College baseball: Hawaii beats Nevada 3-2 to remain hot
Hawaii’s baseball team heads into Big West play in an unusual perch.
Neil Uskali pitched seven strong innings Sunday in Honolulu as the Rainbow Warriors edged Nevada 3-2, taking three of four to close nonconference play.
UH (18-9) enters the Big West schedule nine games over .500 for the first time.
Third baseman Josh Rojas singled to drive in Kekai Rios in the first, and his triple in the second scored Rios to make it 2-0. Adam Fogel’s hit brought home Rojas.
Uskali (4-1) allowed one earned run on seven hits, striking out seven with no walks against the Wolf Pack (8-21). The junior right-hander shaved his ERA to 3.00. Dylan Thomas pitched two innings, giving up a hit with a strikeout, to earn his third save.
Hawaii’s only setback in the series came Saturday with a 9-2 loss. The 18-9 start matches the 2006 squad, which finished 45-17 as WAC runner-up.
The Rainbow Warriors start Big West play Friday, kicking off a six-game road swing with a three-game series at Cal Poly (10-17).
