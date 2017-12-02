Hilo Orchid Society awards scholarship
The Hilo Orchid Society recently honored University of Hawaii at Hilo senior Joyce Lilly with the 2017-18 Yasuji Takasaki Memorial Scholarship.
Lilly is an agriculture major focusing on tropical plant science and specializing in agroecology. Lilly also is seeking a minor in Hawaiian studies.
The Takasaki Memorial Scholarship was established to honor Yasuji Takasaki, a pioneer in orchid culture on Hawaii Island who strongly believed in the power of a college education and made valuable contributions to the Hilo Orchid Society. The scholarship pays a tuition grant of $1,500 per semester to deserving UH-Hilo undergraduates majoring in agriculture and natural science programs.
The Hilo Orchid Society’s mission is to extend the knowledge, production, use and appreciation of orchids. One way this is done is through the support of UH-Hilo students who have academic goals that will promote and foster future development of the Hawaii orchid industry.
For more information, visit www.hiloorchidsociety.org.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.