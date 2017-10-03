College golf: Young UHH women’s team looks to make tweaks and adjustments

The UH-Hilo women’s golf team teed off Monday to somewhat predictable results.

The senior, Mariah Paiste, led the way, with a slew of youngsters following.

Paiste, who shot a 12-over 84 at the Dixie State Invitational in Hurricane, Utah, is classified as the senior because she’s the only upperclassmen on the roster this season.

“We are young team,” coach Jim DeMello said in release. “We have some experience at the top of the lineup but in addition to that, the freshmen are going to play. They will get a quick study this coming week about what college golf life is like and they will have to make the adjustments.”

The Vulcans’ experience level took a hit when the other senior, Waiakea graduate Andi Igawa, decided to redshirt to focus on academics. An All-American scholar athlete last year as well as UH-Hilo’s top player, Igawa plans to return for a fifth year next season.

“It’s not unusual for our players to do that because of academic load,” DeMello said. “It’s not always ideal timing, but overall it works out well.”

The Vulcans, in 10th at 71-over 359, had three freshman make their debuts: Dillyn Sakai (94), Rachel Soans (122) and Kiri Oshiro 91, who golfed as individual, while sophomores Kristeena Locke and Keely Kitamura shot 90 and 91, respectively.

Locke averaged 83.69 a round as a freshman last year and shot three rounds under 80 at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational. A native of Maui, she began the year at the top spot for UH-Hilo, with Paiste at No. 2 and Waiakea grad Kitamura third.

“Kristeena averaged just a few strokes behind Andi last year,” DeMello said. “Our returnees have been playing well this fall and I expect them to get better as the year goes on. The key will be how the others mature and adjust to college golf and play to the ability that they are capable of playing.”

He’s also encouraged by his freshman class. Like Paiste, Sakai and Oshiro are from Kauai, and Kasumi Goto of Japan is also in the mix.

“Dillyn and Kiri grew up playing on a tough, excellent course,” DeMello said. “That really helps your skill level. Rachel averaged around 80 in high school. The key, of course, is the transition from high school golf to college golf, which is completely different.”

Sophomore Kimberly Katayama didn’t make the trip, which also includes two more stops in Washington, while freshman Anela Dalton, a Keaau graduate, plans to redshirt this season.

Sonoma State grabbed a one-shot team lead with a 303 and was led by Sabrina Virtusio (70), who carried a one-stroke advantage into the Tuesday’s final 18 holes.

The second round is the freshman’s first chance to make an adjustment to college golf.

“It is a very large adjustment,” DeMello explained. “You factor in the much longer season, the travel, the weather and the pressure. They are going to play a lot more golf than they have ever played before. It is a big adjustment mentally and physically.”