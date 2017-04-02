BIIF water polo: Kamehameha’s defense holds in 6-5 win against HPA

KEAAU – Ava Jean Johnston scored the gaudiest goal, Emma Kanoa provided the prettiest pass, Hopoe Sipinga made save after save and it was Lahela Rosario who put home the game-winner with her fourth goal.

But for Kamehameha coach Dan Lyons’ money, no one loomed larger Saturday during Kamehameha’s 6-5 victory against Hawaii Prep in BIIF water polo than Kukui Haumea.

“She was playing out of position and she was awesome,” Lyons said at Naeole Pool.

Sipinga made 12 saves in helping the Warriors (7-1) hand Ka Makani (5-1) their first loss, and Lyons credited Haumea’s defense with keeping quality chances to a minimum for high-scoring HPA.

Haumea was thrust into duty at 2-meter defense for the first time because of a teammate’s injury, and she was matched up against Janelle Laros, who was coming off a nine-goal performance against Konawaena.

Haumea did her job in an early encounter, only to watch as Laros scored from a tough angle from the right side.

“We’ll give up that shot all day,” Lyons said.

After that, Haumea didn’t give up much.

“I stayed confident,” she said. “There is no team I’d rather be with and play for than this one. We just had to want it more.”

Laros’ second goal didn’t come until the fourth quarter, when she tied the match with a penalty shot.

“They did a good job of pressuring us,” HPA coach Greg McKenna said.

Rosario answered with just more than a minute remaining, adding to her heroics against HPA. The junior also scored the game-winner, in double overtime, against Ka Makani in the 2016 BIIF finals.

Saturday’s match resembled that thriller much more than it did HPA’s 16-5 victory March 11, partly because the Warriors’ substitution patterns were different in the rematch.

“I apologized to my team afterward because I didn’t get everyone into the match this time,” Lyons said.

Kamehameha never trailed after Rosario, with her cap pulled off, muscled a shot in the net to make it 3-3 four-plus minutes into the third quarter. Kamehameha’s defense held on the ensuing possesion, and then Seizen Alameda registered her second goal off a nifty pass from Kanoa.

Johnston, well-guarded, provided an equalizer with a dolphin-like spin move from the near left side that drew oohs and aahs from the crowd.

Johnston scored twice and Taylor Doherty also had a goal for HPA, which won earlier in the day via a forfeit against Keaau (0-6).

The result and might have surprised a few onlookers, but the coaches weren’t caught off-guard.

“The (low) score is what it’s supposed to be in water polo,” McKenna said. “We got tested, and it will be good for us.”

Hilo 11, Konawaena 4

Laurie McGrath scored five goals to spur the Vikings (2-4) to their second win in a row.

Bailey Walters and Riley Walters collected two goals apiece for the Wildcats (2-5).

Kealakehe 7, Waiakea 5

Skyler Hudson tallied the tying and go-ahead goals in the fourth quarter and finished with a hat trick to pace the Waveriders (5-1), who also were powered by three goals from Maiana Villegas.

Kelee Shimizu scored four goals for the Warriors (2-5), all in the first half.

Kamehameha 18, Konawaena 11

Kanoa scored six goals, Rosario recorded a hat trick and Cassidy Farias and Alameda each scored twice for the Warriors.

Bailey Walters collected seven goals for the Wildcats.