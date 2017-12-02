College basketball: UH-Hilo to play Biola as scheduled Saturday, either on campus or at Waiakea

Rain or shine, UH-Hilo’s basketball games are on.

The Vulcans ’ will take on Biola as scheduled Saturday, either at UH-Hilo gym or down the street at Waiakea High if heavy rains persist and make the floor conditions on the campus court unplayable. Such was the case Thursday when the home openers against Cal Baptist were postponed.

The women are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. against Biola, with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

On Monday, UH Hilo’s basketball doubleheader against Concordia was moved from campus to Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

The remainder of UHH’s games this season will be played at Hilo Civic.