadultcare.org

PAPAIKOU HONGWANJI HATSUBON SERVICE AND BON DANCE

Where: Papaikou Hongwanji, makai of Highway 19, 27-376 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Papaikou

When: 6 p.m. June 17

Details: Papaikou Hongwanji will observe its annual OBon and Hatsubon Memorial Service at 6 p.m. The bon dance follows at 7 p.m. There will be a concession booth with lots of ono food, including hekka bowl, nishime bowl, miso soup, andagi and cold drinks. Public is welcome to attend.

Contact: May Navarro, 936-6283, grelama1@msn.com

MOUNTAIN VIEW PUBLIC LIBRARY 40TH ANNIVERSARY

Where: Mountain View Public and School Library, 1235 Volcano Highway, Mountain View

When: 3 p.m. June 19

Details: Silent auction, sign-up for the Summer Reading Program and also learn about other wonderful library services and downloadable apps. Entertainment will be provided by Nanea, Puna Hongwanji Taiko, Visayan Club and Halau o Mailelaulani. Light refreshments and free drawings. Open and free to the public.

Contact: Carleen Corpuz, 968-2322, cargold@hotmail.com

HILO HONGWANJI O-BON DANCE PRACTICE

Where: Sangha Hall, 398 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. June 20 and 27 and July 11

Details: All are welcome to come and (re)learn cultural dance movements.

Contact: BJ Soriano, 961-6677, bjsoriano@hilobetsuin.org

ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH — LEI MAKING WITH KAIPO AH CHONG

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. June 23

Details: Ah Chong will share his expert lei-making skills with VAC visitors. As a member of Halau Na Kamalei, his unique experience marries the science of agriculture with Hawaiian lei and hula traditions. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Jenette Goss, 967-8222, jenette@volcanoartcenter.org

56TH ANNIVERSARY AND ANNUAL CULTURAL FESTIVAL

Where: Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park

When: 9 a.m. June 24-25

Details: Join in the celebration of Ka La Hiki Ola — An Extension of Life — as we perpetuate our living culture and storied history. Saturday opens with games, arts and canoe rides. On Sunday there will be games, arts, hukilau and Hawaiian food tasting. This festival provides a time and place where cultural demonstrators and artisans can practice their craft and engage a new generation of practitioners. Free to the public; park entrance fees are waived. For more information call or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/puho.

Contact: Kawailehua Domingo, 328-2326, ext. 1702; kawailehua_domingo@nps.gov

BLUE ZONES PROJECT — FARM TO TABLE EXPERIENCE

Where: Kalalau Ranch, 291 Wainaku St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. June 24

Details: Opportunity for all ages to learn how to harvest, clean and prepare delicious plant-based recipes that are Blue Zones Project approved. Kalalau Ranch will educate participants on sustainable farming practices and how you can start your very own garden and keep it organic. A few lucky guests might even go home with their own starter plants. Plus, meet people from your community and join a walking or potluck group to win awesome prizes. Free. RSVP at http://info.bluezonesproject.com/eh/farmtotable

Contact: Jade Iokepa, jade.iokepa@healthways.com

OBON SERVICE AND OBON DANCE

Where: Honomu Hongwanji Mission, 28-1658 Government Main Road, Honomu

When: 6 p.m. June 24

Details: Obon service to be followed by dance. Concession booth will be by the Kupuna Pride Senior Citizen Softball Team.

Contact: Bob Mento, 964-5359 or 987-0218; malie53@hawaii.rr.com

“CORAL HEALTH THROUGHOUT THE HAWAIIAN ARCHIPELAGO”

Where: Hawaii County Aupuni Center Conference Room, 101 Pauahi St., Suite 1.

When: 5:30 p.m. June 30

Details: “Coral Health Throughout the Hawaiian Archipelago” is a presentation by John Burns, University of Hawaii researcher of coral disease, in order to promote healthy coral ecosystems. A short film, “Reefs at Risk” by Malina Fagan and Lynn Pelletier, about sunscreen chemicals’ adverse effect on coral reefs and marine life, will be shown. Sponsored by Sierra Club and County Council member Eileen Ohara.

Contact: Mary M. Porter, 982-9100, islandeyesvideo@yahoo.com

WAIAKEA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1992 REUNION

Where: Various locations in Hilo

When: Various times June 30-July 2

Details: 6 p.m. June 30, Karma; 6 p.m. July 1, ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center; noon July 2, Coconut Island.

Contact: Chantee Shiroma, 345-2310, chanteeshiroma@gmail.com

HILO HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1965

Where: Las Vegas

When: Sept. 11-14

Details: Flier to be sent out this month via email. If you don’t get the flier/registration, contact Bobbi (Ishimaru) Miyashiro at 935-3890 or rlmiyashiro@hawaiiantel.net or Dwayne Miyashiro at 959-7416 for more information.

Contact: Margaret Masaki, 959-5665, marge.masaki@hawaiiantel.net

CITIZENSHIP DAY 2017

Where: Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale, 799 Piilani St., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Sept. 15

Details: All newly naturalized US citizens will be recognized and honored by various civic organizations and public officials and are encouraged to participate in this special event. Those interested in participating should call or email for more information. Event is free to attend.

Contact: Tulpe Day, 961-8220, tday@hawaiicounty.gov

5TH ANNUAL HAWAII ISLAND ALL NATIONS POWWOW

Where: Keaukaha Hawaiian Village

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 16

Details: The Hawaii Island All Nations Powwow is a cultural event celebrating the powwow culture of Native Americans and to honor the host culture, Native Hawaiians. There will be arts and crafts, Native American frybread, intertribal dancing, guest speakers, cultural presentations, special raffles and more. The event is family-centered and alcohol- and drug-free.

Contact: Rudy Webster, 968-1591, hawaiipowwow@hotmail.com

47TH ANNUAL KONA COFFEE CULTURAL FESTIVAL

Where: Kailua-Kona

When: Various times Nov. 3-12

Details: Celebrate the harvest as Kona coffee farms offer a firsthand look at growing this world-famous crop, the coffee art scene fills with inspiration and music and dance enrich cultural exchanges. Kona coffee and food events offer tastings, and hands-on cultural events help tell the story of Kona’s rich coffee history. For more information, visit www.konacoffeefest.com.

Contact: Laura Aquino, 326-7820, laura@current-events.com

ONGOING

AYSO YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION FALL 2017

Where: www.hiloayso.org

When: Continuing through June

Details: Season is from July-November. Players must be born between 2002 and 2013. Pay the $60 registration fee online also. For questions, call the hotline at 959-1972. Values include balanced teams, open registration, positive coaching, player development, everyone plays and good sportsmanship.

Contact: Chris Ridley, 443-7360, ridley0428@gmail.com

PUNA 4-H CLUB RECRUITING NEW MEMBERS

Where: Pahoa, Keaau and Kalapana areas

When: Until clubs are full

Details: For keiki in grades K-12. Call today so you don’t miss out on upcoming events. New 4-H year already underway.

Contact: Becky Settlage, 969-8213, settlage@hawaii.edu

FREE HELPING HAND FOR SENIORS

Where: 1911 Kalanianaole Ave., No. 608, Hilo

When: 9 a.m.

Details: For seniors who need to be driven to a doctor’s appointment, the store, the park for a walk or just to get out of the house. Call or text.

Contact: Tom, 990-5045

AL-ANON EAST HAWAII

Where: Various locations

When: Various times

Details: Are you troubled by someone’s drinking? Call for free support, meeting places and times. For more information, visit www.afghawaii.org.

Contact: Dana C., 430-6653, dr.easthawaii@gmail.com

LIBRARY BENEFIT BOOKSTORE

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: All proceeds to benefit the Hilo Public Library. Hardbacks for $1, paperbacks for 50 cents.

Contact: Dale R. Huber, 966-4386, dalerhuber@gmail.com

HILO VETERANS CENTER

Where: 70 Lanihuli St., Suite No. 2, Hilo

When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Details: Hilo Veterans Center has new office hours. A benefits briefing is hosted the first Thursday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon, with several other opportunities for veterans and their family members. Contact the center for more information. Also available are: shore fishing group, kanakapila group, art therapy group, stand-up paddling group, various golf activities, yoga, tai chi and a book club.

Contact: Maricar Souza, 969-3833