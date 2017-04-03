Obituaries for April 2

Kerston Phillip “Kuting” Barro, 36, of Kawaihae died March 24. Born in Pahala, he was a certified nursing technician at North Hawaii Community Hospital, ophthalmic technician for Dr. Eugene Ng, private caretaker, had a passion for singing and appeared in “Hawai‘i Stars” and “Hawaiian Idol.” Visitation 9-10 a.m. Saturday (April 8) at Ballard Family Mortuary, 570 Kinoole St., Hilo. Celebration of life service at 10 a.m. Online condolences: ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Survived by mother, Liane (Willy) Barro-Kilmede of Kawaihae; father, Van (Rhonda) Dalere of Hilo; brothers, Van Ryan and Vansyn Dalere of Hilo and Nestor Jr. (Kapeka) Daquep of Keaau; sisters, Vanalynn Dalere, Rayvyn Dalere, Roseayn Dalere and Roxanne Dalere of Hilo, Courtney Barro-Kilmede of Kawaihae and Gayle (Greg) Andaya-Aquino of Oahu; maternal grandparents, Phillip and Loretta Barro of Naalehu; paternal grandmother, Francisca Dalere of Paukaa; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Glenn Hiroshi Horiuchi, 82, of Hilo died Feb. 27 at Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center. Born in Hilo, he was the retired co-founder of Hawaii Paper Products and member of Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin. Private family services held. No koden (monetary gifts). Survived by wife, Pauline Horiuchi of Hilo; sons, Kent (Lorena) Horiuchi and Kirk (Claire) Horiuchi of Honolulu; daughter, Lynne (Alec) Shimizu of Honolulu; sisters-in-law, Yoko Horiuchi of California and Ellen Horiuchi of Kunia, Oahu; seven grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Alfreda “Freda” Diama Jitchaku, 90, of Hilo died March 17 at Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center. Born in Papaikou, she was a homemaker and member of the Hilo congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Saturday (April 8) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel in Hilo. Memorial service at 10 a.m. Casual attire; no flowers. Survived by sons, Walter (Colette) Alexander of Kihei, Maui, Byron (Joy) Jitchaku of Hilo and Aaron Jitchaku of Honolulu; brothers, Herbert (Hideko) Diama and Benjamin Diama of Hilo; sisters, Catherine Campainha and Carol D. Brown of Hilo; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Geraldine “Geri” Kuulei Kalani, 83, of Hilo died March 15 at Hospice of Hilo’s Pohai Malama Facility. Born in Honolulu, she was a waitress at the former Woolworth restaurant in Hilo, member of Tenrikyo Kaka‘ako Church and Alu Like Kupuna Program in Pahoa and honorary member of Pilau Motorcycle Club. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Friday (April 7) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel in Hilo. Celebration of life at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Alae Cemetery. Following burial, lunch to be served at Puhi Bay (before Kalani’s Camp site). Casual attire. Survived by daughters, Maile Estabillio and Karen (Gordon) Pacheco of Hilo, Leimomi (David) Shearer of Glenwood and Chanel Fontes of Honolulu; sons, Gerard (Maxine) Kalani of Kailua-Kona, Cassius Ford of Oregon and Keoki Willett of Hilo; sister, Winona Maka of Oahu; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Robert “Bobby” Dennis Kendrick, 69, of Hilo died March 29 at Hospice of Hilo’s Pohai Malama Facility. Born in Honolulu, he was a retired firefighter for the Hawaii Fire Department and member of the Junkyard Dogs kupuna softball team. Survived by daughters, Leiann (Lance) Orita and Trisha Moniz-Kendrick of Hilo; sons, Keola (Lennie Okano-Kendrick) Kendrick and Keoni (Harli-jo) Kendrick of Hilo; mother, Clara Aiona of Hilo; sister, Charlene (Kevin) Kubota of Hilo; companion, Sharlene Baculpo of Hilo; four grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Private services. Online condolences: www.homelanimemorialpark.com.

Cherine Kau‘i Magnani, 44, of Mountain View, died March 7 at home. Born in Kailua, Oahu, she was a Waiakea High School alumna and member of Saint Theresa Catholic Church. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Saturday (April 8) at Saint Theresa Catholic Church in Mountain View. Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Casual attire. Survived by parents, Stephen and Maxine Magnani of Mountain View; sisters, Nadine (David) Chang of Kailua and Justine Magnani of Chico, Calif.; brother, Stephen Kekoa Magnani of Mountain View; grandmother, Dorynne Ringler of Kailua; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Charlotte Shizue Nakamoto, 95, of Keaau died March 25 at a Hilo care home. Born in Honolulu, she was a retired postmistress for the Keaau Post Office and member of Puna Hongwanji Mission, Buddhist Women’s Association, Keaau Village Kumiai, Keaau Senior Citizens Club, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association and National Association of Postmasters of the U.S. Private services held. No flowers or koden (monetary gifts). Donations are suggested to Puna Hongwanji Buddhist Women’s Association in her memory. Survived by daughters, Alicia (James) Keller of Bowling Green, Ohio, Celese (Ronald) Ishizu of Kailua, Oahu; sisters-in-law, Michie Mizuno and Mildred Sakumoto of Honolulu; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Eugene “Ginny” Olivera, 93, of Keaau died March 16 at a private care home in Keaau. Born in Mountain View, he was a paniolo for Kapapala Ranch, Shipman Ranch, Schumann Carriage Ranch and Keauhou Ranch and member of the Paniolo Hall of Fame and Paniolo Preservation Society. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday (April 8) at 16-2135 Silversword Drive, Ainaloa, Pahoa. Private scattering of ashes to follow. Casual attire. Survived by daughter, Doris Olivera of Thousand Palms, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Ida Olivera of Houston; sister, Dorothy Wingate of Hilo; two grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Kyle Ken Onuma, 60, of Hilo, died March 8 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was a retired noxious weed specialist for the state Department of Agriculture and proprietor of K2O Lawn Maintenance. Visitation 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday (April 8) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel in Hilo. Memorial service at 4 p.m. Casual attire; no flowers. Survived by mother, Tsukiyo Onuma of Hilo; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.