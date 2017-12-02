Hilo club honors top Toastmaster
The Hilo Toastmasters Club recently selected Sharla Sare as its Outstanding Toastmaster of 2017.
The award honors a member for educational accomplishments, club service, dedication and enthusiasm. Club members said Sare is an exceptional role model who makes an extra effort to encourage and nurture fellow Toastmasters. She also serves as Toastmasters’ area director for Hawaii Island.
“In Toastmasters, we gain knowledge of how to become better speakers and leaders,” Sare said. “Toastmasters has helped improve my personal and business ventures. The diversity of people range from professionals, students and those who just want to expand their skills.”
Sare has been a member of Hilo Toastmasters since 2012. She is the owner of Aloha Baskets and Balloons and Whatta Waffle food truck.
For more information about Toastmasters, visit www.toastmasters.org or www.hilotoastmasters.com.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.