Lavaman notebook: More than a few reasons they race

WAIKOLOA — The Lavaman Triathlon isn’t just one thing. And though it’s a competition made up of relatively equal parts swimming, cycling and running — it isn’t just three things either.

After 20 years, one of Hawaii Island’s iconic races has come to serve a multitude of functions. It can be a party, a celebration of fitness, a family gathering, an adventure, a triumph of the human spirit, a memorial or a fundraiser.

At the finish line on the beach of Anaehoomalu Bay on Sunday, what Lavaman meant and what it represented depended entirely on whom you asked.

I know him

On a Saturday afternoon a little more than two months ago, 42-year-old Richard Topenio — a Filipino immigrant and 22-year resident of Hawaii — was hit by a truck and killed while riding his new bicycle as he headed south on Queen Kaahumanu Highway back to his wife and two daughters.

Sunday, a woman Topenio never met before his death biked a stretch of that same highway to commemorate his life.

Juliet Nacino was part of a relay team that raced and raised money for Topenio’s family, who due to financial struggles following his passing, are planning to return to the Philippines. Nacino explained why she put together an effort for a man she never knew, at least not in the traditional sense.

“His story of wanting to make a better life for his family and provide college, if he could, for his daughters — it was my father’s story,” Nacino said. “It just hurt, so I felt I had to do something. I went to the memorial, introduced myself. The family was totally surprised because I didn’t know him. But I do. I know him.”

Nacino’s son Chandler works for the Hawaii Police Department, as does his friend Alexis Molina. The two members of the HPD were familiar with Topenio’s story, as there remains an ongoing investigation into whether 60-year-old Jeffrey Pelham of Waimea, the man driving the southbound truck that struck and killed Topenio, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The two took up for Topenio Sunday along with Nacino — Chandler handling the swimming portion of the race and Molina jogging the final leg.

Chandler said when his mother brought the idea to him, he was in. Absolutely.

As of the race’s end, Nacino was unsure exactly how much money had been raised by her relay team’s efforts but estimated it was in the ballpark of $1,000.

“We’re just really glad to be part of helping a family that lost someone in a tragic accident,” Molina said.

A speeding Bullet

Bullet Obra started off as a surfer. Then he became a professional stand-up paddle boarder. Sunday, for the first time, the 26-year-old became a triathlete.

His relationship with Lavaman as a professional athlete and a Hawaii Island native was a little complicated, perhaps even contradictory, before he decided to dig in for the race.

“I have always been interested in it, but not super keen to do it,” Obra said. “It wasn’t as grueling as I thought it was going to be. I put it in a little work and it paid off.”

Obra finished the race in 2 hours, 30 minutes and 13 seconds, an impressive debut that put him 73rd overall.

Sponsored by BioAstin in his paddle boarding career, Obra said a talk with his boss there was the catalyst for his first Lavaman appearance despite minimal experience on the bike and running only as a means to train for his full-time career.

But expanding into multiple disciplines and getting his name circulating within the triathlete community seemed a win-win situation, and so he agreed.

Similarities between skills needed to be a successful paddler and a successful triathlete exist, Obra said, but there are stark differences. Paddling requires a little more strength along with endurance, he explained, while the more challenging element to triathlons is the length of time on the course. Only a couple races he paddles in all year take upward of three hours to complete.

Perhaps the biggest difference, though, had less to do with the race itself and more to do with the interactive relationship fostered between those competing inside the lines and those standing just outside their borders.

“It was pretty inspiring having all those people cheering you on. You don’t see that too much in paddling because you’re in the ocean so the spectators can’t be out there,” Obra said. “And it’s awesome to see all the competitors from around the world. It’s a pretty great thing they got going on here.”

Obra added that after his first experience Sunday, he may well return to Lavaman a few more times before he’s through. But as for the step up to Ironman? He wasn’t so sure.

“Probably not any time soon,” Obra laughed.

Party on

As morning pushed on toward afternoon Sunday, most of the racers had finished. But the day was far from over.

Lavaman is sponsored in part by Kona Brewing Co. and by 11:30 a.m., the beer tents went up. That’s when the second race of the day began for 37-year-old J.P. Ramirez of Seattle, who had just finished his second consecutive Lavaman.

“We can’t grab two beers, just one at a time,” Ramirez said as he stood in line with a Longboard brew in hand. “So you grab one and you go right back to the end of the line. We’re running laps here.”

Ramirez said he participates in a few triathlons every year, but Lavaman is a destination race for him — one that’s both “great and awful at the same time.”

After the well-known winds of Hawaii Island knocked him back during the cycling portion of the race, and the lava rock and sandy beaches took their toll at the end of the run, a beer was all Ramirez wanted.

Although, he admitted he did have to wait 10-15 minutes before his first sip of ale, which is usually preceded by a few deep breaths and maybe even a glass of water.

As much as Ramirez said he loves the race, indicating he intends to return several more times, the before and after periods are what call loudest to him.

“The bigger draw for me?” he asked. “It’s the party. Of course, it’s the party.”