Hilo Orchid Society awards scholarship

The Hilo Orchid Society recently honored University of Hawaii at Hilo senior Joyce Lilly with the 2017-18 Yasuji Takasaki Memorial Scholarship.

Lilly is an agriculture major focusing on tropical plant science and specializing in agroecology. Lilly also is seeking a minor in Hawaiian studies.

The Takasaki Memorial Scholarship was established to honor Yasuji Takasaki, a pioneer in orchid culture on Hawaii Island who strongly believed in the power of a college education and made valuable contributions to the Hilo Orchid Society. The scholarship pays a tuition grant of $1,500 per semester to deserving UH-Hilo undergraduates majoring in agriculture and natural science programs.

The Hilo Orchid Society’s mission is to extend the knowledge, production, use and appreciation of orchids. One way this is done is through the support of UH-Hilo students who have academic goals that will promote and foster future development of the Hawaii orchid industry.

For more information, visit www.hiloorchidsociety.org.