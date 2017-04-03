College softball: Pitchers deliver for Vulcans

Now that’s how you end a long road trip, one that was filled with one too many splits along the way.

Cyanne Fernandez and Leah Gonzales pitched UH-Hilo’s softball team to prosperity Sunday and a sweep to end the Tournament of Champions in Turlock, Calif.

Freshman had their way in a 3-1 victory against Cal State East Bay as Kirsten Ishii went 3 for 4 for a six-hit day, and Gonzales pitched a six-hitter.

Earlier, a pair of upperclassmen shined in a 7-1 triumph against Cal State Dominguez Hills. Bailey Gaspar hit a home run and doubled in finishing 4 for 4 – she also collected six hits on the day – to back Fernandez’s three-hitter.

Improving to 17-19, the Vulcans broke even (3-3) at the tournament to go 9-7 on two-week trip.

Coach Callen Perreira said midweek that it’s often a “flip of the coin” as to which players will play consistency.

Fernandez (4-2) had her struggles earlier on the tour through Northern California, but she was on her game in Turlock.

The junior didn’t walk a batter against the Toros (6-33), struck out four and didn’t allow a runner past second after yielding a third-inning run. Fernandez pitched a six-hit shutout Saturday against Stanislaus.

Gaspar hit a three-run home run in the first as UHH scored five runs. Billi Derleth doubled in a run and Fernandez hit an RBI single. In the sixth, Danielle Pulido hit a two-run double.

Gonzales (6-5) walked one and struck out four against the Pioneers (20-16).

The Vulcans were held down until the sixth, when Mari Kawano reached on an error to start the inning. Gaspar followed with a single, a sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third, and Pulido dropped down a bunt that scored Kawano to tie the game.

In the seventh, Gonzales got on via a walk, and two fielder’s choices later, Ishii hit an infield single to put runners on first and second. Kawano loaded the bases with another hit, setting the table for Gaspar, who singled through the left side to drive in the go-ahead run. Cristina Menjivar coaxed a walk for an insurance run.

The Vulcans head home Monday, and they host Hawaii Pacific for a noon doubleheader Sunday.