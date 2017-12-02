Hilo club honors top Toastmaster

The Hilo Toastmasters Club recently selected Sharla Sare as its Outstanding Toastmaster of 2017.

The award honors a member for educational accomplishments, club service, dedication and enthusiasm. Club members said Sare is an exceptional role model who makes an extra effort to encourage and nurture fellow Toastmasters. She also serves as Toastmasters’ area director for Hawaii Island.

“In Toastmasters, we gain knowledge of how to become better speakers and leaders,” Sare said. “Toastmasters has helped improve my personal and business ventures. The diversity of people range from professionals, students and those who just want to expand their skills.”

Sare has been a member of Hilo Toastmasters since 2012. She is the owner of Aloha Baskets and Balloons and Whatta Waffle food truck.

For more information about Toastmasters, visit www.toastmasters.org or www.hilotoastmasters.com.