Resolutions passed to reduce waste

The Hawaii County Council passed several resolutions Wednesday aimed at reducing marine debris and other waste.

The measures, which act as recommendations to county staff, were the result of a packaging waste task force formed this year after a proposed styrofoam ban failed to pass.

The resolutions urge the county to create educational programs to reduce marine debris, participate in the Malama 808 anti-littering initiative, encourage manufacturing of packaging material on the island that fits with the integrated resource management plan and zero waste policies and study means for encouraging producers to reduce waste.

The latter study would be completed by July 2018.