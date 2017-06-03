Obituaries for June 3
Patricia Ann Nalani Alviar, 70, of Waimea died May 26 at home. Born in Honolulu, she was a homemaker. Informal celebration of life gathering 9 a.m. Sunday (June 4) at LST Landing in Kawaihae. Survived by sons, Matthew (Shannon) Alviar of Washington state and Paul Alviar of Waimea; daughters, Sherry (Brent) Dombrowski of Maryland, Sandy (David) Andrade and Sharlene (Jason) Hosek of Hawaii; father, Harry Pagan of Fairfield, Calif.; brothers, Harrison Pagan and Michael (Pacia) Pagan of Hawaii, Kawika (Gladys) Pagan of Las Vegas; sisters, Sandra (John) Sharke and Wandalyn Conger of Hawaii; seven grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
Duane Hajime Kurozawa, 57, of Kailua-Kona died May 22 in Honolulu. Born in Kona, he was a self-employed general contractor. Visitation 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 10, at Kona Hongwanji Mission. Funeral service at noon. Aloha attire. Survived by wife, Gail (Miyata) Kurozawa; daughter, Tiffany Kurozawa; father, George Kurozawa; brother, Dr. Daryl (Jane) Kurozawa. Arrangements by Hosoi Garden Mortuary.
