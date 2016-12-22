Tropical flower arranging at Volcano Art Center

Volcano Art Center invites everyone ages 15 and older to a tropical flower arranging workshop from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 6 with Hawaiian cultural practitioner Kaipo Ah Chong.

Ah Chong, a tropical agriculture farmer and member of Halau Na Kamalei, will share his expert skills in this hands-on workshop. Explore color and texture in three dimensions with tropical flowers. Each class will result in an arrangement to take home and enjoy.

Choose from an array of flowers such as anthuriums, orchids, ti leaves, ginger, heliconia and others. The finished arrangements are sure to evoke a sense of paradise in your home. Or, extend your aloha to a friend or loved one with an arrangement you artfully assembled yourself, perfect for any occasion.

The workshop takes place at Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village. The class fee is $45; cleaned tropical flowers will be provided. Pre-registration is required. Call 967-8222 to register or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawaii’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary and performing arts.

For more information, visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.