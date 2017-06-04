Bombers kill at least 6 attending Kabul funeral

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least six people were killed Saturday when a trio of suicide bombers struck a funeral attended by senior government officials, just three days after a powerful truck bomb in one of the most heavily guarded parts of the capital killed 90 people and wounded more than 450.

The string of high-profile attacks has raised serious concerns about the ability of Afghan authorities and security forces to provide even the most basic levels of protection for its citizens.

Wahid Mujro, spokesman for the Public Health ministry, said 87 people were wounded when three explosions rocked a cemetery where Salim Ezadyar, the son of a senior Afghan parliamentarian, was about to be buried.

Ezadyar was one of several people killed Friday when police clashed with protesters.

Afghanistan’s chief executive Abdullah Abdullah was in attendance at the funeral and appeared live on television afterward.

He said the explosions came from a trio of suicide bombers and demanded an investigation into how the attackers were able to get so close to a funeral attended by senior government officials.