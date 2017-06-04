Bombers kill at least 6 attending Kabul funeral
KABUL, Afghanistan — At least six people were killed Saturday when a trio of suicide bombers struck a funeral attended by senior government officials, just three days after a powerful truck bomb in one of the most heavily guarded parts of the capital killed 90 people and wounded more than 450.
The string of high-profile attacks has raised serious concerns about the ability of Afghan authorities and security forces to provide even the most basic levels of protection for its citizens.
Wahid Mujro, spokesman for the Public Health ministry, said 87 people were wounded when three explosions rocked a cemetery where Salim Ezadyar, the son of a senior Afghan parliamentarian, was about to be buried.
Ezadyar was one of several people killed Friday when police clashed with protesters.
Afghanistan’s chief executive Abdullah Abdullah was in attendance at the funeral and appeared live on television afterward.
He said the explosions came from a trio of suicide bombers and demanded an investigation into how the attackers were able to get so close to a funeral attended by senior government officials.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.