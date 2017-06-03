Community Calendar for June 3
Arts & Exhibits
TODAY, June 3
HAWAII PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION: “ISOLATION”
Where: East Hawaii Cultural Center, 141 Kalakaua St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. today (opening reception)
Details: This rich and varied exhibition explores different notions of isolation from the perspectives of 26 contemporary photographers. Opening begins with a talk by this year’s juror, renowned photographer and celebrated educator Linda Connor, and will continue downstairs with award presentations and viewing of the exhibition. Free to the public. Exhibit on display from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through July 1.
Contact: Andrzej Kramarz, 747-9510, Akramarz@ehcc.org
COMING
WATERCOLORS BY VINCENT CALLAGHER
Where: Pahoa Village Museum, 15-2931 Pahoa Village Road
When: 5 p.m. June 10
Details: Wildlife and plein air artist Callagher visited the Big Island more than 20 years ago and fell in love with the beautiful landscapes, plants and animals. He is taking his skills and applying his unique use of watercolors and pen and ink to this tropical paradise. Callagher’s art will be displayed at the museum June 10 through July 7. Meet Callagher at the artist’s reception at 5 p.m. June 10.
Contact: Vincent Callagher, 557-1270, vince.callagher@gmail.com
“ARTISTS WITHOUT BORDERS, A TRADIGITAL EXHIBIT”
Where: Wailoa Center, 200 Piopio St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. July 7 (opening reception)
Details: An exhibit of Big Island artists who blend traditional and digital methods and materials in the creation of their artwork. Exhibit runs 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 27.
Contact: David Hubbard, 238-2028, happykolohe@yahoo.com
Classes
TODAY, June 3
DSLR FIELD COURSE — HILO TOWN
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Computer Lab, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 8 a.m. today
Details: Cost is $85. Explore with your DSLR camera through this hands-on workshop and visit different locations in Hilo such as Lili‘uokalani Gardens, Wailoa State Park, Hilo downtown, Rainbow Falls and so much more. Learn practical photography skills using the manual settings on your camera to optimize real world situations in real time. Required: Basic camera skills, DSLR camera and hiking clothes.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
REIKI WORKSHOP
Where: Halai Healing Place, 75-5737 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona
When: 8 a.m. today and Sunday
Details: Learn an ancient healing art passed down through the sacred tradition of the Usui Method of Natural Healing to heal yourself and others. No experience necessary. Level I certification. Pre-registration required. Cost is $350 plus tax. Limited space.
Contact: LaRen, 987-6010, LaRen@HalaiHealingPlace.com
ARISE HILO 2017 WOMEN’S CONFERENCE
Where: Nani Mau Gardens
When: 9 a.m. today with 8 a.m. brunch breakfast
Details: Join a team of life-changing speakers and leap into your destiny, for hidden inside of you is a bold trailblazer who thinks outside the box. $49 for today’s session and breakfast. Today’s events at Nani Mau Gardens. To register for day events, visit www.ariseconferences.com/arisehilo2017. Call or email for additional information.
Contact: Mary Hudson, 915-522-8395, arise777@me.com
HAWAIIAN TRADITIONAL LA‘AU LAPA‘AU WORKSHOP
Where: Na‘alehu Community Center
When: 10 a.m. today
Details: Free workshop presented by Po‘okela Ikaika Dombrigues, who will demonstrate ho‘oponopono, la‘au lapa‘au, lomilomi haha and la‘au kahea. Light refreshments provided. Bring your own lunch.
Contact: Sweetie, 969-9220, sweetie@hmono.org
YOGA WITH RONDA SMITH
Where: Mele Kalama, 15-1825 Third Ave., Hawaiian Paradise Park
When: 10 a.m. Saturdays
Details: This is a slow-flow class that guides students into safe poses as they create their individualized practices. Cost is $5 per class. Call or text for more information and directions.
Contact: Kristina Izutsu, 936-9482, kristinapualii@gmail.com
MINDFULNESS BASED STRESS REDUCTION
Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 1 p.m. today and June 17 and July 1 and 15
Details: Cost is $150. Retreat Day is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 15. MBSR teaches simple yet powerful practices of body scan, meditation and gentle mindful yoga to help you to discover a deeper sense of wellness, balance, self-reliance and freedom. Daily home practice assignments will be given. Required: “A Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction” workbook. Recommended: Bring yoga mat and light blanket.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
ECSTATIC DANCE WITH JO CARON
Where: Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: 2 p.m. today
Details: Discover a dynamic way to work out and meditate all in the same breath. This is a wonderful tool to expand our world, our hearts, our consciousness and our love for all living beings. Cost is $15 or $20 at the door.
Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
SUNDAY, June 4
SUNDAY CLAY — HIGH FIRE! POTTERY CLASSES
Where: Volcano Art Center, Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: 11:30 a.m. or 2:45 p.m. Sundays
Details: Eight-week workshop. Cost for either session is $185; $166 for VAC members plus a $13 materials fee for 6 pounds of clay, including glazes and firing. Additional clay will be available for purchase. Get an introduction to working with and firing midrange stoneware. Eight registration slots open to “wheel throwers”; two additional places open to “hand builders.” Beginners as well as continuing students welcome. Call or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org to register.
Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
PASTOR AND GUEST SPEAKER LEE GRADY
Where: Central Christian Church, 109 Haili St., Hilo
When: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday
Details: Grady, of LaGrange, Ga., is an author, award-winning journalist and ordained minister. For 18 years he worked for Charisma magazine, one of America’s most widely distributed evangelical Christian publications, and he served as editor for 11 of those years. He is the author of six books, and has taken his message to 30 countries.
Contact: Sharon Shambaugh, 935-8025, ccchilo@hawaii.rr.com
MONDAY, June 5
ZUMBA GOLD WITH TONING
Where: YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo
When: 6:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
Details: Low-impact workout, suitable for all levels. Get fit, get toned, get inspired.
Contact: Harriet Rocha, 959-6405, har_c1@yahoo.com
RECREATIONAL PADDLING: INTRODUCTION TO STEERING
Where: Hilo Bayfront
When: 7 a.m. Mondays, June 5-July 24
Details: Cost is $185. Course designed as an introduction to canoe steering. Gain an enhanced understanding of canoe paddling techniques which are essential to one’s knowledge when commanding a crew. Not recommended for those who have serious lower back or shoulder injuries or those who cannot sit for long periods. Required: Students must have taken at least one paddling course with CCECS in the past year or be an active member of the UH Canoe Club, unless otherwise specified by the instructor. Recommended: Comfortable, water-appropriate clothing and footwear (water shoes), sunscreen, hat, sunglasses, towel and water to drink.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
SELF-DEFENSE FITNESS CLASS
Where: Kohala Village Hub, 55-514 Hawi Road, Hawi
When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
Details: Geared toward street-oriented self-defense and rooted in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Students will learn stance, footwork, striking techniques, defense and much more. For class schedule, visit www.kohalavillagehub.com.
Contact: Kohala Village Hub, 889-0404, info@kohalavillagehub.com
MAC BASICS FOR SENIORS 50+
Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, Portable Building 7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 10 a.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday
Details: Review such basic operations as turning it on, putting it to sleep, reading and writing to a CD/DVD and creating/saving/copying a file. Make sure your software is up to date. Bring Apple ID and password. Cost is $60 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee.
Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com
ZUMBA GOLD CHAIR
Where: YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo
When: 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Details: Seated Zumba workout. Strengthen your core, increase your range of motion and stamina with this low-impact fitness class that offers the same benefits of Zumba Gold. All welcome.
Contact: Harriet Rocha, 640-3876, har_c1@yahoo.com
FAMILY YOGA
Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 3 p.m. Mondays
Details: Keiki are free; adults $5. This all-levels free-flow class includes postures for the whole family, including age- and intensity level-appropriate variations to accommodate all of the students in the class, all while maintaining a playful sense of fun. Come as you are — crying babies, wild toddlers and ornery teenagers welcome.
Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com
IPHONE-PART 1
Where: UH-Hilo, LIB 359, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Details: Cost is $75. Class starts with the essential basics you need to know to make your iPhone experience much less frustrating and more enjoyable. Required: Basic iPhone knowledge and an iPhone 4s or higher with a charger and cable.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
MICROSOFT OFFICE ESSENTIALS COMPUTER TRAINING CERTIFICATE PROGRAM
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105 (PC Lab), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Details: Cost is $275. Professional development program designed for working professionals seeking to improve their Microsoft Office skills. Students will receive hands-on training in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Publisher. Includes textbook. Required: Basic computer knowledge and a 4GB or larger USB drive.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
TRADITIONAL WADO KARATE TRAINING
Where: Sangha Hall, 424 Kilauea Ave., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
Details: Beginners class, 5-6 p.m.; advanced class, 6-7 p.m. Visitors welcome to observe and participate.
Contact: Craig, 987-1465
JAPANESE TAIKO DRUMMING
Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Mondays, June 5-Aug. 7
Details: Cost is $85. Learn about the art and spirit of taiko drumming from one of Hilo’s best, Chad Nakagawa, current leader of Taishoji Taiko. Be prepared for improving your fitness and coordination while learning about the culture, protocols, rhythm and technique. Two compositions will be taught in this session. Ages 9 and older. No experience necessary. Required materials are provided.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
THE MINDFUL EATING LAB
Where: UH-Hilo, K112, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Mondays, June 5-26
Details: Cost is $50. Designed to teach people how to create a personal diet that is enjoyable and healthy. Participants will learn the health benefits of slowing down the eating process, using physiological cues such as hunger and fullness to guide how much one consumes and how to get greater enjoyment from the foods they eat. Emphasis placed on improving the quality of one’s eating plan, incorporating personal eating preferences, culture, health and religious factors.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
AERIAL ARTS CLASSES
Where: Pacific Gymnastics, 215B Railroad Ave., Hilo
When: 5:30 p.m. Mondays
Details: Learn silks, lyra (aerial hoop), hammock and straps. Class size limited; pre-registration required. Cost is $15 per class; monthly passes available. All levels welcome.
Contact: Bella O’Toole, 938-8002, mirabiliaaerialco@gmail.com
AIKIDO FOR ADULTS AND TEENS
Where: Resolution Gym, 29 Shipman St., No. 203, Hilo
When: 6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday; 9 a.m. Wednesdays; 4:45 p.m. Sundays
Details: Beginners learn aikido for health and fitness. Stretch, strengthen and learn self-defense skills in a friendly atmosphere. Cost is $60 per month for individuals; $90 for families; $45 for college students per month.
Contact: Barbara Klein, 935-2454, AikidoOfHilo@gmail.com
FUNDAMENTAL DANCE TECHNIQUES
Where: Aloha Wellness Center, 239 Haili St., Hilo
When: 7 p.m. Mondays through June 19
Details: Learn skills applicable to partnered social dancing: matching your partner, interpreting the music and adding your own creative styling. Dancers of all levels and backgrounds welcome. Cost is $35 for six weeks, $10 drop-in; discounts for multiple classes. Get your six-week session for only $20 if you bring a student who is new to the Hilo Hep Cats. No partner necessary.
Contact: Andrea Gill, 959-8216, hilohepcats@gmail.com
BEGINNING LINDY HOP SWING DANCE
Where: Aloha Wellness Center, 239 Haili St., Hilo
When: 8 p.m. Mondays through June 19
Details: Learn the iconic swingout and other eight-count moves that define the dance. Beginners welcome. If you already know a swing dance style, this class will add to your repertoire. Cost is $35 for six weeks, $10 drop-in; discounts for multiple classes. Get your six-week session for only $20 if you bring a student who is new to the Hilo Hep Cats. No partner necessary.
Contact: Andrea Gill, 959-8216, hilohepcats@gmail.com
TUESDAY, June 6
RECREATIONAL PADDLING
Where: Hilo Bayfront
When: 7 a.m. beginning Tuesday
Details: Section 1 runs Tuesdays through Aug. 8, section 2 runs Wednesdays through Aug. 2, section 3 runs Thursdays through Aug. 3. Cost is $120. Students will receive a basic orientation to proper paddling form and technique, complete safety assessments, learn the importance of teamwork and build strength, stamina and rhythm. Proper care and handling of paddles and canoes also are integral parts of this class. All levels welcome. Required equipment provided. Recommended: Comfortable, water-appropriate clothing and footwear (water shoes), sunscreen, hat, sunglasses, towel and water to drink.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
DANCE IMAGINED SERIES WITH KAREN MASAKI
Where: Volcano Art Center, Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Details: This five-session series will explore basic dance technique combined with the pure exhilaration of movement. Class is appropriate for all who love to move. No dance experience necessary and the technique portion will be a basic introduction. Cost for a single class is $20 or $15 for VAC members or $60 for the entire series.
Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
PHOTOGRAPHY 101+ BEYOND INTRODUCTION
Where: Downtown Hilo
When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, June 6-July 4; 10 a.m. Saturdays, June 3-July 15; 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 6-20
Details: Hands-on class for children and adults 12 and older. You will need a camera — any camera will work. Learn the basics in how a camera works and how to make it work for you, the “rules of photography” and how to break them, light in photography and more. Cost for any session is $150. Call or email for more information.
Contact: Claudia Hagan, 430-0021, photo@claudiahagan.com
BASICS OF KOREAN LANGUAGE
Where: UH-Hilo, College Hall 6, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 6-29
Details: Cost is $80. Covers the basics of Korean language with a mix of formal and fun learning techniques. Music, TV shows and other pop culture will be incorporated to make learning relevant.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
AIKIDO FOR GRADES 3-6
Where: Aikido of Hilo, 29 Shipman St., No. 203, Hilo
When: 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays
Details: Kids learn stretching, strengthening, self-discipline and cooperation as well as protective skills in a positive setting. Monthly rate $60 for individuals; $45 for college students; $90 for families.
Contact: Barbara Klein, 935-2454, AikidoOfHilo@gmail.com
CREATING A SERIES
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 331, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 6-29
Details: Cost is $100. Gain the skills to write your own TV series or web series. Learn how to develop a bible (reference book), discuss different strategies for casting, budgets, studio vs. location productions and so much more.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
THERAPEUTIC YOGA
Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays through June 13
Details: Involves gentle, intelligent sequencing of movements to help your body find its most comfortable natural state. Good for all levels of participants, but will involve work on the floor. Wear comfortable clothing that allows for a full range of movement and bring a yoga mat and water.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
ZUMBA FITNESS
Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
Details: Free class. Feel stronger, younger and healthier. Safe, easy-to-follow cardio dancing to Latin-inspired and contemporary hits.
Contact: Dee Torres, 938-9101, dtorres@hawaiiantel.net
HULA CLASS ON THE PORCH
Where: Shipman House Bed & Breakfast, 131 Kaiulani St., Hilo
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
Details: Taught by kumu Maile Yamanaka. For beginners and intermediates. A good-fun class for visitors and kamaaina. For adults; on donation basis. Call to confirm.
Contact: Barbara, 934-8002, bighouse@bigisland.com
WEDNESDAY, June 7
BUSINESS SOLUTIONS WORKSHOP
Where: Shipman Gym, 16-525 Old Volcano Road, Keaau
When: 8 a.m. Wednesday
Details: Free. Learn about money-saving tips for your small business through energy efficiency and conservation and also discuss disaster preparedness. Register by June 5 at www.hisbdc.org. Limited space.
Contact: Lydia Santiago, 933-0776, lydia.santiago@hisbdc.org
BEGINNERS BOXING FOR KIDS
Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 3 p.m. Wednesdays through July 12
Details: Cost is $60. Students will be introduced to the basics of boxing. Class will include learning about safety, hand-wrapping, proper stance, foot movement, basic punches and blocking and counter-punching. Designed to improve balance and coordination and teaches a blend of offensive and defensive skills used in the art of self defense. Children ages 8-12.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
UNLOCKING THE STORIES IN YOUR LIFE
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 331, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Wednesdays through July 5
Details: Cost is $75. Unique approach to developing a better understanding of your life’s journey. Learn to apply the fundamentals of storytelling to important events in your life and gain a new perspective. Looking at the challenging or important moments of your past or present can help you see your role in life in a new way, allowing you to resolve issues, see new solutions and create closure. Required: Bring a notebook and pen.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
KOBUKAN KENDO CLUB
Where: Waiakea Recreation Center, 1634 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. Saturdays
Details: Learn this ancient traditional martial art of Japan and modern-day sport, founded on virtues of samurai training. Cost is $10 per month.
Contact: kobukan.kendo@gmail.com
BON DANCE PRACTICE
Where: Puna Hongwanji Mission, 16-492 Old Volcano Road, Keaau
When: 7 p.m. every Wednesday in June
Details: Bring a towel (tenugui), fan (uchiwa) and bachi (sticks). Free and open to the public.
Contact: Puna Hongwanji Mission, 966-9981, punahongwanji@hawaiiantel.net
THURSDAY, June 8
PERMACULTURE SERIES
Where: Hawaiian Sanctuary, 13-3194 Pahoa Kalapana Road, Pahoa
When: 9 a.m. Thursdays
Details: Grow your own food gardens. Lecture with Q&A and field work. Come dressed and ready with sun hat, notebook, water bottle and closed-toe shoes. Cost is $15; for $5 more, join the farm-to-table vegetarian lunch. Register at http://hawaiiansanctuary.com.
Contact: Michele David, 800-309-8010, grow@hawaiiansanctuary.com
POTTERY CLASSES
Where: Kilauea Studios, Kurtistown
When: 10 a.m. Thursdays
Details: Pottery classes available for all skill levels. Wheel, hand-building, high-fire gas kilns. Lots of fun, spacious studio and beautiful setting.
Contact: Jamie Stokes, 799-9657, kilaueastudios@gmail.com
SPRING SENIOR LECTURE SERIES
Where: Institute for Astronomy, 640 N. Aohoku Place, Hilo
When: 10 a.m. Thursday
Details: Features lectures on a wide variety of topics and field trips to local places of interest. Series is 10 weeks; cost for entire series is $10. This week, David Benitez, an ecologist with Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, will talk about rapid ohia death and how it is affecting Hawaii Island. The final speaker for the spring session on June 8 will be JoAnn Aguirre, a tea connoisseur with 20 years of experience working and traveling around the world. Fall session begins in early October.
Contact: Carol Lafond, 339-7270, lafond1584@gmail.com
HAWAIIAN LANGUAGE STUDY GROUP
Where: North Kohala Public Library, 54-3645 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau
When: 3:30 p.m. Thursdays
Details: All ages and skill levels invited to join the study group. This is a group of motivated learners who support each other in increasing their Hawaiian language skills. Newcomers welcome.
Contact: Janet Lam, 889-6655, janet.lam@librarieshawaii.org
HOME SECURITY SOLUTIONS
Where: Hawaii Community College, 1175 Manono St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Thursday and June 15
Details: Learn how to protect your home with simple solutions and how protecting your home doesn’t require expensive video and surveillance products. Call or visit ocethawcc.org to register.
Contact: Rick Cowan, 934-2700, rcowan3@hawaii.edu
AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE LEVEL 1B
Where: UH-Hilo, Wentworth 9, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Thursdays, June 8-Aug. 10
Details: Cost is $150. For anyone with some experience with American Sign Language. Initial review of the basics to assess the overall class level. Participants will focus on advancing expressive and receptive conversational skills. Open to ages 15 and older. Required: “Signing Naturally” student workbook with DVD, Level 1, Units 1-6.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
THURSDAY EVENING POTTERY DROP-IN
Where: Volcano Art Center, Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: 6 p.m. Thursdays
Details: This drop-in style class will allow island residents and visitors the opportunity to try their hand at creating with clay on the potter’s wheel, without having to commit to an eight- or 10-week series. Emphasis will be placed on getting a feel for working on the potter’s wheel and experiencing the thrill of hand-forming a pot in motion. Students with all levels of clay experience welcome. Cost is $35 or $30 for VAC members.
Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
DANCE FOR EVERYONE: POPPING 101
Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 3
Details: Learn about the history and origins of popping and how it evolved. Class will cover popping basics, including tutting, botting, ticking, strobing, dime stopping, isolation’s and more. You’ll learn how to move intricately with music in ways you might not have ventured before.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
FRIDAY, June 9
FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS
Where: UH-Hilo Campus, UCB 118, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Fridays, June 9-30
Details: Cost is $50. See movies from a new perspective, giving you a deeper appreciation and understanding of what it takes to make a great (or not-so-great ) film. Participants will be asked to view films on their own prior to class, with various aspects of the films to be discussed during the classes while watching key scenes. View “Pulp Fiction” prior to first class.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
HIP-HOP KIDS
Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4
Details: Cost is $65. Class includes breakdance, tutting, popping and locking, hip-hop choreography, freestyle and more. Students will be encouraged to explore movement, embracing their own style, ideas and interests so they can experience dancing in a way that is truly their own. Children ages 7-12. No dance experience required.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
WEST AFRICAN DANCE
Where: YWCA, 145 Ululani St., Hilo
When: 6:45 p.m. Fridays
Details: Have fun and sweat while learning West African dance. Taught by Michal Anna Carrillo of Lavaroots Dance Company in Hawi. All levels and drop-ins welcome. Live drumming. Cost is $15.
Contact: Michal Anna Carrillo, 987-4243, lavaroots@gmail.com
DANCE FOR EVERYONE: HIP-HOP BASICS
Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 7 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4
Details: Cost is $85. Learn the basics of hip-hop and explore a variety of styles including contemporary, ballet, popping, jazz and more. Each class will include a warmup and conditioning exercises, moving across the floor and learning choreographed movement. Mixed-level class; open to those with no dance experience.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
COMING
INTRODUCTORY HALAI ENERGY HEALING WORKSHOP
Where: Halai Healing Place, 75-5737 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona
When: 8 a.m. June 10-11
Details: Discover ancient mysteries of the human aura and learn about the chakra system. Explore the body’s energy field to balance mind, body and spirit for yourself and others. Everyone welcome. No experience necessary. Cost is $295. Pre-registration required. Limited space available.
Contact: LaRen, 987-6010, LaRen@HalaiHealingPlace.com
EXPLORING KOREAN COOKING: KIMCHI DISHES
Where: TBD
When: 9 a.m. June 10-11
Details: Cost is $95. Participants will learn to prepare a variety of dishes based on kimchi and be introduced to new types of traditional Korean kimchi. This folk cooking class will include preparing a main entree and multiple homestyle side dishes that will combine for a flavorful and traditional Korean meal.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
YOGA BEGINNER SERIES
Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 1 p.m. June 10
Details: Learn foundational yoga poses, proper alignment, how to breathe and basic philosophy. This is a great way to learn the basics of yoga in an intimate and noncompetitive environment.
Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com
RELEASING PAIN YOGA SERIES
Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 1:30 p.m. Sundays from June 11-July 9
Details: Cost is $60 for series or $15 for drop-ins. Explore techniques to foster greater breath and body awareness, build self-efficacy in regard to alleviating and managing pain and gentle yoga postures to increase comfortable range of movement. You will leave class feeling more at ease and in control of the quality of your life.
Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com
PICKED VEGGIES HANDS-ON WORKSHOP, FERMENTATION SERIES
Where: Sweet Cane Cafe, 48 Kamana St., Hilo
When: 2 p.m. June 11
Details: Pickling is one form of traditional fermentation. These fermented foods are a living source of probiotic nutrition. All supplies and organic ingredients are provided. No cooking skills necessary, just an interest in good food. Bring home your own finished product. Visit HeartBeetFoods.com for more info. Must RSVP, $35 fee paid at class.
Contact: Jasmine Silverstein, 443-1863, jasmine@heartbeetfoods.com
INTRODUCTION TO ITALIC CALLIGRAPHY
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 331, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 9 a.m. June 12-15
Details: Cost is $75. Students will practice pen skills and techniques and learn how to hand-letter the italic letterforms. Required: Lettering markers and ruled paper. Call for details.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
INTRODUCTION TO CASUAL PORTRAITURE
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125 (Mac Lab), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4 p.m. June 12-15
Details: Cost is $85. Learn and practice techniques in photographing people outdoors with minimal equipment. Develop skills with camera lenses, available lighting and human subjects. Required: Ability to operate computer, DSLR camera, tripod and flash drive.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
ADOBE PHOTOSHOP ELEMENTS PART 1
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Computer Lab, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. June 12-15
Details: Cost is $75. Designed for new users and will cover a wide range of topics including photo album organization, exposure, cropping, white balance, removing imperfections and correction techniques. Participants will also create print-ready photo albums to showcase their work. Required: Basic computer skills and a 4GB or larger USB drive.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
IPHONE-PART 2
Where: UH-Hilo, LIB 359, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. June 12, 14 and 16
Details: Cost is $75. Learn how to use popular applications such as Skyp, Messenger, Facetime, Find my Phone, Calendar, Safari, iTunes and the App Store. Required: Basic iPhone knowledge and an iPhone 4s or higher with a charger and cable.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
MICROSOFT OFFICE INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER TRAINING CERTIFICATE PROGRAM
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105 (PC Lab), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. June 12-16
Details: Cost is $275. Learn how to use more advanced workflows, tools and techniques in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel. Learn advance formatting, forms, PDF creation, formulas, creation of templates, linking web pages, using objects and much more. Designed for individuals with a basic understanding of Microsoft Office. Required: Basic computer knowledge and basic Microsoft Office experience and a 4GB or larger USB drive.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
REIKI LEVEL II CERTIFICATION WORKSHOP
Where: Halai Healing Place, 75-5737 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona
When: 8 a.m. June 13-14
Details: Learn the esoteric symbols of reiki, enabling you to give distance reiki treatments and address mental conditions to positively affect and balance one’s overall well-being. Pre-requisite required: Certification in reiki level I for a minimum of six months. Cost is $350. Pre-registration required. Limited space available.
Contact: LaRen, 987-6010, LaRen@HalaiHealingPlace.com
WRITER’S GUILD: A FREE GROUP TO SUPPORT WRITERS
Where: Thelma Parker Public Library, 67-1209 Mamalahoa Highway, Waimea
When: 10 a.m. beginning June 14
Details: This nonprofit group supporting writers on the Big Island will meet weekly through June and July. Drop in with your ideas or pieces on which you are currently working. Group topics vary according to pieces being discussed.
Contact: Susan Collins, 887-6076, susan.collins@librarieshawaii.org
NEW FARMER EXPO
Where: Gates Performing Arts Center, Hawaii Preparatory Academy, 65-1692 Kohala Mountain Road, Waimea
When: 8:30 a.m. June 17
Details: Participants will get an understanding of the challenges and opportunities associated with operating a successful farming enterprise on Hawaii Island. Morning sessions offer panel discussions, Q&A with experienced farmers and brief talks by island organizations about land acquisition, financing, training programs, crop choice, production methods, business planning, risk management, value-added products, branding and marketing. Afternoon sessions include films, information booths, one-on-one sessions and workshops. Open to the public. Admission is $25 and includes access to all events, a light breakfast, coffee service and lunch. For more information or to register, visit farmerexpo.eventbrite.com or call the Kohala Center at 887-6411.
Contact: Amanda Driewer, 210-315-7414, adriewer@agrilogic.com
HAWAIIAN TRADITIONAL LA‘AU LAPA‘AU WORKSHOP
Where: Keaau Community Center, 16-192 Pili Mua St., Keaau
When: 9 a.m. June 17
Details: Free Hawaiian traditional health workshop presented by Po‘okela Ikaika Dombrigues, who will demonstrate ho‘oponopono, la‘au lapa‘au, la‘au kahea and lomilomi ha ha. Light refreshments provided. Bring your own lunch.
Contact: Sweetie, 969-9220, sweetie@hmono.org
ZENTANGLE INSPIRED ART: LAVA LANDSCAPES
Where: Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus
When: 10 a.m. June 17
Details: Through the use of repetitive patterns and simple shapes, the class will use the Zentangle method to create stylized depictions of lava flows and eruptive events of our ‘aina. Guided by certified Zentangle teacher Dina Wood Kageler, the group will further enhance their work with water brush pens for shading and color. Cost is $35 or $30 VAC members plus a $10 supply fee. To register, call 967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.
Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
ADOBE PHOTOSHOP ELEMENTS PART 2
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Computer Lab, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. June 19-22
Details: Cost is $75. Learn how to harness the power of Photoshop Elements by focusing on useful tools and applications including content aware (i.e. erasing people), masking (i.e. cutting and pasting people into different places), combining multiple pictures for the perfect group shots and liquefying images (i.e. slimming down people in photos). Required: Basic computer skills, basic Photoshop Elements experience and a 4GB or larger USB drive.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
WINDOWS 10-DEMYSTIFIED
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Computer Lab, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. beginning June 19
Details: Section 1 runs June 19, 21 and 23; section 2 runs July 31 and Aug. 2 and 4. Cost is $70. Learn everything Windows 10 has to offer for everyday use. Learn how get the most out of new features, how to personalize your Windows experience, work and play across all your devices and get more done faster with new productivity capabilities. Required: Ability to operate a computer, basic Microsoft Office experience and a 4GB or larger USB drive.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
THERAPEUTIC YOGA
Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays, June 21-Aug. 16
Details: Cost is $75. Therapeutic yoga involves gentle, intelligent sequencing of movements to help your body find its most comfortable natural state. Required: Yoga mat and water. Recommended: Wear comfortable clothing that allows for a full range of movement.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
MERGING NEUROSCIENCE AND ANCIENT TRIBAL WISDOM: THE ALCHEMY OF REACHING HIGHER LIFE GOALS
Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 1:30 p.m. June 22
Details: This program is for seekers on their highest path. Join us for the special visit of national speaker and author Nancy Rosenfeld Daly and navigate an ancient sand drawing, stepping beyond barriers of the mind to allow fulfillment of “someday” dreams. By the program’s end, you’ll receive a copy of the wisdom map, identify where you are on the path and illuminate new insights for steps to the vision of where you want to be. Cost is $25 in advance, online or at Yoga Centered; $30 at the door. Bring pen, notepad and your open heart and mind for what can be.
Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com
SLACK KEY STYLE FOR BARITONE UKULELE
Where: Heritage Christian Fellowship, 165 E. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5:30 p.m. beginning June 22
Details: Dave Heaukulani begins a new session. Past bari uke students welcome. Learning “Maori Brown Eyes” in DGBD tuning to start this session. If unfamiliar with this genre, purchase “Ukulele Slack Key: Hawaiian Slack Key Styling” from Amazon. Meets every other Thursday. Free.
Contact: David Heaukulani, 494-8400, daveheaukulani@yahoo.com
NATURAL HAZARD PREPAREDNESS WORKSHOP
Where: E.B. de Silva Elementary School cafeteria, 278 Ainako Ave., Hilo
When: 5:30 p.m. June 23
Details: Free. Learn how to prepare your family and home for the hurricane season. Emergency supplies, evacuation planning, insurance and home retrofits will be discussed. Light refreshments; RSVP requested.
Contact: Rep. Mark M. Nakashima or Lori Hasegawa, 586-6680 or 974-4000, ext. 6-6680, repnakashima@capitol.hawaii.gov
REIKI CERTIFICATION
Where: Halai Healing Place
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 24-25
Details: Two-day class. Learn an ancient healing art passed down through the sacred tradition of the Usui Method of Natural Healing to heal yourself and others. No experience necessary. Level I certification. Preregistration required. Cost is $350 plus tax. Limited space available.
Contact: LaRen, 987-6010, LaRen@HalaiHealingPlace.com
INTRODUCTION TO SEED SAVING FOR THE HOME GARDENER
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Meeting Room, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 9 a.m. June 24
Details: Cost is $45. Home gardeners will receive the knowledge and skills to save and store high-quality, locally adapted seeds to use in their own garden or share in their community. Materials will be provided, however students are encouraged to bring any seeds they want to share in a seed exchange at the end of the class, as well as an airtight container (quart size Tupperware or mason jar) to use in creating a seed bank.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
NATURAL HAZARD PREPAREDNESS WORKSHOP
Where: Honokaa Intermediate and High School Cafeteria
When: 9 a.m. June 24
Details: Free. Learn how to prepare your family and home for the hurricane season. Emergency supplies, evacuation planning, insurance and home retrofits will be discussed. Light refreshments; RSVP requested.
Contact: Rep. Mark M. Nakashima or Lori Hasegawa, 586-6680 or 974-4000, ext. 6-6680, repnakashima@capitol.hawaii.gov
INSPIRED FIGURE DRAWING WORKSHOP
Where: Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: 10 a.m. June 24
Details: Learn the tricks that can pull you out of any drawing funk. A variety of drawing techniques will be covered, and learn how different music influences your drawings and how stance and movement also can play a role. Cost is $65 or $60 for VAC members plus a $10 model fee. Students are asked to bring a pen, notebook, drawing materials such as charcoal, pencil and erasers and a large pad of paper at least 11-by-14 inches. To register, call or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.
Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
YOGA NIDRA
Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 5:45 p.m. June 24
Details: Last Saturday of every month. Cost is $20. Yoga Nidra, as a science, has been extensively studied and successfully used to help people overcome addiction, create physical relaxation, reduce stress and increase the body’s capacity to heal.
Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, brooke@yogacentered.com
YOGURT AND DAIRY KEFIR CLASS
Where: Sweet Cane Cafe, 48 Kamana St., Hilo
When: 2 p.m. June 25
Details: Learn how to make your own live-cultured yogurt & dairy kefir. These fermented foods are a living source of probiotic nutrition. All supplies provided. No cooking skills necessary, just an interest in good food. Each student will receive a culture starter to make these products at home. Visit HeartBeetFoods.com for more info. Must RSVP, $35 paid at class.
Contact: Jasmine Silverstein, 443-1863, jasmine@heartbeetfoods.com
BEGINNING JAPANESE LANGUAGE FOR CHILDREN
Where: UH-Hilo, College Hall 6, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, June 26-July 26
Details: Cost is $100. Students will learn basic Japanese language skills. Basic conversation practice is included, as well as reading and writing. Children ages 12 and older. Adults welcome, too. Required: Book, “Genki 1: An integrated Course in Elementary Japanese, 2nd Edition.”
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
QUICKBOOKS ONLINE PART 1
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105 (PC Lab), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. June 26-30
Details: Cost is $190. Learn the basics of accounting and how QuickBooks Online is a great accounting tool for small businesses. Tuition includes textbook. Required: Ability to operate a computer is required.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
JAPANESE READING AND WRITING: ADVANCED
Where: UH-Hilo, College Hall 6, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Mondays, June 26-Aug. 14
Details: Cost is $110. Focuses on Japanese reading, writing and speech. Students will be challenged to expand their practical knowledge of the origin and history of Japanese vocabulary and Kanji.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
JAPANESE CONVERSATION, BEGINNERS LEVEL 2
Where: UH-Hilo, K106, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays, June 27-Aug. 15
Details: Cost is $80. Focuses on practical Japanese language skills and important cultural issues for effective communication. Reading and writing also covered. Homework is assigned during each class to maximize learning and progress. Prerequisite: Students must be familiar with hiragana and a few basic greetings. Required textbook: “Nakama 1a” or “Nakama 1, 2nd edition.”
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
JAPANESE CONVERSATION, BEGINNERS LEVEL 3
Where: UH-Hilo, College Hall 6, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28-Aug. 16
Details: Cost is $100 for new students, $90 for continuing students. For students who know Hiragana, Katakana and beginner’s level conversation including introductions and explaining simple daily activities. Focus on increasing vocabulary, understanding sentence structure and advancing conversation skills. Students also will learn basic Kanji. Required textbook: “Nakama 1b” or “Nakama 1, 2nd edition.” New students will be provided with an additional textbook, “Kokugo 1.”
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
VEGAN SEED CHEESE AND POI-MAKING CLASS
Where: Sweet Cane Cafe, 48 Kamana St., Hilo
When: 2 p.m. July 2
Details: Learn how to make your own vegan seed cheeses and fresh poi. These fermented foods are a living source of probiotic nutrition. All supplies provided. No cooking skills necessary, just an interest in good food. Each student will receive a culture starter to make the products at home. Visit HeartBeetFoods.com for more info. Must RSVP. Fee of $35 paid at class.
Contact: Jasmine Silverstein, 443-1863, jasmine@heartbeetfoods.com
QUICKBOOKS ONLINE PART 2
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105 (PC Lab), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. July 3-7 (no class July 4)
Details: Cost is $190. Course covers more basic accounting practices and operations. Master the regular cycle of QuickBooks from entering transactions, memorizing and creating rules, reconciling bank statements and producing reports. Tuition includes textbook. Required: Ability to operate a computer is required.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
BON DANCE PRACTICE
Where: Hilo Meishoin Mission, 97 Olona St., Hilo
When: 7 p.m. July 3 and 5
Details: Bring a towel (tenugui) and fan (uchiwa). Free and open to the public.
Contact: Hilo Meishoin Mission Office, 935-6996, tsukikageodorikai@gmail.com
EXPLORING RUSSIAN CULTURE
Where: UH-Hilo, Edith Kanaka‘ole Hall 112 (K112), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, July 5-26
Details: Cost is $45. Get an overview of Russian culture from a native of Russia. History, politics, food, drinks, literature, ballet, family traditions and superstitions.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
CREATING A SERIES: SITCOM 101
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 331, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Thursdays, July 6-Aug. 10
Details: Cost is $75. Bring your own unique skills and talents to contribute in creating an episode for the sitcom series that will be created as a group in the class.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
WRITING FROM THE HEART
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 104, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Thursdays, July 6-20
Details: Cost is $55. Course explores the kind of writing that changes people, oneself included. Includes short writing exercises and tips and tricks, including creating a safe space for writing, overcoming barriers to writing, taking chances with emotion and humor, techniques to inspire and persuade. Required: Bring a notebook and pen.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
THE SCIENCE OF AGING
Where: UH-Hilo, K112, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5:30 p.m. Fridays, July 7-28
Details: Cost is $45. A look at the biology behind the process of aging. Topics covered include how the systems in the body change with age, life expectancies throughout the world, complications because of disease and progress in research regarding aging. There will also be some discussion regarding various “anti-aging” approaches.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
EXPLORING KOREAN COOKING: SUMMER FOODS
Where: TBD
When: 9 a.m. July 8-9
Details: Cost is $95. Learn to prepare a traditional Korean summer meal in this hands-on folk cooking class. Dishes will vary based on seasonal availability of ingredients at local markets.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING FOR THE PC PART 1
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Computer Lab, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. July 10, 12, 14 and 17
Details: Cost is $75. For new users. Class targets all the basic essentials one needs to navigate and use features on a PC computer. Required: Ability to operate computer.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
QUICKBOOKS ONLINE PART 3
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105 (PC Lab), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. July 10-14
Details: Cost is $190. Learn how to set up QuickBooks account, clean up a QuickBooks account, close the year-end books, troubleshoot QuickBooks issues, make journal entries, customize financial reports and much more. Tuition includes textbook. Required: Ability to operate a computer is required.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
GUITAR FUNDAMENTALS LEVEL 1
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 331, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, July 10-28
Details: Cost is $80. Suitable for absolute beginners. Learn the parts of the instrument, holding techniques, each string and how they work individually, as well as with one another.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
UNDERSTANDING OBESITY
Where: UH-Hilo, K112, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Mondays, July 10-31
Details: Cost is $45. Break down the complex science behind obesity and understand the physiology, causes, consequences and current treatments available. Participants will gain a better understanding of obesity and the many factors that relate to it, including hormones, body types, diabetes, genetics and more.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
PRACTICAL STEPS TO A BETTER LIFE
Where: UH-Hilo, K112, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, July 11-Aug. 1
Details: Cost is $65. Start making changes in your life to better manage stress, improve your self-esteem and create balance and equanimity. Plan and implement changes in your lifestyle by learning about health and well-being, examining current life practices, working on creating balance of physical, mental/emotional/spiritual and social well-being and creating and moving toward personal goals.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
INTRODUCTION TO CREATIVE NONFICTION
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB104, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. July 11 and 18
Details: Students will try several different techniques and styles in order to find the best way to tell their stories, to make them personal and to make them memorable. Required: Bring a notebook and pen.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
CONVERSATIONAL FRENCH
Where: UH-Hilo, Wentworth 14, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, July 19-Aug. 16
Details: Cost is $90. Participants will be introduced to the language through observation and actual practice. Learn how the French communicate and then replicate it through the use of proper words and grammar.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING FOR THE PC PART 2
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Computer Lab, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. July 19, 21, 24 and 26
Details: Cost is $75. This second section goes further and focuses on more specific features on your PC computer such as malware, protecting data, using Windows applications and customizing computer. Required: Ability to operate computer.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
EXPLORING KOREAN CULTURE: PLANNING YOUR TRIP TO KOREA
Where: UH-Hilo, College Hall 6, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 20-Aug. 3
Details: Cost is $55. Exploring one province at a time, students will be guided through researching a range of possible activities and sites that might not be on the typical traveler’s “to do” list.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
ADVANCED MICROSOFT EXCEL — BEYOND THE BASICS
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB105 (PC Lab), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. July 24, 26 and 28
Details: Cost is $85. Take your basic understanding of Excel and explore further into the functionality and advanced features of the software. Required: Ability to operate computer and basic Microsoft Excel experience.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
YOGA BEGINNER SERIES
Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 1 p.m. Aug. 10
Details: Learn foundational yoga poses, proper alignment, how to breathe and basic philosophy. This is a great way to learn the basics of yoga in an intimate and noncompetitive environment.
Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com
Clubs
SUNDAY, June 4
HILO BRIDGE CLUB
Where: Eagles Club, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau
When: 12:30 p.m. Sundays; 11 a.m. Wednesdays
Details: Looking for social bridge players to join us in duplicate bridge. Cost is $5.
Contact: Harry, 965-1391, gailbuck@yahoo.com
TUESDAY, June 6
HILO SUNRISE CHAPTER — BNI NETWORKING MEETING
Where: Hilo Woman’s Club, 7 Lele St., Hilo
When: 7 a.m. Tuesdays
Details: For local business professionals who value word-of-mouth marketing and are seeking to network, refer business to each other and build a better business community.
Contact: Sharla Sare, 430-1787
THURSDAY, June 8
WEEKLY BNI MEETING
Where: Wainaku Executive Center, 26-238 Hawaii Belt Road, Hilo
When: 10:15 a.m. Thursdays
Details: BNI was founded in 1985 by Dr. Ivan Misner “for the primary purpose of building powerful referral networks.” If you want to grow your business by giving and getting referrals, you’re encouraged to call and/or attend.
Contact: Kelly Higaki, 935-5575, royd@savio.com
HAWAII PHOTO SHOOTERS
Where: Komohana Agriculture Research & Extension Center, 875 Komohana St., Hilo
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Details: Mary Bowman-DeMent, Jeff Ikeda and Susan Miyasaka will talk about travel photography in Japan. Free and open to public.
Contact: Susan Miyasaka, 969-8258, sc_miyasaka@yahoo.com
FRIDAY, June 9
MOUNTAIN VIEW SENIOR GAMES
Where: Mountain View Senior Center, 18-1345A New Volcano Road, Mountain View
When: 10 a.m. Fridays
Details: Mountain View seniors meet to get acquainted and play bingo, mahjong, Shanghai rummy, Sequence and other card and board games. Bring a can of food for prizes. Area residents 55 and older invited.
Contact: June Van Pelt, 967-7417, junvp@juno.com
COMING
KOREA VETS MONTHLY MEETING
Where: Okutsu Veterans Home, 1180 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 10 a.m. June 12
Details: Committee, disability and agenda reviews, and KWV Memorial status.
Contact: Bob Karp, 981-2126, karpr001@hawaii.rr.com
Health
MONDAY, June 5
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12-STEP MEETINGS
Where: Serenity House, 15-2579 Pahoa-Keaau Road, Pahoa
When: Noon on Mondays
Details: If willpower is not working, turn to Overeaters Anonymous. This is not a diet or calories club. No dues or fees. Newcomers are welcome.
Contact: 345-2753, viviansuet@hotmail.com
ZUMBA WITH JOYI
Where: Hui Malama Ola Na ‘Oiwi, Hilo Office, 1438 Kilauea Ave.
When: 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
Details: Classes are free. Register today.
Contact: Kalani Lawson, 969-9220, kalani@hmono.org
TUESDAY, June 6
BASIC STRETCH AND STRENGTHENING EXERCISE CLASS
Where: Hui Malama Ola Na ‘Oiwi, Hilo Office, 1438 Kilauea Ave.
When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
Details: Basic stretches and muscular endurance exercises that will help improve your flexibility and strength. Designed for all ages; geared toward those needing to maintain or increase mobility, and those wanting a gentle stretch. Free.
Contact: Kalani Lawson, 969-9220, kalani@hmono.org
EVENING TESTING FOR HIV AND HEPATITIS C
Where: Hawaii Island HIV/AIDS Foundation, 16-204 Melekahiwa Place, Suite 1, Keaau
When: 4 p.m. Tuesdays
Details: Free testing, with only a finger prick of blood and 20 minutes of your time. Both of these diseases can be in your body without symptoms for years. Private and confidential tests, and help for you if you have a preliminary positive as a result.
Contact: Normand Dufresne, 982-8800, normand@hihaf.org
THERAPEUTIC BASIC FLOW (YOGA) CLASSES
Where: Hui Malama Ola Na ‘Oiwi, Hilo Office, 1438 Kilauea Ave.
When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
Details: Classes are free. Register today.
Contact: Kalani Lawson, 969-9220, kalani@hmono.org
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12-STEP MEETINGS
Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays
Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.
Contact: OA contact, 345-2753
WEDNESDAY, June 7
PARKINSON’S EXERCISE GROUP
Where: YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo
When: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14 and 21
Details: Great fun and excellent health benefits from exercise. Stand or sit in your chair. Caregivers can attend at no charge.
Contact: Fran Calvert, 982-7511, fcalvert@hawaiiantel.net
THURSDAY, June 8
SUNRISE YOGA
Where: No Place Like Om Yoga Studio, 65-1237 Kawaihae Road, Waimea
When: 6:15 a.m. Thursdays
Details: A gentle flow class for any level student. Every Thursday.
Contact: No Place Like Om, 640-7204, info@omhawaii.com
“US TOO” PROSTATE SUPPORT GROUP, EAST HAWAII CHAPTER
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo
When: Noon on Thursday
Details: Group provides information and support to anyone and their significant other concerned about prostate cancer before and after being diagnosed. Anyone diagnosed with prostate cancer is encouraged to attend before deciding upon which treatment option to select.
Contact: Al Manliguis or Wilbert Lau; 935-2723 or 989-8509, respectively; golfersrus2@cs.com
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12-STEP MEETINGS
Where: Puna Congregational Church, 16-647 Old Volcano Road, Room 6, Keaau
When: 5 p.m. Thursdays
Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.
Contact: OA contact, 345-2753
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS
Where: Center for Spiritual Living, Hawaiian Paradise Park
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays
Details: A new group for people who have a desire to stop gambling. Every Thursday.
Contact: Lucinda, 509-930-6329, 1lukiluci@gmail.com
FRIDAY, June 9
SQUARE DANCING FOR HEALTH AND FITNESS
Where: Clem Akina Park, 159 Wainaku St., Hilo
When: 7 p.m. Fridays
Details: Meet new people for fun, fellowship and friendship put to music. Led by Bill Yoeman, ACA certified square dance caller and instructor.
Contact: Bill Yoeman, 968-6091
COMING
FREE COMMUNITY PRESENTATION ON HEALTH CHOICES
Where: 1011 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 9 a.m. June 15
Details: Kupu Care, a community-based palliative care program offered exclusively in East Hawaii by Hospice of Hilo, presents “I Don’t Want to be a Burden to My Loved Ones.” Learn practical concepts of adapting and understanding what it could look like to live with a chronic or serious illness. Free.
Contact: Lani Weigert, 934-2913, laniw@kupucare.org
2ND ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA
Where: Mo‘oheau Park bandstand, Hilo
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 25
Details: Everyone in the community is invited to celebrate the International Day of Yoga with free yoga classes, keiki instruction, prize giveaways and vendors. Wheelchair accessible. No experience needed.
Contact: Shannon Matson, 937-3037, hotyogahilo@gmail.com
Just for Keiki
TODAY, June 3
SUPER ENRICHMENT SATURDAY
Where: Richardson Ocean Park, 2349 Kalanianaole Ave., Hilo
When: 8:30 a.m. today
Details: Free. Na Pua No‘eau and Ka Pa‘alana will partner to present “Ocean — Kai.” Keiki ages birth through 8 years old and their parents are invited to register. Hands-on, fun and exciting activities relating to the ocean, our keiki and ohana that attend. Pre-registration required. Wear clothing that can get wet and tabis if desired. Snack and water provided.
Contact: Loke Evans-Bautista, 934-8711, cevans-bautista@pidfoundation.org
SATURDAY KEIKI SHOW: “MOLECULARIUM”
Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 Imiloa Place, Hilo
When: 10 a.m. today
Details: ‘Imiloa’s newest keiki show, “Molecularium,” is a science lesson, thrill-ride and magical musical adventure in a world of atoms and molecules. Playing at 10 a.m. every Saturday in June.
Contact: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org
SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY
Where: Thelma Parker Public Library, 67-1209 Mamalahoa Highway, Waimea
When: Noon today
Details: Obstacles, games, prizes, sign up for summer reading and more. Fun for all ages.
Contact: Susan Collins, 887-6067, susan.collins@librarieshawaii.org
MONDAY, June 5
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Where: Haili Church, 211 Haili St., Hilo
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Details: Free. Children ages 3 through ninth grade invited to attend. Call for more details.
Contact: Lyndell Lindsey, 935-4847, office@hailichurch.org
SUMMER READING ACTIVITIES
Where: North Kohala Public Library, 54-3645 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau
When: 6 p.m. beginning Monday
Details: Program runs for six weeks, ending July 14. Visit www.librarieshawaii.org or visit the library to sign up. Once you’re signed up, don’t forget to pick up your mystery sign-up prize this week. This year’s theme is “Build a Better World” and the library will offer a variety of programs for all ages. For more information and a complete program schedule, call Leilani Silver at the library.
Contact: North Kohala Public Library, 889-6655
TUESDAY, June 6
MAGIC CAMP VI
Where: Palace Theater, 38 Haili St., Hilo
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday-Friday
Details: Popular, engaging and educational for ages 6 and older. Conducted by international award winners and longtime instructors Bruce and Jennifer Meyers. Children will learn to make things appear, switch places, levitate and vanish. Cost is $70 per child and includes all magic tricks, props and learning materials. Register by calling 982-9294. For more information, visit brucemeyers.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Palace Theater’s air conditioning project.
Contact: Bruce Meyers, 982-9294, info@brucemeyers.com
SUMMER DANCE CLASSES
Where: Island Dance Academy, 27 Haili St., Hilo
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; all day Saturdays
Details: Professional instruction in classical ballet, tap and jazz. Twenty different classes. Eight-week session can be customized to fit in with your vacation plans and is a great way to try something new.
Contact: Suen Hughes, 961-3622, islanddanceacademy@yahoo.com
MEET AND GREET WITH YORTOISE THE TORTOISE
Where: Thelma Parker Public Library, 67-1209 Mamalahoa Highway, Waimea
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Details: Meet a Sulcata tortoise. Learn about how long they live, what they eat and where they are originally.
Contact: Susan Collins, 887-6067, susan.collins@librarieshawaii.org
WEDNESDAY, June 7
ARTS AND CRAFTS FOR KIDS
Where: Ben Franklin, 333 Kilauea Ave., Hilo
When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Details: For kids ages 5-12. During May, classes will be crafting: pinwheel gardens, May flower vases, mermaid lanterns and so much more. More classes on some Sundays and Fridays, so stop by for a calendar.
Contact: Desiree Butz, 769-7447, flyingdesires@hotmail.com
THURSDAY, June 8
KNITTING BASICS FOR KIDS
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Meeting Room, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 9 a.m. Thursdays, June 8-July 27
Details: Cost is $75. Each student will complete two projects by the end of the session. Yarn will be provided for the first project, a light scarf. Students will need to purchase their own yarn for the second project, an open knit shawl. For ages 8 and older. Required: Circular (any length) or long (at least 12 inches and longer) knitting needles, size 13-18; two skeins of specialty yarn for second project (will be discussed in class).
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
PRESCHOOL STORY HOUR AND CRAFT
Where: Thelma Parker Public Library, 67-1209 Mamalahoa Highway, Waimea
When: 10 a.m. Thursday
Details: Join us for stories and fun. Great for children and their caregivers.
Contact: Susan Collins, 887-6067, susan.collins@librarieshawaii.org
STORY TIME WITH COMMUNITY HELPERS
Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 10:30 a.m. Thursday
Details: Special Summer Reading Program event. Guest presenter will be from the Hawaii Fire Department. Join us for a story, fire safety information and other fire prevention related activities. All ages welcome. On June 29, Amanda Ishigo, Tutu and Me home visitor, will present and provide a free interactive workshop for caregivers.
Contact: Gretchen Andrews, 933-8890, gretchen.andrews@librarieshawaii.org
YOGA FOR KIDS
Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays, June 8-July 27
Details: Cost is $75. Keiki will learn to move their bodies in new ways, gaining greater spatial awareness, balance, coordination and strength, all while having fun. For ages 5-10 years old. Required: Students must bring their own yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes that allows for free movement.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
COMING
AIKIDO SUMMER CAMP
Where: Aikido of Hilo, 29 Shipman St., No. 203, Hilo
When: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, June 12-30
Details: For youth ages 7-12. Learn aikido, the Japanese martial art of peace and harmony. Improve fitness, focus and self-discipline in a positive atmosphere. Learn some basic Japanese language and Japanese cultural activities. Cost is $120.
Contact: Barbara Klein, 935-2454, AikidoofHilo@gmail.com
AIKIDO KIDS
Where: Aikido of Hilo, 29 Shipman St., No. 203, Hilo
When: 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursday, June 13-29
Details: For keiki ages 5-6. Introduction to aikido. Learn basic exercises and movement activities in a fun format. Cost is $90.
Contact: Barbara Klein, 935-2454, AikidoofHilo@gmail.com
SLOT CAR RACING WITH UNCLE MARTY
Where: Mountain View Public and School Library, 18-1235 Volcano Highway, Mountain View
When: 10 a.m. June 14 and July 12
Details: Back by popular demand, Uncle Marty will teach you how to drive a slot car around a real slot car track. Fun for children of all ages. Free and open to the public.
Contact: Carleen Corpuz, 968-2322, carleen.corpuz@librarieshawaii.org
ASTROBASH!
Where: Thelma Parker Public Library, 67-1209 Mamalahoa Highway, Waimea
When: 4:30 p.m. June 28
Details: Hands-on science experiments, talks with astronomers, a star observatory, face-painting, information from Big Island observatories, food and more. Fun for the whole family.
Contact: Susan Collins, 887-6076, susan.collins@librarieshawaii.org
SUMMER CAMP: TECHNOLOGIES OF TOMORROW
Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaii, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo
When: 7:30 a.m. beginning July 10
Details: Join us for fun and education consisting of engaging activities about astronomy, natural environment, marine science, technology and aviation. Open to students who completed first-sixth grades. Cost is $225 for ‘Imiloa members, $250 for general public. To register, complete the camp registration form and return to ‘Imiloa’s front desk along with payment. ‘Imiloa is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Contact: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 932-8901, info@ImiloaHawaii.org
“STORIES FROM AROUND THE WORLD” WITH DAVE DEL ROCCO
Where: Mountain View Public and School Library, 18-1235 Volcano Highway, Mountain View
When: 10 a.m. June 28
Details: Storyteller Del Rocco will share folktales from around the globe. These tales, appropriate for all ages but especially for children 5-12, are mostly funny and explain how different cultures view aspects of their world. Free and open to the public.
Contact: Carleen Corpuz, 968-2322, carleen.corpuz@librarieshawaii.org
SUMMER CAMP: TECHNOLOGIES OF TOMORROW
Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 Imiloa Place, Hilo
When: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 10-14
Details: Join us for a fun and educational summer camp consisting of engaging activities about astronomy, natural environment, marine science, technology and aviation. Camp is open to students who have completed grades 1-6.
Contact: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org
FREE SUPER ENRICHMENT SATURDAY
Where: Hawaii Community College, Na Pua No‘eau office
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 29
Details: Na Pua No‘eau and Ka Pa‘alana are partnering to bring the volcanoes alive. Keiki from birth through 8 years old and their parents are invited to register for the free event. Staff and community members will have hands-on, fun and exciting activities relating to volcanoes. Preregistration required by July 21. Snacks and water provided. Wear comfortable clothes.
Contact: Loke Evans-Bautista, 934-8711, cevans-bautista@pidfoundation.org
KEIKI SUMMER SCIENCE SERIES
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7 Meeting Room, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 1 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4
Details: Cost is $115. Keiki will explore, experiment and experience the natural environment in fun ways. Students will learn basic science concepts that will reinforce classroom learning and inspire them for the upcoming school year. For children ages 8-10 years old. Required materials: Reusable water bottle, hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, snack and clothes/shoes that can get a little dirty.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
Pau Hana
SUNDAY, June 4
VFW POST 3830 COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
Where: 15-775 Maluhia Road, Nanawale Estates, Pahoa
When: 9 a.m. Sunday
Details: Sausage links, scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuit and gravy, fruit cocktail, tea or coffee for a donation of $8 adults, $5 children 7-12 and free for ages 6 and younger. Breakfast served until 11 a.m. All welcome.
Contact: Freda Hart, 965-7032, VFWPost3830@outreach.com
FRIDAY, June 9
LED ZEPPELIN PLANETARIUM ROCK SHOW
Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 Imiloa Place, Hilo
When: 7 p.m. Friday and June 23
Details: From surrealistic environments to mood-provoking abstract art, this show puts a modern and nostalgic spin on one of the best bands ever played in planetarium shows. This show brings the music to life in a full-dome environment.
Contact: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org
COMING
STARGAZING LIVE
Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 Imiloa Place, Hilo
When: 7:30 p.m. June 30
Details: View star clusters, nebulae and galaxies live from the imaging telescopes at the Mauna Kea Visitor Center, all from the comfort of the ‘Imiloa planetarium. Join us on a journey to explore the stars and celestial objects from the 9,000-foot level in real time.
Contact: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org
Outdoors
TODAY, June 3
PU‘U O LOKUANA
Where: Kahuku Unit, 70.5-mile marker, Highway 11, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 9:30 a.m. today
Details: Take a short, 0.4-mile hike to the top of this grassy cinder cone. Learn about the formation and various uses of this hill through time and enjoy a breathtaking view of lower Ka‘u. Meet near the parking area with sturdy shoes, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack.
Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
COMING
SUNNY DAY COMMUNITY SOLAR OVEN COOK-OFF AND POTLUCK
Where: Laulima Pahoa tent next to Pahoa Vitality Clinic, 15-2885 Pahoa Main St.
When: 9 a.m. June 10
Details: Laulima Pahoa will bring items to build a solar oven or two for Second Saturdays for folks who know how to solar cook and will come to show and tell. Those who are blessed with extra food can offer it for us to cook and share. Participants should show up at 9 a.m. to set up their table/ovens and can come and go throughout the day, with the final results available about 6 p.m., weather permitting.
Contact: Sara Steiner, 936-9546, LaulimaPahoa@gmail.com
BIRTH OF KAHUKU
Where: Kahuku Unit, 70.5-mile marker, Highway 11, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 9:30 a.m. June 10
Details: Traverse the vast 1868 lava flow on an easy-to-moderate guided hike. See different volcano features and formations and identify many parts of the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa. Learn about the Hawaiian hot spot and the creation of Kahuku. Meet near the parking area with sturdy shoes, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack.
Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
‘OHI‘A LEHUA
Where: Kahuku Unit, 70.5-mile marker, Highway 11, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 9:30 a.m. June 11
Details: Learn about the vital role of ‘ohi‘a lehua in native Hawaiian forests, the many forms of the ‘ohi‘a lehua tree and rapid ohia death. Visitors will be able to identify the many differences of the most prominent native tree in Kahuku on this program, which is an easy 1-mile (or less) walk. Meet near the parking area with sturdy shoes and bring rain gear, sun protection, water and a snack.
Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
PEOPLE AND LAND OF KAHUKU
Where: Kahuku Unit, 70.5-mile marker, Highway 11, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 9:30 a.m. June 18
Details: Loop through varied landscapes to explore the human history of Kahuku on this moderate, 2-mile walk. Emerging native forests, pastures, lava fields and other sites hold clues about the ways people lived and worked on the vast Kahuku lands for generations. Learn about the powerful natural forces at work here and how people adapted to, shaped and restored this land. Meet near the parking area with sturdy shoes, rain gear, water, sun protection and a snack.
Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
NATURE AND CULTURE: AN UNSEVERABLE RELATIONSHIP (HE PILINA WEHENA ‘OLE)
Where: Kahuku Unit, 70.5-mile marker, Highway 11, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 9:30 a.m. June 24
Details: Take a moderate, 2-mile guided hike on Palm Trail to be inspired by a pace, where hulihia (catastrophic change) and kulia (restoration) can be observed as the land transitions from the 1868 lava flow and its pioneer plants to deeper soil with more diverse and older flora. Learn about native plants and their significance in Hawaiian culture. Meet near the parking area with sturdy shoes, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack.
Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
PALM TRAIL
Where: Kahuku Unit, 70.5-mile marker, Highway 11, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 9:30 a.m. June 25
Details: Traverse scenic pastures along an ancient cinder cone on a moderately difficult, 2.6-mile loop with some of the best panoramic views in Kahuku. Highlights include relics of the ranching era, sections of remnant native forests and amazing volcanic features from the 1868 eruptive fissures. Meet near the parking area with sturdy shoes, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack.
Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
MARCH FOR JESUS CHRIST
Where: Mo‘oheau Park Bandstand, 329 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo
When: 11 a.m. July 29
Details: Praise and worship followed by a four-block sidewalk march in downtown Hilo. Groups will return to the park and finish the event with an additional praise and worship segment.
Contact: James G. Borden, 756-3890, jimborden123@yahoo.com
Performances
TODAY, June 3
THE JEFF GAETH QUARTET
Where: Lava Shack, 15-2929 Pahoa Village Road, Pahoa
When: 6 p.m. today
Details: Join us every first Saturday for live jazz with the Big Island’s leading jazz artists. No cover.
Contact: Jeff Gaeth, 965-6644, jeffgaeth@jeffgaeth.com
WAIMEA COMMUNITY CHORUS PRESENTS: “THE JOINT IS JUMPIN’”
Where: Kahilu Theatre, 67-1186 Lindsey Road, Waimea
When: 7 p.m. today, 3 p.m. Sunday
Details: WCC presents its 23rd annual Spring Choral Concert, “The Joint is Jumpin’.” Directed by Barbara Kopra, the chorus is a 60-voice ensemble celebrating songs of “The Great American Songbook, Chapter 2, the 1930’s.” More information available online and on Facebook.
Contact: Miguel Bray, 938-3062, hawaiimiguel@gmail.com
MONDAY, June 5
MONDAY NIGHT JAZZ JAM
Where: Kukuau Studio, 43 Kukuau St., Hilo
When: 6 p.m. Mondays
Details: An all-inclusive jam session with a rotating house band. Created to strengthen the Big Island jazz community through networking and jamming. Bring your favorite charts and the instrument of your choice or enjoy the vibrations of people improvising together in the jazz tradition. Free; all ages welcome.
Contact: Kukuau Studio, 464-3388, kukuaustudio@gmail.com
TUESDAY, June 6
HILO HULA TUESDAY AT THE BANDSTAND
Where: Mo‘oheau Park Bandstand, 329 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo
When: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Details: Beautiful Hawaiian music and hula with Kiana Perreira-Keawekane. Free event for the whole family.
Contact: Dinnie Kysar, 896-7284, destinationhilo@gmail.com
DENNIS AND CHRISTY SOARES PERFORM
Where: Honi Wai Cafe, 17-937 Volcano Road, Mountain View
When: Noon on Tuesdays and Fridays
Details: Come for the beautiful entertainment and sample some of the best food in East Hawaii. Visit Honi Wai Cafe on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HoniWai/.
Contact: Dennis Soares, 345-1800, dennis_soares@hotmail.com
TRIBUTE TO DJANGO REINHART AND THE HOT CLUB OF KONA
Where: Gertrude’s Jazz Bar, 75-5699 Alii Drive, Kailua-Kona
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Details: Featuring Hal Glatzer, Greg Shirley on guitar, Jean Pierre Thoma on soprano sax and Brian McCree on bass. French and American music of the 1930s and ’40s will be swinging.
Contact: JP Thoma, 345-9532, JPThomaHI@gmail.com
FRIDAY, June 9
SONGWRITERS SHOWCASE
Where: Kukuau Studio, 43-D Kukuau St., Hilo
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Details: Songwriters of the Big Island and beyond will showcase their original music in its most raw form, with only a microphone and their instrument. This intimate evening of music is a reoccurring event that happens every second Friday. Enjoy a different lineup every month. All ages, $5.
Contact: Bub Pratt, 464-3388, kukuaustudio@gmail.com
“THE TRUMP CARD”
Where: Aloha Theatre, 79-7384 Mamalahoa Highway, Kealakekua
When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 10
Details: A satirical monologue and compelling think piece performed by John Sucke, written by Mike Daisey. Tickets $10 at the door or in advance at apachawaii.org.
Contact: Jackie or Laura, 937-3645, MatriarchyRising@gmail.com
COMING
JAZZ IN THE FOREST
Where: Volcano Art Center, Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: 4:30 and 7 p.m. June 10
Details: Featuring The Jazztones with Jean Pierre Thoma on sax and flute, with special guest Bub Pratt on vocals, guitar and and his signature virtual trumpet, bassist Matt Spencer and drummer Steve Bader. Delicious food and drink available in the adjacent dining room and to take into in the concert hall. Dancing space is available for those who are so moved.
Contact: Jean Pierre Thoma, 967-8222, Info@VolcanoArtCenter.org
TWO MANY SOPRANOS CONCERT
Where: East Hawaii Cultural Center, 141 Kalakaua St., Hilo
When: 7 p.m. June 10; 2:30 p.m. June 11
Details: Unique interpretations of classics and new favorites. Joining them are Douglas Wayman, Cathy Young and members of the Orchid Isle Orchestra. Admission is $15 general/$10 students and seniors. Tickets available at the door.
Contact: Amy Horst, 640-2898, amysoprano@gmail.com
SONG, DANCE AND COMMUNITY WITH LOVE ETERNAL
Where: Kukuau Studio, 43-D Kukuau St., Hilo
When: 6 p.m. June 16
Details: A night of song, dance and community with Love Eternal and friends. Drew Daniels will start the night off with his message, heartfelt vocals and songwriting, followed by an energetic, danceable set from Love Eternal, a collective of musicians dedicated to music as ministry and activism.
Contact: Bub Pratt, 464-3388, kukuaustudio@gmail.com
“FOR SUCH A TIME AS THIS”
Where: Kamehameha Schools, East Hawaii Lunalilo Center, 16-716 Volcano Road, Keaau
When: 7 p.m. June 16-17; 2 p.m. June 18
Details: Shalom Players presents this original musical that brings the Book of Esther to life with acting, singing and dancing accompanied by a live orchestra. Tickets are $15; available at Basically Books, Simply Said-The Wedding Store, Keaau Natural Foods and online at estherplay.brownpapertickets.com. Any remaining available tickets will be sold at the door.
Contact: Susie Chun, 640-0231, estherplay2017@gmail.com
DR. JEFF’S BLUES BUFFET
Where: Kukuau Studio, 43-D Kukuau St., Hilo
When: 6 p.m. June 17
Details: Featuring Dr. Jeff on guitars, Jim Marshall on keyboards, Larry Duoos on drums and John Hersey on bass. Local, organic buffet brought to you by chef Dan Foster. All ages, $20.
Contact: Bub Pratt, 464-3388, kukuaustudio@gmail.com
4TH FRIDAY POETRY SLAM
Where: Kukuau Studio, 43-D Kukuau St., Hilo
When: 6 p.m. June 23
Details: Kukuau Studio is hosting the Big Island’s only monthly Poetry Slam. Enjoy emotive readings of original works by a wide stylistic range of poets from around the world. Sign-ups through private messaging Kukuau Studio or the day of. Doors open at 6 p.m. Slam starts at 7 p.m. All ages welcome, $5. Some works might contain adult themes and language; those 17 and younger should be accompanied by a parent.
Contact: Bub Pratt, 464-3388, kukuaustudio@gmail.com
All Kine Stuffs
TODAY, June 3
SUMMER BAZAAR RUMMAGE SALE
Where: Honomu Hongwanji Mission temple ground, 28-1658 Government Main Road, Honomu
When: 7 a.m. today
Details: Furniture, tools, houseware, kitchenware, clothing, books, CDs, DVDs, linens, sushi, baked goods, Hamakua pickled mango, plants and more.
Contact: Robert Mento or Harold Uyeno, 964-5359, nishieast888@gmail.com
HILO HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENT
Where: Hilo Recycling and Transfer Station, 1471 Hoolaulima Road, Hilo
When: 7:30 a.m. today
Details: Free. For a list of acceptable and unacceptable materials, visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycle/household-hazardous-waste/. No business/farm waste accepted. No e-waste allowed.
Contact: Chris, 961-8554, recycle3@co.hawaii.hi.us
KEAAU MIDDLE SCHOOL PTSA SWAP MEET
Where: Keaau Middle School cafeteria, 16-565 Keaau Pahoa Road, Keaau
When: 8 a.m. today
Details: Monthly event set up by parents on the board of the PTSA. Features vendors selling various types of items such as clothing, children’s toys, new/used household items, crafts and independent distributor items (Avon, Do Terra, Lipsence, LulaRoe, etc) to snacks, baked goods and malasadas. Admission is free, with ample parking available. Vendor booth spaces always available for just $5.
Contact: Angela Costa, 339-4068, angelapcosta13@gmail.com
GARAGE SALE
Where: Kohala Jodo Mission, 54-541 Kapaau Road, Kapaau
When: 9 a.m. today, Sunday
Details: Clothes, many with original tags; ceramics; linens; shoes; handbags; picture frames; cookware; DVDs; books; small appliances; paintings; some collectibles. Cash and carry. Bring bag/box.
Contact: Joy Ohta, 310-347-5379, joyswellnessvision@gmail.com
FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE
Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 1:30 p.m. today
Details: Help celebrate National Reunification Month, a time to recognize the people and efforts that make it possible for families to stay together. There will be a movie, a brief presentation about foster care and light refreshments. Free family event.
Contact: Claire Seu, 933-8890, claire.seu@librarieshawaii.org
SUNDAY, June 4
FARMERS MARKET AT HAMAKUA HARVEST
Where: Intersection of Mamane Street and Highway 19, Honokaa
When: 9 a.m. Sundays
Details: Features local farmers, fresh produce, artisanal products and ono food. Weekly entertainment, workshops, informational booths and youth-focused activities. SNAP/EBT purchases welcomed.
Contact: Lori Beach, 896-2151, info@hamakuaharvest.org
FREE DOG TRAINING AND SOCIAL EVENT
Where: Lili‘uokalani Gardens, Banyan Drive, Hilo
When: 2 p.m. Sundays
Details: Come join the fun and share the love. Goals are problem solving via free training instruction and tools, and offering an advanced socialization experience. Bring a bowl for water.
Contact: Carl Oguss, 933-9763, easthawaiidogpsychologycenter@yahoo.com
MONDAY, June 5
BATTLE OF MIDWAY 75TH ANNIVERSARY REMEMBRANCE
Where: Mokupapapa Discovery Center, 76 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo
When: 7:30 a.m. Monday
Details: Live broadcast from Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge and Battle of Midway National Monument. Several speakers, movie “Midway: Edge of Tomorrow Film” (12 minutes) and take a virtual tour of Midway historic sites.
Contact: Clayton Watkins, 933-8184, clayton.watkins@noaa.com
ZEN BUDDHIST MEDITATION
Where: Taishoji Soto Mission, 275 Kinoole St., Hilo
When: 6:30 p.m. Mondays
Details: Join Taishoji members for zazen (sitting meditation) and kinhin (walking meditation). Access from Kilauea Avenue. Free.
Contact: The Rev. Shinsho Hata, 785-3072, shinsho.hata@gmail.com
TUESDAY, June 6
HAMAKUA SWCD BOARD MEETING NOTICE
Where: Teleconference: USDA-NRCS Hilo, 154 Waianuenue Ave., Room 302, or 67-1185 Mamalahoa Highway, Suite H148, Waimea
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Details: Public invited to attend Soil and Water Conservation District meeting.
Contact: Kanoe Malani, 933-8363, kanoe.malani@hi.nacdnet.net
WEDNESDAY, June 7
ADULT COLORING TIME
Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday and June 28
Details: Supplies provided. Free. Contact the library 15 days in advance to request special accommodations or a sign language interpreter.
Contact: Gretchen Andrews, 933-8890, gretchen.andrews@librarieshawaii.org
THURSDAY, June 8
KA‘U SWCD MONTHLY MEETING
Where: Kaumahi, 96-3163 Pikake St., Suite 5, Pahala Shopping Center, and Hilo Federal Building, Room 302
When: 8:30 a.m. Thursday
Details: Public invited to attend Soil and Water Conservation District meeting.
Contact: Jennifer Lopez Reavis, 933-8350, jennifer.lopez@hi.nacdnet.net
FRIDAY, June 9
ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH — LEI MAKING WITH RANDY LEE
Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 11 a.m. Friday
Details: Lee uses a variety of natural materials to fashion gorgeous lei from the freshest fern, leaves and flowers he personally gathers from the rain forests of Panaewa. Enjoy the skill and wonderful stories this well-respected practitioner has to offer. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Jenette Goss, 967-8222, jenette@volcanoartcenter.org
HILO HIGH CLASS OF 1965 MINI REUNION
Where: University Heights Park, 350 Kalili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Details: Calling all “Hot Stuffs” — come and reconnect with classmates to talk story and catch up. We can also discuss our Las Vegas reunion in September. Things provided: rice, paper goods, coffee/tea. Bring a main dish, salad or pupu or dessert; BYOB.
Contact: Margaret Masaki, 959-5665, margewata47m@gmail.com
KDEN’S BIRTHDAY PARTY
Where: Amalfatano’s Restaurant, 400 Hualani St., Waiakea Villas, Hilo
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Details: Come celebrate Kilauea Drama and Entertainment Network’s 15th birthday with a sumptuous dinner and silent auction/raffle. Proceeds will help fund this summer’s musical, “Finian’s Rainbow.” Entertainment by Walter Greenwood. Auction/raffle items include a Body Glove cruise for two, handmade afghan, cymbidium orchid plants, catered dinner, artwork and more. Tickets are $45 for individuals or $80 for couples. Reservations highly recommended.
Contact: Suzi Bond, 982-7344, kden73@aol.com
COMING
KAILUA-KONA HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENT
Where: Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe) Recycling and Transfer Station, 74-625 Hale Makai Place, Kailua-Kona
When: 7:30 a.m. June 10
Details: Free. For a list of acceptable and unacceptable materials, visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycle/household-hazardous-waste/. No business/farm waste accepted. No e-waste allowed.
Contact: Chris, 961-8554, recycle3@co.hawaii.hi.us
CELEBRATION OF THE WORLD’S OCEANS
Where: Mokupapapa Discovery Center, 76 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo
When: 9:30 a.m. June 10
Details: Join us at the Discovery Center to celebrate the Malama Honua Voyage, Year of the Monk Seal and World Oceans Day. We’ll have lessons on the Hawaiian star compass, Hawaiian moon calendar activities, lei making, movies of the ocean, arts and crafts, and games. Activities until 3 p.m. A free and family-friendly event.
Contact: Kaliko High, 933-8195, pmnm.mokupapapa@gmail.com
OBON SERVICE AND DANCE
Where: Honomu Henjoji Mission (Odaishisan), 28-1668 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Honomu
When: 5 p.m. June 10
Details: Service followed by dance. Lots of delicious food and drinks available at the concession stand, including hot dogs, chili, saimin, shave ice, baked goods, bottled water, cold drinks, coffee and more.
Contact: Bishop Clark Watanabe, 963-6308; Charlyn Yamamoto, malie53@hawaii.rr.com
ALZHEIMER’S FUNDRAISER
Where: YMCA Hilo, 300 W Lanikaula St., Hilo
When: 11 a.m. June 12
Details: Zumba fun for a great cause. All levels welcome. Chris Ridley with Life Care Center of Hilo will be present with information and education about Alzheimer’s disease. Lucky prize drawing also planned.
Contact: Harriet Rocha, 959-6405, har_c1@yahoo.com
BLUE ZONES PROJECT — PURPOSE WORKSHOP
Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo
When: 9 a.m. June 13
Details: Discover your purpose and learn how you can live it each and every day. Free. Email to RSVP.
Contact: Jade Iokepa, jade.iokepa@healthways.com
BLUE ZONES PROJECT — KTA WAIKOLOA GROCERY TOUR
Where: KTA Waikoloa, 68-3890 Paniolo Ave., Waikoloa
When: 4 p.m. June 13
Details: Focuses on the importance of including more fruits and vegetables into our diets. Besides fresh produce, the tour also will point out frozen and canned options. Consumers will learn about navigating healthy choices throughout the store and how KTA is supporting and promoting the Blue Zones Project. Free. RSVP by emailing BlueZonesProjectNorthHawaii@healthways.com
Contact: Sue Dela Cruz, susan.delacruz@healthways.com
BLUE ZONES PROJECT — COOKING DEMONSTRATION
Where: Pahala Park and Community Center, 96-1149 Kamana St., Pahala
When: 9:30 a.m. June 14
Details: Learn how to prepare delicious plant-based recipes that are Blue Zones Project approved. Plus, enjoy free samples, meet people in your community and join a walking or potluck group to win awesome prizes. Free. RSVP by email.
Contact: Jade Iokepa, jade.iokepa@healthways.com
PUNA SWCD MONTHLY MEETING
Where: W.H. Shipman Office in Keaau
When: 9:30 a.m. June 14
Details: Public invited to attend Soil and Water Conservation District meeting.
Contact: Jennifer Lopez Reavis, 933-8350, jennifer.lopez@hi.nacdnet.net
80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE HONOKAA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Where: Honokaa Public Library, 45-3380 Mamane St., Building No. 3, Honokaa
When: 4 p.m. June 15
Details: An evening of library recollections and music by John Keawe. Refreshments will be provided. Program schedule is subject to change. Contact the library 15 days in advance to request a sign language interpreter or if special accommodations are needed.
Contact: Laura Eiford, 775-8881, honokaalibrary@gmail.com
MAUNAKEA SCHOLARS SHARE TELESCOPE OBSERVATION EXPERIENCE
Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center Planetarium, 600 Imiloa Place, Hilo
When: 7 p.m. June 15
Details: The evening presentation will include two Maunakea Scholars from Honokaa High School, Hokulani Sanchez and Keilani Steele. These accomplished students used their telescope time on the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope to observe dark nebulae and study the connection to star formations in our galaxy. CFHT Director Doug Simons and outreach manager Mary Beth Laychak will round out the presentation. Free and open to the public.
Contact: Office of Maunakea Management, 933-0734, omkm@hawaii.edu
WAIAKEA SWCD MONTHLY MEETING
Where: Hilo Federal Building, Conference Room 302
When: 9:30 a.m. June 16
Details: Public invited to attend Soil and Water Conservation District meeting.
Contact: Jennifer Lopez Reavis, 933-8350, jennifer.lopez@hi.nacdnet.net
ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH — HULA AND OLI WITH MOSES KAHO‘OKELE CRABBE
Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 11 a.m. June 16 and 30
Details: Crabbe will share his extensive knowledge to teach the basics of hula, language and chant. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Jenette Goss, 967-8222, jenette@volcanoartcenter.org
MAUNAKEA SKIES TALK
Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center
When: 7 p.m. June 16
Details: ‘Imiloa presents Dr. Michitoshi Yoshida, director of Subaru Telescope, in his talk titled “The Search for the Origin of Gold.”
Contact: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org
FAMILY CAREGIVER RELAX DAY
Where: Hilo Adult Day Center, 34 Rainbow Drive, Hilo
When: 9 a.m. June 17
Details: Let us take care of you while you get to know people on the same caregiving path. Talk story, share experiences and solutions. Learn tools that might help with your family caregiving. This month’s program features healthy food tips, qigong with faith, massages and therapeutic touch. Registration $10, with scholarships available. Bring your loved one for free. RSVP.
Contact: Lizby, 961-3747, ext. 101, llogsdon@hawaiiislandadultcare.org
PAPAIKOU HONGWANJI HATSUBON SERVICE AND BON DANCE
Where: Papaikou Hongwanji, makai of Highway 19, 27-376 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Papaikou
When: 6 p.m. June 17
Details: Papaikou Hongwanji will observe its annual OBon and Hatsubon Memorial Service at 6 p.m. The bon dance follows at 7 p.m. There will be a concession booth with lots of ono food, including hekka bowl, nishime bowl, miso soup, andagi and cold drinks. Public is welcome to attend.
Contact: May Navarro, 936-6283, grelama1@msn.com
MOUNTAIN VIEW PUBLIC LIBRARY 40TH ANNIVERSARY
Where: Mountain View Public and School Library, 1235 Volcano Highway, Mountain View
When: 3 p.m. June 19
Details: Silent auction, sign-up for the Summer Reading Program and also learn about other wonderful library services and downloadable apps. Entertainment will be provided by Nanea, Puna Hongwanji Taiko, Visayan Club and Halau o Mailelaulani. Light refreshments and free drawings. Open and free to the public.
Contact: Carleen Corpuz, 968-2322, cargold@hotmail.com
HILO HONGWANJI O-BON DANCE PRACTICE
Where: Sangha Hall, 398 Kilauea Ave., Hilo
When: 7 p.m. June 20 and 27 and July 11
Details: All are welcome to come and (re)learn cultural dance movements.
Contact: BJ Soriano, 961-6677, bjsoriano@hilobetsuin.org
ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH — LEI MAKING WITH KAIPO AH CHONG
Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 11 a.m. June 23
Details: Ah Chong will share his expert lei-making skills with VAC visitors. As a member of Halau Na Kamalei, his unique experience marries the science of agriculture with Hawaiian lei and hula traditions. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Jenette Goss, 967-8222, jenette@volcanoartcenter.org
56TH ANNIVERSARY AND ANNUAL CULTURAL FESTIVAL
Where: Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park
When: 9 a.m. June 24-25
Details: Join in the celebration of Ka La Hiki Ola — An Extension of Life — as we perpetuate our living culture and storied history. Saturday opens with games, arts and canoe rides. On Sunday there will be games, arts, hukilau and Hawaiian food tasting. This festival provides a time and place where cultural demonstrators and artisans can practice their craft and engage a new generation of practitioners. Free to the public; park entrance fees are waived. For more information call or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/puho.
Contact: Kawailehua Domingo, 328-2326, ext. 1702; kawailehua_domingo@nps.gov
BLUE ZONES PROJECT — FARM TO TABLE EXPERIENCE
Where: Kalalau Ranch, 291 Wainaku St., Hilo
When: 9 a.m. June 24
Details: Opportunity for all ages to learn how to harvest, clean and prepare delicious plant-based recipes that are Blue Zones Project approved. Kalalau Ranch will educate participants on sustainable farming practices and how you can start your very own garden and keep it organic. A few lucky guests might even go home with their own starter plants. Plus, meet people from your community and join a walking or potluck group to win awesome prizes. Free. RSVP at http://info.bluezonesproject.com/eh/farmtotable
Contact: Jade Iokepa, jade.iokepa@healthways.com
OBON SERVICE AND OBON DANCE
Where: Honomu Hongwanji Mission, 28-1658 Government Main Road, Honomu
When: 6 p.m. June 24
Details: Obon service to be followed by dance. Concession booth will be by the Kupuna Pride Senior Citizen Softball Team.
Contact: Bob Mento, 964-5359 or 987-0218; malie53@hawaii.rr.com
“CORAL HEALTH THROUGHOUT THE HAWAIIAN ARCHIPELAGO”
Where: Hawaii County Aupuni Center Conference Room, 101 Pauahi St., Suite 1.
When: 5:30 p.m. June 30
Details: “Coral Health Throughout the Hawaiian Archipelago” is a presentation by John Burns, University of Hawaii researcher of coral disease, in order to promote healthy coral ecosystems. A short film, “Reefs at Risk” by Malina Fagan and Lynn Pelletier, about sunscreen chemicals’ adverse effect on coral reefs and marine life, will be shown. Sponsored by Sierra Club and County Council member Eileen Ohara.
Contact: Mary M. Porter, 982-9100, islandeyesvideo@yahoo.com
WAIAKEA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1992 REUNION
Where: Various locations in Hilo
When: Various times June 30-July 2
Details: 6 p.m. June 30, Karma; 6 p.m. July 1, ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center; noon July 2, Coconut Island.
Contact: Chantee Shiroma, 345-2310, chanteeshiroma@gmail.com
HILO HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1965
Where: Las Vegas
When: Sept. 11-14
Details: Flier to be sent out this month via email. If you don’t get the flier/registration, contact Bobbi (Ishimaru) Miyashiro at 935-3890 or rlmiyashiro@hawaiiantel.net or Dwayne Miyashiro at 959-7416 for more information.
Contact: Margaret Masaki, 959-5665, marge.masaki@hawaiiantel.net
CITIZENSHIP DAY 2017
Where: Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale, 799 Piilani St., Hilo
When: 1 p.m. Sept. 15
Details: All newly naturalized US citizens will be recognized and honored by various civic organizations and public officials and are encouraged to participate in this special event. Those interested in participating should call or email for more information. Event is free to attend.
Contact: Tulpe Day, 961-8220, tday@hawaiicounty.gov
5TH ANNUAL HAWAII ISLAND ALL NATIONS POWWOW
Where: Keaukaha Hawaiian Village
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 16
Details: The Hawaii Island All Nations Powwow is a cultural event celebrating the powwow culture of Native Americans and to honor the host culture, Native Hawaiians. There will be arts and crafts, Native American frybread, intertribal dancing, guest speakers, cultural presentations, special raffles and more. The event is family-centered and alcohol- and drug-free.
Contact: Rudy Webster, 968-1591, hawaiipowwow@hotmail.com
47TH ANNUAL KONA COFFEE CULTURAL FESTIVAL
Where: Kailua-Kona
When: Various times Nov. 3-12
Details: Celebrate the harvest as Kona coffee farms offer a firsthand look at growing this world-famous crop, the coffee art scene fills with inspiration and music and dance enrich cultural exchanges. Kona coffee and food events offer tastings, and hands-on cultural events help tell the story of Kona’s rich coffee history. For more information, visit www.konacoffeefest.com.
Contact: Laura Aquino, 326-7820, laura@current-events.com
ONGOING
AYSO YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION FALL 2017
Where: www.hiloayso.org
When: Continuing through June
Details: Season is from July-November. Players must be born between 2002 and 2013. Pay the $60 registration fee online also. For questions, call the hotline at 959-1972. Values include balanced teams, open registration, positive coaching, player development, everyone plays and good sportsmanship.
Contact: Chris Ridley, 443-7360, ridley0428@gmail.com
PUNA 4-H CLUB RECRUITING NEW MEMBERS
Where: Pahoa, Keaau and Kalapana areas
When: Until clubs are full
Details: For keiki in grades K-12. Call today so you don’t miss out on upcoming events. New 4-H year already underway.
Contact: Becky Settlage, 969-8213, settlage@hawaii.edu
FREE HELPING HAND FOR SENIORS
Where: 1911 Kalanianaole Ave., No. 608, Hilo
When: 9 a.m.
Details: For seniors who need to be driven to a doctor’s appointment, the store, the park for a walk or just to get out of the house. Call or text.
Contact: Tom, 990-5045
AL-ANON EAST HAWAII
Where: Various locations
When: Various times
Details: Are you troubled by someone’s drinking? Call for free support, meeting places and times. For more information, visit www.afghawaii.org.
Contact: Dana C., 430-6653, dr.easthawaii@gmail.com
LIBRARY BENEFIT BOOKSTORE
Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays
Details: All proceeds to benefit the Hilo Public Library. Hardbacks for $1, paperbacks for 50 cents.
Contact: Dale R. Huber, 966-4386, dalerhuber@gmail.com
HILO VETERANS CENTER
Where: 70 Lanihuli St., Suite No. 2, Hilo
When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays
Details: Hilo Veterans Center has new office hours. A benefits briefing is hosted the first Thursday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon, with several other opportunities for veterans and their family members. Contact the center for more information. Also available are: shore fishing group, kanakapila group, art therapy group, stand-up paddling group, various golf activities, yoga, tai chi and a book club.
Contact: Maricar Souza, 969-3833
