Police find woman wanted for questioning

Police say they have located one of the two women wanted for questioning in connection with an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday in Kurtistown.

Late Friday afternoon, police located Larissa Naleikailama Padamada in the Ka‘u district. She was taken into custody without incident and released Saturday evening.

Police ask the public for its continued assistance in locating Jerrilyn Ann Rego who is also said to possibly be in the Ka‘u district.

Rego is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with a slim build, black hair, brown eyes with a lightly tanned complexion. She has numerous tattoos including a tribal tattoo on her upper right arm, “Chelbie” on her outer right forearm, and “Rego” on the right side of her neck.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday evening, police responded to a request for assistance at a convenience store parking lot in Kurtistown.

Upon arriving, the officer observed a man and woman involved in a struggle near a vehicle. The vehicle then struck the man who dropped toward the ground.

In the process of fleeing, the suspect’s vehicle also struck the officer’s vehicle. In response to the imminent danger, police say the officer fired two shots toward the suspect’s vehicle which was later located abandoned in the Glenwood area.

The victim that was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, a 54-year-old male from Keaau, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated and later released.

Police have initiated a second degree assault investigation, as well as several traffic related violations.

As is standard practice in any police shooting, the Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section will conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting and the Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation.

Those who witnessed the shooting or know Rego’s whereabouts can contact police at 935-3311.

Det. Dean Uyetake can be reached directly at 961-2379 or dean.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tips can be provided to 961-8300.