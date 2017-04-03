Police find woman wanted for questioning
Police say they have located one of the two women wanted for questioning in connection with an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday in Kurtistown.
Late Friday afternoon, police located Larissa Naleikailama Padamada in the Ka‘u district. She was taken into custody without incident and released Saturday evening.
Police ask the public for its continued assistance in locating Jerrilyn Ann Rego who is also said to possibly be in the Ka‘u district.
Rego is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with a slim build, black hair, brown eyes with a lightly tanned complexion. She has numerous tattoos including a tribal tattoo on her upper right arm, “Chelbie” on her outer right forearm, and “Rego” on the right side of her neck.
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday evening, police responded to a request for assistance at a convenience store parking lot in Kurtistown.
Upon arriving, the officer observed a man and woman involved in a struggle near a vehicle. The vehicle then struck the man who dropped toward the ground.
In the process of fleeing, the suspect’s vehicle also struck the officer’s vehicle. In response to the imminent danger, police say the officer fired two shots toward the suspect’s vehicle which was later located abandoned in the Glenwood area.
The victim that was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, a 54-year-old male from Keaau, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated and later released.
Police have initiated a second degree assault investigation, as well as several traffic related violations.
As is standard practice in any police shooting, the Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section will conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting and the Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation.
Those who witnessed the shooting or know Rego’s whereabouts can contact police at 935-3311.
Det. Dean Uyetake can be reached directly at 961-2379 or dean.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov.
Anonymous tips can be provided to 961-8300.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.