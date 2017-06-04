Obituaries for June 4

Lillian K. Bungula, 74, of Kamuela died May 23 in Texas. Born in Kailua-Kona, she was an office helper and driver for the Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council. Friends may call 9-10 a.m. Wednesday (June 7) at the Hilo Church of God in Hilo. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial at Alae Cemetery (New Section). Casual attire. Survived by sons, Albert Bungula, Robet Bungula, Robert Bungula and Kelcey Bungula, all of Hilo, and Alex Bungula of Houston; daughters, Sandy Perreira of Kamuela and April Bungula of Hilo; brother, Walter K. Lewi Sr. of Hilo; sister, Charlotte Lewi-Hinomiya of Pahoa; an uncle; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Geraldine Rapozo Damasco, 83, of Hilo died May 21 at home. Born in Hilo, she was a retired store manager for the former Love N Lace, volunteer at Simply Said Wedding Store and member of First United Protestant Church. Friends may call 6-9 p.m. Thursday (June 8) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Friends also may call at 1 p.m. Friday (June 9) at Homelani Memorial Park for graveside committal services. Casual attire. Survived by daughter, Debra (Randal) Payao of Hilo; brother-in-law, Gilbert (Doris) Damasco of Hilo; grandson, Jonathan (Chelcie) Payao of Hilo; granddaughter and caregiver, Jodie Payao of Hilo; caregiver, Noe Kaawaloa of Hilo; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Rodney “Rod” Feliciano, 68, of Kapaau died June 1 at Hospice of Kona Nakamaru Hale in Holualoa. Born in Kohala, he was a U.S. Navy Vietnam War veteran, retired security guard for various security firms, Dodo Mortuary worker and member of Hawi Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Kohala Okinawa Kenjin Kai. Visitation 8-10 a.m. Saturday (June 10) at Hawi Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Casual attire. Survived by wife, Bea Feliciano of Kapaau; sons, Keone (Kelly Gray) Feliciano of Bellevue, Neb., and Jason Feliciano of Kapaau; brother, Ernest Feliciano of Baja California, Mexico; sister, Lillian (Rufino) Gildore of Henderson, Nev.; sisters-in-law, Annie Ladd of Waimea and Jerry Horner of Mililani, Oahu; brother-in-law, Mel Alo of Hilo; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Merasol Albert “Rusty” Hoopii Sr., 88, of Hilo died May 16 at Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center in Hilo. Born in Hilo, he was a janitorial worker for CW Maintenance Co. in Hilo and member of Malia Puka O Kalani Catholic Church in Keaukaha. Friends may call 9-11 a.m. Saturday (June 10) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow at Dodo Mortuary Crematory. Aloha attire. Survived by daughters, Sandra (Sidney) Masaoka of Hawaiian Beaches, Mercel Candy Hoopii (Michael) Tallett of Waiakea Uka, Cindy (Brian) Miller and Joylyne (Blake) Doll of Hilo, Jamie (Thomas) Kailiawa III of Pahala and Robin (Scotty) Wong of Keaukaha; sons, Cary (Charlene) Hoopii of Panaewa, Merasol “Rusty” Hoopii Jr. of Hilo and Arrke (Anela) Hoopii of Keaukaha; hanai son, Brandon (Melissa) Respicio of Hilo; sister, Violet “Momi” Betonio of Waipahu, Oahu; sisters in-law, Pearl (Matthew) Ignacio of San Jose, Calif. and Harriett Hoopii of Waimanalo, Oahu; brother in-law, Roger Ah Tou of Honolulu; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Marlo Patricia Lenzi, 80, of Volcano died May 14 at home. Born in Honolulu, she was a strong supporter of the Humane Society of the United States. No services. Survived by daughters, Debora (Kevin) LeBourdais of Volcano, Yvonne (Eric) Wright of Oregon, Laura Love of Kailua-Kona, Margaret (Dennis) Schneider of Oahu and Patricia Ray of California; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Torae Odani, 95, of Keaau died May 23 at Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center in Hilo. Born in Pepeekeo, she was a Bible teacher and member of the Keaau congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 60 years. Visitation 4-5 p.m. Saturday (June 10) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Memorial service at 5 p.m. Casual attire; no flowers. Survived by, son, Glenn (Patti) Odani of Hilo; daughters, Miriam Odani of Keaau and Laverne (Don) Burdge of Los Angeles; brother, Ernest (Katherine) Sasaki of Pepeekeo; sister, Michie (Eichi) Okajima of Hilo; numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Elroy M. Silva, 76, of Kurtistown died May 14 at home. Born in Paauilo, he was an automobile repair shop proprietor. Celebration of life begins at noon Saturday (June 10) at his home in Kurtistown. Please call 966-7735 for more information. Survived by sons, Paul Silva of Kurtistown and Shannon Liborio of Las Vegas; daughter, Lynell Liborio of Kurtistown; three grandsons; great-grandson. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Jitsuo “Jits” Sumiki, 84, of Hilo died May 25 at Legacy Hilo Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Papaikou, he was retired from the Hawaii County Department of Sewers and Sanitation, a former ice-cream maker at Meadow Gold and member of Hilo Meishoin. Visitation 4-5 p.m. Friday (June 9) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel in Hilo. Funeral service at 5 p.m. Cremation to follow. Casual attire. Survived by daughter, Joyce (Ivan) Nakagawa of Hilo; son, Dean Sumiki of Hilo; brother, Satoshi (Luana) Sumiki of Hilo; sisters, Rhoda Sumiki and Dale (Dennis) Kunimitsu of Honolulu; sisters-in-law, Althea “Lulu” Sumiki and May Ushijima of Hilo; brother-in-law, Charles (Juliette) Tomita of Las Vegas; three grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Rosalinda Real Waipa, 74, of Kurtistown died April 16. Born in Olaa, she retired working with Quintal Farms. Visitation 11 a.m.-noon Saturday (June 10) at Ballard Family Mortuary in Hilo. Services at noon. Survived by sons, Lee (Donna Malson) Hardy, Amos “Moose” (Nikki Kyser) Ayap and Ben “Shano” Ayap of Las Vegas; daughters Helen “Jojo” Hardy Medeiros and Tay (Ellison) Aceret; daughter-in-law, Dori Ho‘ohuli of Hilo; hanai daughter, Charlene Texeira Soares; stepsons, Randy Waipa, Derek Waipa and Donald Waipa of Oahu; stepdaughter, Cindy Waipa of Oahu; sister, Carolina (Gene) Tomoguchi of Irvine, Calif.; brother-in-law, Wayne Waipa of Ainaloa; sisters-in-law, Francelle Waipa of Keaau and Odetta Waipa of Oahu; caregiver, Zita Gomes of Keaau; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com.