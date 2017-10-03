Work furlough inmate fails to return
A 33-year-old Hale Nani work-furlough inmate failed to return to the reintegration center in Hilo Monday from a day pass, Department of Public Safety officials said.
Alexander Hill is described as 5 feet 6 inches, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was serving time for domestic abuse and faces a potential charge of escape when found. Hill’s next parole hearing is scheduled for December.
Hale Nani work furlough inmate Alexander Hill failed to return from a furlough pass to the reintegration center. Hill left at 11:45 a.m. and was scheduled to return by 4:15 p.m. Hawaii County Police were notified.
Anyone who sees Hill or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.
