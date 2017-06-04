Security video shows methodical gunman in casino attack

MANILA, Philippines — Security footage shows the man responsible for one of the Philippine capital’s deadliest attacks in years casually exiting a taxi just after midnight and walking calmly into a vast entertainment and gambling complex like any other visitor.

Shortly afterward, he dons a black ski mask, slips on an ammunition vest and pulls an M4 carbine assault rifle out of his backpack.

What follows borders on the surreal: a slow-motion arson attack and robbery so methodical and unhurried, the gunman appears to walk much of the way — even as he exchanges fire with security forces and flees.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the early Friday rampage at the Resorts World Manila complex.

At least 37 patrons and employees died, mostly from smoke inhalation as they tried to hide, while the gunman fled to an adjoining hotel and reportedly killed himself.

The video footage shown to reporters Saturday, though, bolsters the government’s case that this was a botched robbery by a lone attacker with no known link to terrorism.

Police said that’s exactly why they wanted to release it.

In his first remarks on the assault, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said that the attacker was simply “crazy.”

He questioned what the gunman was going to do with the $2 million horde of poker chips he had tried to haul away. He also discounted any links to the Islamic State group, saying this “is not the work of ISIS.”