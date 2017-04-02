Haili: Just like old times for star-studded AA wahine team

Teine Samoa Moni had a stacked team, featuring a pair of popular All-Americans in Tanya Fuamatu-Anderson and Kanani Danielson, at the 60th annual Haili Volleyball Tournament where time stood still on Saturday.

It seemed like old times for Fuamatu-Anderson, a three-time All-American at UH-Hilo from 1992-95, and Danielson, a four-time All-American at UH-Manoa from 2008-11. Another teammate was setter Nia Tuitele, another All-American, who guided Hawaii Pacific to national titles in 1998 and 2000.

Teine Samoa Moni also had Edna (Togiai) Walker, an All-American and UHH Hall of Famer like Fuamatu-Anderson. Walker still holds the single-season record for kills (517) and digs (557) during her UHH days from 1986-90.

Digging balls were Rainbow Wahine defenders Savanah Kahakai and Faith Maafala, who both had their junior seasons end in a three-set loss to Minnesota in the NCAA Tournament’s second round last December.

The last player on Teine Samoa Moni was Lauren (Duggins) Chun, another Rainbow Wahine from 2000-2003 and, you guessed right, an All-American.

No surprise, Teine Samoa Moni made quick work of A Mother’s Prayer for the women’s AA title, sweeping 25-11, 25-16 before a packed house at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, where free admission meant it was the best deal in town.

A Mother’s Prayer featured Kaiu Ahuna, a 2015 Kamehameha graduate and Eastern Washington sophomore, Annie Mitchum, a Rainbow Wahine senior whose eligibility expired, and Marley Strand-Nicolaisen, who holds the record as the biggest workhorse in UHH history.

Walker previously held the school mark for most kill attempts with 1,333. But on a depth-depleted team, Strand-Nicolaisen became the new UHH record holder when she took 1,377 swings, an average of 55 per match, in her senior season.

Other players on A Mother’s Prayer were former Rainbow Wahine standouts Tai Manu-Olevao and Kalei Adolpho and local girls Desari Olevao, Teani Teanio, and Raevyn Kaupu.

Teine Samoa Moni translates to “A true, genuine, authentic Samoan girl.” It was also the Fuamatu-Ma’afala family cricket team name for over 20 years, which included years of cricket championships.

It’s always a nice Hilo homecoming for Fuamatu-Anderson, who’s sort of the hanai daughter of Zelda and Tommy “Tony” Dela Cruz, a well-known kupuna softball player.

Her University High coach was Glennie Adams, another UHH Hall of Famer and All-American. Adams’ sister married Zelda’s cousin. So in a three degrees of Kevin Bacon way, they’re all related.

“They would always support us,” Fuamatu-Anderson said. “I would call them mom and Pops. We had other girls from University High (playing at UHH) and they always took care of us.”

Fuamatu-Anderson is the Punahou girls volleyball coach and has a busy life. She’s missed the last five Haili tourneys. Her return was filled with warm hugs from her Hilo family.

“I wanted to come here for the Lindsey family and show my gratitude,” Fuamatu-Anderson said. “When we come together for the Haili Tournament, it not only touches us locally, but nationally and internationally as well. They (co-directors Lyndell Lindsey and Sweetie Osorio) give us an opportunity to play the sport we love. To have the Hilo community and the local people come out to support us, it’s just a blessing.”

Back in the day, the Vulcans played at their own place. They used to fill UHH gym under former coach Sharon Peterson, who’s now piloting the Hawaii Prep boys and girls volleyball teams. And when she’s back on the Big Island, Fuamatu-Anderson’s always thinks about her old coach.

“It’s funny Edna and I were talking about all the things Sharon used to tell us, and three or four years later we were using the same things,” Fuamatu-Anderson said. “She taught us a lot about the mental part, which I use in coaching and daily life. She left us a ton of jewels, a treasure chest of knowledge.

“The thing about Sharon is she never quits. This lady never ages. She still looks the same. She’s as vibrant as ever and never, never says die in whatever she does. What an inspiration for us.”

Like Peterson and Fuamatu-Anderson, Danielson is an inspiration as well. She was generously listed at 5 feet 10. That’s probably with her shoes on. Still, the athletic outside hitter played bigger than her size.

It’s a reason so many youngsters still remember her and ask for a photo. It also helps that the Rainbow Wahine are the most popular team in the state (or maybe it’s the UH football team), thanks to live games on OCSports, channel 16.

“Honestly, it’s an honor (to pose for a photo),” said Danielson, who last played at Haili in 2012 when her S’Hawaiians won the AA title. “Hilo never fails. It’s exciting and fun to play here, but it makes me nervous so I have to try my best.

“It’s the fourth time I’ve been here, playing three times at Haili. I played here in high school.”

For those who remember that display of dominance in 2007, she pounded 13 kills on 20 attempts and hit .500 as Kamehameha-Kapalama swept Iolani 25-18, 25-19 for the HHSAA Division I title at Hilo Civic.

A decade later, time stood still for Danielson at the Haili Tournament, where old times never felt so good for her and the rest of the Teine Samoa Moni All-Americans.