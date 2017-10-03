Obituaries for October 3

Wade Wilson Kaleo DuPont, 46, of Hilo died Sept. 15 in Hilo. Born in Honolulu, he was a resident manager, funeral director and comedian. Visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 7) at Ballard Family Mortuary. Service at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by father, Howard Kaleo DuPont; mother, Wanda DuPont; brother, Kenward DuPont of Pahoa; sister, Yolanda DuPont of Mountain View; uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and two grandnieces. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Joey Kainoa Gonsalves, 22, of Hilo died Sept. 13. He was born in Honolulu. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 7) at Reeds Bay in Hilo and is open to the public. Online Condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by father, Kevin Apiano Gonsalves of Hilo; mother, Ernesta Marie (Martin Verece) Gonsalves of Hilo; son, Legend Jessie Matias Kaleiwahea Gonsalves of Hilo; daughter, Kaprie Keolalaniolaiku Gonsalves-Makuakane of Hilo; brothers, Chavez Doi-Gonsalves and Elijah Doi-Gonsalves of Hilo, Keka Doi-Toilolo of Oahu; sister, Tansy Weilani Comer Doi-Gonsalves of Hilo; grandparents, Valentine K. Gonsalves and Diana M. Gonsalves of Keaau, Frank Gonsalves of Honolulu, Sheila McFadden of Kauai; great-grandparents, Carmen Alpechi of Hilo, Eddie and Julie Rose of Pahoa; uncles, aunts and cousins. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Juliette K’Jean Hensley, 52, of Glenwood died Aug. 27 at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Care Center. Born in Lakewood, Calif., she was an adult caregiver. Celebration of life 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 8) at Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo. Casual attire. Survived by sons, Adlor and Luke of Oregon; mother, Sharon “Pat” “Sharene” (Sueno) Matsumoto of Glenwood; hanai sisters, Galina Gonnelli of the Big Island and Karla Garcia of Glenwood; a granddaughter; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Richard Tokuo Tao, 80, of Hilo died Sept. 10 in Hilo. Born in Pahoa, he was a retired diesel mechanic and U.S. Army veteran. Private services held. Survived by wife, Ellen Tao of Hilo; daughter, Sheri (Alan) Kimura of Hilo; son, Scott Tao of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; sisters, Yukie Sakai of Honolulu, Yasue Ichinotsubo of Hilo, Kikue (Toshio) Ushijima of Holualoa, Dorothy (Takaaki) Izumi of Honolulu and Janet (Hardy) Iida of Hilo; sisters-in-law, Lois Tao, Mary Ann Fujishige and Norma (Harry) Sukita of Honolulu; three grandchildren; nephews, nieces and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Tsuyuno Watanabe, 99, of Paauhau died Aug. 23 at Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center in Hilo. Born in Hilo, she was a homemaker. Private services held. No flowers or koden (monetary gifts). Survived by son, Stanley (Myrna) Watanabe of Hilo; daughters, Arlene (David) Pullen of Sacramento, Calif., Marilyn (James) Kamiya and Renee (Richard) Scudder of Honolulu; sister, Tsuyuko Tanaka of Honokaa; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.