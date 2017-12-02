State briefs for December 2

Visitor spending climbs in October

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority says the number of visitors to the state rose nearly 3 percent in October compared to the year before.

The state tourism agency said Thursday spending by travelers topped $1.3 billion during the month. That’s an increase of more than 4 percent compared with the same month last year.

The number of visitors exceeded 730,000.

The U.S. mainland and Japan sent more tourists to the islands. But the U.S. East Coast had the biggest gains.

Visitors from the eastern part of the mainland jumped almost 8 percent. And they spent 13 percent more while in the state. CEO George Szigeti credited the agency’s work to boost travel demand from New York City and nearby areas for the increase.

Airport permits Lyft, Uber rides for pilot program

HONOLULU (AP) — A three-month pilot program allowing ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber to pick up passengers at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport started Friday.

Ride-hailing apps already were allowed to drop off passengers, but can now pick up at two designated spots: the Interisland Terminal across from Lobby 2 and the Overseas Terminal across from Lobby 8.

Uber and Lyft were granted temporary permits for the program. The companies agreed to pay the Airports Division 7 percent of prearranged trip fares.

Drivers are not allowed to solicit customers or wait on airport property without having a pre-arranged customer.

Uber said the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is the last of the nation’s top 30 airports to allow pickups by uberX drivers.