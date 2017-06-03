Hilo recycling, reuse facility opens Monday

The Department of Environmental Management is opening its Hilo Recycling and Reuse Center on Monday at the Hilo Transfer Station on Hoolaulima Road.

The center will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

The following types of materials accepted for reuse include, but are not limited to:

• Books.

• Clothing and fabric.

• Construction materials.

• Crafts and craft supplies.

• Garden/farm Items.

• Home building materials.

• Latex base paints.

• Office equipment (non-computer or electronics).

• Recreational items.

• School supplies.

• Small furniture and furnishings.

• Small household appliances.

• Tools.

• Working appliances (based on available space).

The reuse centers allow residents to easily donate items that might otherwise have gone into the landfill. Useful items are then made available at an affordable price.