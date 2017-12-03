College basketball: Vulcans power past Biola in PacWest opener

Savoring possessions and banging the boards were among the items on UH-Hilo coach GE Coleman’s wish list.

The Vulcans’ 3-point barrage was just a bonus.

Ryley Callaghan scored 19 points and hit five of his team’s 12 3-pointers as UH-Hilo ran away from Biola 80-55 in their Pacific West Conference opener at Waiakea High

The Vulcans played at Waiakea because of moisture issues at their gym. The rest of their home games will be played at Hilo Civic, starting Monday against Concordia.

“Two of our goals are always to keep our turnovers at eight or less, and outrebound the other team,” Coleman said in a release. “We did that tonight, and also played good defense.”

Trey Ingram (15 points, eight rebounds, three 3-pointers), Brooke Denhym (14 points) Randan Berinobis (11) also scored in double figures, and Biola shot just 29.3 percent, including 3 of 25 on 3-pointers.

Devin Johnson came off the bench Devin Johnson added with eight points, five rebounds and three blocked shots. Brooke also had three blocks.

The Vulcans again played without senior forward Brian Ishola, last season’s leading scorer and rebounder. They found out earlier in the day that their home opener was moved from their campus gym to Waiakea. On Thursday, games against Cal Baptist were postponed because unsafe floor conditions at their gym after heavy rains.

“The guys did a great job of staying focused,” Coleman said. “They were ready to play basketball tonight and it showed. We will need that same intensity and more on Monday night.”

The Eagles, a longtime NAIA power, were led by Levi Auble’s 15 points. Trevor Treinen added 11 points, and Isaiah Jones collected 11 rebounds.

Women win

Rust from a three-week layoff didn’t bother the UH-Hilo women’s basketball team nor playing at someone else’s gym.

Danielle Dacosta scored a career-high 19 points, including the game-winning three-point play with 18 seconds left, to spark the Vulcans to a 63-59 comeback win over Biola at Waiakea’s gym.

UHH hasn’t played in three weeks and leading scorer Kim Schmelz was injured and didn’t play.

The Vuls trailed 53-46 heading into the fourth quarter but took the lead late when Dacosta buried a 3-pointer with 53 seconds remaining.

With 32 second left, Biola buried two free throws for a 59-59 tie. On the ensuing possession, the Vuls broke the press and found Dacosta under the basket. She scored, was fouled and made the free throw.

Safia Sheikh added 18 points for UHH.