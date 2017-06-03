Hilo man facing meth, heroin charges

A 42-year-old Hilo man faces numerous drug-related charges after search warrants on his sport-utility vehicle and a room at a Honomu bed-and-breakfast turned up more than 3/4 of a pound of methamphetamine, plus heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents filed by police.

Kenneth Lee Kekaualua Cox is charged with first- and second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, four counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, and two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia.

At Cox’s initial court appearance Friday, Hilo District Judge Harry Freitas ordered Cox to appear at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Freitas also denied requests by Deputy Public Defender Jiro Yuda to free Cox on supervised release or reduce his $135,000 bail.

“When I look at the charges that Mr. Cox is facing and the amount (of drugs) in those matters, I question how the safety of our community can be provided for if he’s released, so I’m going to maintain Mr. Cox’s bail,” the judge said.

According to documents, police received a tip from a confidential informant that Cox would be driving into Hilo while in possession of methamphetamine.

A traffic stop of Cox’s SUV was conducted at the corner of Highway 19 and Papaikou Road at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, and a drug-sniffing dog reportedly alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Search warrants were obtained for the vehicle and room, and police reportedly found 13.2 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.7 grams of heroin, and glass pipes with methamphetamine residue, documents state.

Officers also reportedly seized $11,470 in cash for possible forfeiture.

Cox was taken into custody as was a woman in the vehicle with him. She was identified in documents as 30-year-old Nicole Sheree Acorda of Waikoloa.

Acorda was booked on suspicion of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and released pending further investigation, according to a police log.

According to documents, Cox admitted to police that the drugs and paraphernalia found in the SUV and room were his.

Deputy Prosecutor Glenn Shiigi noted during the hearing that Cox was convicted in 2010 of two counts second-degree theft, which are Class C felonies, and sentenced to five years probation and a year in jail.

The most serious charge Cox currently faces, first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, is a Class A felony that carries a possible 20-year prison term upon conviction.

He’s in custody at Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

Email John Burnett at jburnett@hawaiitribune-herald.com.