Work furlough inmate fails to return

A 33-year-old Hale Nani work-furlough inmate failed to return to the reintegration center in Hilo Monday from a day pass, Department of Public Safety officials said.

Alexander Hill is described as 5 feet 6 inches, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was serving time for domestic abuse and faces a potential charge of escape when found. Hill’s next parole hearing is scheduled for December.

Anyone who sees Hill or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.