Obituaries for Dec. 3

Jesse Lawrence Balai Sr., 55, of Pahoa died Nov. 10 at home. Born in Hilo, he was a tile setter, mason, fisherman, hunter and member of New Hope-Puna. Visitation 8:30-10 a.m. Friday (Dec. 8) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Alae Cemetery. Casual attire. Survived by wife, DonnaLynn “Riko” Balai; sons, Keone (Brandy) Balai Sr., Josiah Konanui, Jesse (Kamalani Bondaug) Balai, Lono (Sheana Ah-Quin) Balai, Lawai‘a (Kaila Leviner) Balai, Lokahi (Taniya Thomas) Balai and Lauleneke “Leke” Balai; hanai sons, Darryl (Taryn Requelman) Balai Sr., Dustin Balai, Devin (Tihani Liwai) Balai and Wesley Mai‘ava; daughters, Laua‘e-O-Makana (Micah) Alexander, Leina‘ala (Taua‘i “Buddha” Kekaualua-Tuia‘ana) Balai and Leahi (Devin Freitas-Gonsalves) Balai; hanai daughter, AshleyRose (Ku‘uipo) Nihipali; sisters, Trudy (Darryl) Balai and Cheryl Balai; brothers, James Balai Sr., Jason Balai and Walter Balai; mother-in-law, Juanita Kehukai Konanui; 19 grandchildren and a great-grandson; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Ronald Kimo Valeriano Barauis Sr., 62, of Kealakekua died Nov. 25 at Kona Community Hospital. Born in Kealakekua, he was a carpenter, coffee farmer, auto detailer, member of Visayan Club and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitation 8:30-10 a.m. Friday (Dec. 8) at The Church of Latter-day Saints in Kailua-Kona. Memorial service at 10 a.m. Luncheon and fellowship to follow at church’s pavilion. Aloha attire. Scattering of ashes at 11 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 9) at Keei Beach. Survived by sons, Zachary Barawis of Honolulu, Zerek Barawis of Kailua-Kona, Zyman (Kehau) Barawis of Keauhou, Ziggy (Serena) Barawis of Maui and Zonald (Jenna) Barawis of Holualoa; daughters, Barbara Barawis of Kailua-Kona, Zaraluann (Yolante) Barawis of Kealakehe and Zabrina Barawis of Ocean View; brother, Pedro Barauis of Ocean View; sisters, Julia Bailado of Honaunau, Linda Molina of Pahoa, Matea Alcoran of Kailua-Kona and Blossom Barauis of Kealakekua; daughter-in-law, Nikki Barawis of Kailua-Kona; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

George Orado Gutierrez Sr., 66, of Papaaloa, died Nov. 27 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Pasig, the Philippines, he was a laboratory analyst for the former Hamakua Sugar Co. and member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 7) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Prayer service at 7 p.m. Cremation to follow. Casual attire; no flowers. Survived by wife, Estrella Gutierrez of Papaaloa; sons, George O. (Traci) Gutierrez Jr. and Nelson (Christy) Gutierrez of Honolulu, Ian (Keshia) Gutierrez of Kohala, and Gilbert (Evangeline Fajardo) Gutierrez of Papaaloa; brothers, Willy Gutierrez, Alex Gutierrez, Hector Gutierrez and T. Gutierrez of Pasig; sisters, Lagring Gutierrez, Tessie Gutierrez and Josie Lagman of Pasig; sister-in-law, Lorna Gutierrez of Pasig; three grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Dallas Harvey Jelsma, 84, of Hilo died Nov. 14 at Hilo Medical Center. Born near Union, Iowa, he was a retired Hilo High School teacher, the Gideons International Hilo camp chaplain and member of Puna Covenant Church. Visitation 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 9) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial service at 5 p.m. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Pamela Yon of Hilo; sons, Samuel (Karlene) Jelsma and Daniel (Kim) Jelsma of Puna; daughter, Rachel (Darren) Louis of Kona; brothers, Jim (Connie) Jelsma of Eldora, Iowa, and Stanley (Shirley) Jelsma of Lakewood, Colo.; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Athena Peanut, also known as Delores Childs McRae, 80, of Kalapana Seaview Estates died Nov. 13 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Philadelphia, she was a retired legal secretary and painter. Celebration of life 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 9) at Kalapana Seaview Estates upper pavilion. Casual attire. Survived by husband, James McRae; daughter, Joann St. Peter; sons, Glen Smith and David Smith; hanai daughter, Emily Naeole; brother, Michael (Donna) Childs; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.